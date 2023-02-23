36 comments

  1. It’s 73 in ohio and I have family in Michigan not even 4 hours away that are getting hit by tons of snow. Climate change is wild and and it’s only going to get weirder.

    2. @Anita Kristensen oh, lol, lol, lol.
      I thought you’d like the opportunity to let me know the reality that you know but that hundreds, in fact, thousands of scientists are getting wrong

    3. @Clare Shaughnessy there are scientists that back what I have commented on. It’s true what they say about blonds, dumber then a box of rocks, ND most are 99%fake..

    5. @Anita Kristensen really? Ok, what proportion of scientists? And how many are truly independent and aren’t being backed by big corporations who will lose out by a move into the future?
      Remember, there were doctors who were prepared to stand up for cigarette manufacturers for money.
      But it doesn’t matter anyway. There’s none so blind as those who WON’T see. The world is moving on with or without you. I guess I’ll go off and …er…freeze? I still don’t get why I’m freezing??

    4. LAREN BOEBERT HAD TWO ABORTION’S AFTER SHE DROPPED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL AND SHE WAS ALSO A ESCORT SERVICE EMPLOYEE BACK IN THE DAY WHEN SHE DYED HER HAIR BLONDE BUT MARRIED HER HUSBAND JASON WHO IS A CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER

  3. Currently in Arizona, I40 is shut down. ADOT personnel are clearing the roads the best they can. If you don’t need to be out on the road, please stay home, stay warm and be safe! You will save lives and your own. 🥰

    2. Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey has called for the resignation of St Louis circuit Attorney Kim Gardner by noon February 23rd or face immediate removal

    3. Currently in Wisconsin feels like any other winter but glad you guys are safe. hand warmers are lifesavers while shoveling stay warm .

  10. Flippin’ heck you’ve had a lot of snow this winter. Is it the same areas as the last period of snow a few weeks ago? Or is it different places getting it?

  11. Wow, the clouds over US right now looks like a movie clip from the movie “The day after tomorrow”, the storm is forming a huge funnel.

  14. Dangerous roads caused this car to flip…more to do with inappropriate use of the vehicle in severe weather if it flipped over! Madness.

  16. Meanwhile, here in Louisiana we were at 83 degrees F. My heart goes out to those in the northern states. I live down here not because I like the politics of the people around me, I do not, but I hate snow.

  20. I find it comical that states that don’t normally see ice and snow panic and shut everything down on top of that not having the proper tires because they don’t normally need them lol. On a serious note, God bless these people.

