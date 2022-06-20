63 comments

  1. Navalney is very courageous, and he is true leader of Russia. Navalney LITERALLY gave up his family for his country. Navalney could have easily retrieved and lived a normal life. But he choose not to do so.

    3. Here’s some facts about Navalny…
      -he’s unemployed, and doesn’t pay taxes
      -rents luxury apartments in Moscow Centre
      -Last year travelled abroad 13 times
      -daughter studies at Stanford, tuition is $56,000+room and board so another $25,000 minimum not including expenses
      -prefers luxury brands
      -receives large Bitcoin deposits from unknown sources
      -except for talking on Youtube he doesn’t submit applications to the courts or prosecutors office in relation to his investigations.
      -he doesn’t represent anybody as an attorney, no client base
      -when abroad he travels with diplomatic plates
      -some say he’s CIA or works for them

  2. Navalny is a brave man. If there is another revolution, perhaps a chance to be the next President. What a contrast that would be!

  3. We are supporting your father & your family here in the USA. We are behind you. FREE ALEXEY NOW

  4. The world also hopes that one day Russia and the Russians will get a decent, peaceful, democratic and capable government. Navalny would be an adequate leader of such a new Russia.

    2. @Harold H. Pain
      planet earth, I’m wondering which rock you’ve been hiding under little Harry?

    3. Sameway your hearts should go out for these heroes’ families: Assange and Edward Snowden- subjected to the US’ and EU’s cruel and inhuman behaviour.

  6. Pain and suffering to Putin and his military 10 Fold. Peace and healing to strong Ukraine 💯 Fold .

    2. @Mimsy Borogove He’s the donkey who was living in Germany and decided to willingly come back to Russia. Did you not watch the documentary called Navalny which aired on CNN not too long ago. He wanted to prove a point by coming back and being imprisoned. All I find strange is how his wife doesn’t work and he has no source of income but he dresses in high end brands and sends his daughter to Stanford where tuition costs $56k a year plus another $25k for room board food and books. I doubt she got a student loan if she doesn’t have US citizenship and her parents reside abroad

  8. Imagine the size of balls Alexey Navalny had when he travelled back to Russia after being in Germany, knowing with 112% certainty he was going to be imprisoned by Putins sick regime. Going back to Russia required courage beyond what most people can imagine.

  9. Deep into my bone marrow I just hate the fact that some people are in position to manipulate things and exercise the power of life and death over others.

  10. Deep into my bone marrow I just hate the fact that some people are in position to manipulate things and exercise the power of life and death over others.

  13. great respect for Mr. Navalny. I pray for his safety and hope he is released soon . We hope Putin is not around for long!

  14. I think of your father near daily… He means so much to those who believe in making a better community through passionate commitments with and for others ❤
    If only this helped… please know he is loved and appreciated xo
    Thank you for the update.

  16. I feel so bad for his family having to live through this. I want to give that woman a hug. Very strong and courageous to speak out.

    he did it to himself. he was living in Germany and he knew upon reentry to that authoritarian country he would be arrested and imprisoned. he went in anyways to prove some point, now he's doing nine years. he seems like a good dude.
      Here’s some facts about Navalny…
      -he’s unemployed, and doesn’t pay taxes
      -rents luxury apartments in Moscow Centre
      -Last year travelled abroad 13 times
      -daughter studies at Stanford, tuition is $56,000+room and board so another $25,000 minimum not including expenses
      -prefers luxury brands
      -receives large Bitcoin deposits from unknown sources
      -except for talking on Youtube he doesn’t submit applications to the courts or prosecutors office in relation to his investigations.
      -he doesn’t represent anybody as an attorney, no client base
      -when abroad he travels with diplomatic plates
      -some say he’s CIA or works for them

  17. I’ve always admired Alexey Navalny for his courage and determination. He’s a precious commodity in today’s World. Now here is his daughter Dasha, just as outspoken as her Father.💜It is still incredibly hard to imagine the kind of persecution He’s enduring is even taking place in the world today!! putin is such a blackhearted man. My prayers still go up for Mr. Navalny and his Family. Bless them All.

    2. @jack kozlowski What else…you seem to know tooooo much!! But your whole story is Not True!!

  19. Great interview, empathy, times 10! Nice to see a CNN host really mean what he says! ❤️👏👏👏 A good human.

