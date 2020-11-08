Crowds Gather For Second Day at Black Lives Matter Plaza After Biden Victory Projected | MSNBC

TOPICS:
November 8, 2020

 

Crowds gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., for a second day to celebrate the Biden-Harris victory projected. NBC News’ Amanda Golden spoke with a group of women who said they came out to celebrate history.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Related Articles

72 Comments on "Crowds Gather For Second Day at Black Lives Matter Plaza After Biden Victory Projected | MSNBC"

  1. Dinosaur | November 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    So there’s a virus going on

  2. ryan | November 8, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    “You can’t vote in person because there’s a virus!”

    • Scott Schoeller | November 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @nsumlar hello can you hear me

    • Randy Caston | November 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Cry baby cry.
      Let them tears out.
      Let it out.
      Tell us how you feel.

    • Chris Lockwood | November 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Bob Miller Yes, because we all know the USPS had no problems before Trump. “CNN and MSNBC told me Trump is stealing the mail boxes!” 🙄

    • Lone Wolf | November 8, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @nsumlar You will wear your mask.Soon scarf lady will be back with a brand new scarf and a spring in her step as she tells you that you must be vaccinated and receive a digital ID in your right hand and you will do as you are told to do just like you are doing right now 💉🐏

    • BlackDawg | November 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young speaking of choice, do you know who you really voted for? Meet the real racist, Joe Biden:

      “To me…for a lot of us, he was a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide,” Biden said at kkk Robert Byrd’s funeral

      “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

      “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

      “Americans aren’t able to distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.”

      “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

      “I mean these Shylocks who took advantage of, um, these women and men while overseas.”

      “You got the first mainstream African American (Obama) who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

      “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

      “If my opponent wins, they’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

      “You cannot go to a 7-eleven or a Dunkin Donuts without a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

      “I do not buy the concept, popular in the 60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years.’”

      “We [Delawareans] were on the South’s side of the Civil War.”

  3. Adam Chase | November 8, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    Oh the irony

    • Kermit the Frog | November 8, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @Adam Chase I don’t care if you’re joking or not. laugh at yourself for not getting that.

    • White Devil | November 8, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      Yup. The same people who spent the last four years convinced there was election fraud are now telling us that there is no way the election could be rigged. Go figure.

    • Jefe Anson | November 8, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      Oh wait till they find out how bad they fu@ked themselves, and then continue to use the fascist media to blame others.

    • M R | November 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Kermit the Frog 😂🤣just stop man. You won so just go rejoice. Why are you in here still watching YouTube and trolling comments? Seriously get a life!

    • Richard Zimmerman | November 8, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @Kermit the Frog what’s up Frog, still croaking?

  4. Brandy Y | November 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Too dangerous to vote in person?

  5. Positive Patriot | November 8, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    And then, just like that… covid just magically vanished.

    • Vincent Fizz | November 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @JT C  From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus. 

      So, about the swine flu argument again?

    • adam therolf | November 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Trump Won! This is the funniest thing I’ve heard in awile

    • Jacob Craven | November 8, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @JT C Remember when Obama and Biden suggested Americans use light therapy and drink bleach to cure H1N1? Neither do I. America is better off with Biden. You are comparing a virus that killed 12,000 in it’s first year h1n1 to a virus that has killed 238,000 people in the first year. The Obama administration didn’t spread misinformation about H1N1 like trump has with covid-19. Trump’s covid-19 performance compared to other developed nations has been embarrassing.

    • Jacob Craven | November 8, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Scott Schoeller The world has been laughing at trump. I advice you get your facts straight or shut your mouth child.

    • Scott Schoeller | November 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Jacob Craven says you the world has been laughing at your country for a long time way before trump

  6. James Rogers | November 8, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Day after the election? This is passed of as continuing a week later.

    • Rat | November 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      It’s still happening bro lmao

    • CK K | November 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      Those of us who saw the wrongs brought by Trump et al are not ever going to stop celebrating he’s toast soon.

    • James Rogers | November 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      They said in the video, day after the election. Has nothing to do with a virus or what’s going on today.

    • James Rogers | November 8, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @CK K English?

    • La Bruja | November 8, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @James Rogers
      it’s very difficult to decipher what you’re trying to say. Please clarify these three points for me. 1.Who said what in the video? 2. What has nothing to do with the election? and 3. What do you mean by “what’s going on today?”. I’m asking because I love a good riddle. I’m guessing that you’re texting from a phone with an awkward keypad.

  7. mylxiong08 | November 8, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    Stay home! We are still in a pandemic!

  8. Kevin Lee | November 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Hammer and scorecard: Investigate every state that used it 😎

    • Janet Dotson | November 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      They stopped counting and fixed the glitch Michigan, but the 6000 votes the correction gave back to 45 werent a dent in Biden’s lead. In other places the glitch crashed the program, so no vote issue to correct. Merely delay. Stop grasping straws , the software issues were already addressed.

    • zeth fox | November 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Janet Dotson that 6000k made the difference in a senate seat that was being lost by the rep senate elect…it went from a dem seat to a rep seat….and it also has nothing to do with a “tiny little error that was fixed” 31 states used the same software…7 of which are states that biden is leading by very little. this election will be decided by supreme court pushing it to the house….

  9. James Dobbins | November 8, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    “Idiocracy” the movie, will be classified as historical fiction in the near future.

  10. PepperFreak | November 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    “Never interrupt your enemy while they are making a mistake”

    -Sun Tzu The Art of War

  11. ROWDY_BIKES | November 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Gathering of the mail in voters.

  12. Julio Reyez | November 8, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    The air seems so fresh and clean.

  13. Anonymous | November 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    “Make yourself sheep and the wolves will eat you” – Benjamin Franklin

  14. 464batman | November 8, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Oops. I guess Covid flew out the window.

  15. Tellin it 4 Real | November 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Oh so NOW they turn the camera around to show the size of a crowd . Ok , uh huh . We get it dont we people ?

    • BlackDawg | November 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Yep, sure do. Meet the real racist, Joe Biden:

      “To me…for a lot of us, he was a mentor and a friend, and for a lot of us, he was a guide,” Biden said at kkk Robert Byrd’s funeral

      “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

      “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

      “Americans aren’t able to distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.”

      “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

      “I mean these Shylocks who took advantage of, um, these women and men while overseas.”

      “You got the first mainstream African American (Obama) who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

      “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

      “If my opponent wins, they’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

      “You cannot go to a 7-eleven or a Dunkin Donuts without a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

      “I do not buy the concept, popular in the 60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years.’”

      “We [Delawareans] were on the South’s side of the Civil War.”

  16. Trish Queen | November 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Clarence Thomas will be the deciding factor in this election. 🤫

  17. funkster007 | November 8, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Was almost waiting for Rod Serling to appear at the end.

  18. Ron Estrada | November 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    How come people aren’t in and standing in their BIDEN Circle’s!!
    This is an outrage!!!
    Don’t they believe in science anymore?

