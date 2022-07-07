Recent Post
45 comments
From his first heartbeat to his very last. RIP father
It’s like the gun version of Harry Potter.
It is heartbreaking, the child should be told this story when he grow up. What a hero his dad is.
While the term “hero” is tossed around a lot, this man was truly a hero. A lot of boys think of their dad as a hero, but this boy will grow up knowing his dad is truly one.
@Muslims remember Apostacy Day 22nd of August – Sir, I’m sorry to break it to you, but you have some extremely serious issues. I have both Muslim and Atheist friends and everything you said is horse manure. In fact, there have been key times when Muslims and Atheists were more kind-hearted, grace-oriented, compassionate and life affirming than fellow followers of Jesus. When I was in Afghanistan, Muslims put their lives on the line to shield and protect me — willing to hide me in their remote ancestral village to keep me safe (I was there not long after 9/11 with a Christian aid organization). And my Atheist friends work to help the homeless and impoverished get their lives back again and protect kids from the worst abusers and break up human trafficking rings.
So please stop. Get help.
@tori2dles exactly….my Atheist ⚛ community does a lot of charity work and we love helping people and animals in need ❤
sadly your wrong. this boy will grow up not knowing his dad at all. the real tragedy.
Rest easy, hero. You did your job and saved your baby. We all respect you for it and we appreciate the courage you exhibited.
Unfortunately, he won’t. His son is an orphan. His work, and his wife’s work are not done.
I hope grandma says it exactly like she told us – mommy and daddy are in heaven- nothing but the truth is possible in a tragedy like this – he will be sad but he can be proud of his parents the rest of his life- there is no greater show of love
In heaven? Phew, what a relief, great god’s plan!
I just will never understand the thoughts and acts of taking another humans’ life. Let’s do better, America🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
I’ll never understand why people bring babies into this hellish world 🌎
@Sugar Xyler blue eyed Cherokee Not world. Just US. And Brazil.
I hope this boy inherits a safer, kinder, saner world. RIP all the innocent victims.
what are you talking about he’s already scarred for life from the country he inherited from you.
I saw “Kevin McCarthy dead”……..total disappointment wrong guy. This dude is a hero tho!
This really breaks my heart
Thank you for caring for Aidan. Take time for yourselves and get counseling. Sending love and thank you for the meaningful statement at the end
Rest in Peace & May their son be surrounded by his loves ones.
This Kevin McCarthy is a hero unlike the one in Congress, who’s a coward.
“are mommy and daddy coming soon?” sht broke my heart man..
This really tore my heart up.
I live not far from Highland Park, and have spent much of my life there. My girlfriend attended a concert at Ravinia in Highland Park with her 85-year-old friend just the evening before, on July 3. As you listen to this kind couple being interviewed, you can begin to understand what a wonderful community it is.
Then some alienated, young dope, who was never properly socialized, takes it into his fucked-up head to do this.
When you retreat inward, taking all your cues from the echo chamber of the internet and its self-reinforcing algorithms, you do not learn the virtue of human empathy. You don’t see our connectedness and our shared humanity.
Get out of your fucking bedroom and go out in the world.
Thanks for not taking sides
Huh? What does that even mean in this context? What ‘sides’ are there to take? You mean the side of alienated nihilism and soulless killing as opposed to decency, compassion, and life? Try explaining the ‘other point of view’ to an 18-month-old orphan.
@Rick Rose not the sides I was talking about. The fact you did not even acknowledge what I WAS talking about make you an even better person. We need more humanity like that
Thank you, AG. I misunderstood. Have a good week, man.
America is not “failing “ as this young man seems to think. America has failed.
Americans just don’t realise it yet.
Wow, God bless that young couple. And Anderson, you’re a good dude man!
This is truly heartbreaking… I don’t understand how this continues to be an ever increasing problem and how many people continue to support the right for people to purchase weapons of war so easily.
Parents and caregivers have to really work with their kids to naked sure they are a light. The tattoos are even obvious signs that this kid had issues. If the kid was hurting animals and family, he should have been in therapy. How did he have money to buy these guns?
A half an hour where I grew up. So sad, this shouldn’t have happen but it has. That poor kid. Thank god that family took care of him. Thanks for taking care of that boy!
Thank god? Why? How about thanking the family for what they actually did, instead of god? God just sat back and let it happen, I don’t see why you would thank him for anything? If he is an “all-knowing” god, then he knew it would happen, and didn’t stop it. If a human did that they could be charged with aiding in a crime. What is there to thank him for? Should we thank him for being just as helpful as if there was no god at all? Hmmmm. Thoughts and prayers. Well, at least just thoughts.