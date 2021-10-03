Deadly Attack in Gordon Crescent, St. James | Vaz Visa Issue | Covid Vaccines Expires

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
23 comments
POLICE dont need to come..RESIDENTS need to watch and report their neighbours and neighbourhood
Exactly, and that is what they will never do.
Step aside DARREL and come out on TOP dont wait you are TUMBLING..
The Gang dem smarter than you CHANG…..unuh nuh have nuh strategy…!
True word Hermina, non at all them have. Dr Chang is a quack security minister.
Dr Chang, shouldn’t be in that portfolio. Friend thing, just because him in politics long long time, which is part of the problem in Jamaica. That portfolio should be someone with significant amount of years of leadership service in the Army or the police, not a dam medical doctor.
Police alone can’t dweet
Mankind need to find peace and love within themselves first.
If it was a member of the public killed this man they would have gone to prison only police have rights
The police that killed him should be charge for murder the man is sick and need help
my son been to the hospital and get 1 treatment and its about 3 month and he need help before he attact some one or someone hert him i cry a lot ad i love my son dearly i dont know who to talk to now he need help like now now .
this is what i am talking About my son is mental and the mandeville Nurse know of him we the family reported it to he need help now
Me wonder if them give Vaz the visa fi when him reach a US them just lock him down hmmmmmm
Only Lee, Chung, Chang and Chin running Jamaica.
If the community doesn’t work with the police how them must help
Police alone cant do it alot of them know what is going on and hide alot of things for these crimals
Don’t fool yourselves, not every homeless person is mentally ill.
I bet he’s homeless but not crazy, crazy ppl do not do things and know that they should run
Jamaicans need to protect dem self
Dem can’t try this up town
How citizens to help when the Prime Minister lock dem down. Andrew Holness need to put his people first. Politicians in should be ashamed of themselves that they can’t talk to their head and let him see what lock down is doing to our country. Shame up on Government. God have Mercy.
Badmind gun man killing off each other, and also scammers dying
Yes if him never F-Up that police him would still on the street giving more trouble,.
HOW IS IT THAT THE HEAD OF SECURITY IS A MEDICAL PERSON???