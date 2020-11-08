Crowds gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., for a second day to celebrate the Biden-Harris victory projected. NBC News’ Amanda Golden spoke with a group of women who said they came out to celebrate history.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Crowds Gather For Second Day at Black Lives Matter Plaza After Biden Victory Projected | MSNBC