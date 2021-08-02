Denyque | A Second Chance - Shared Her Near Death Experience During Child Birth 1

Denyque | A Second Chance – Shared Her Near Death Experience During Child Birth

26 comments

 

  7. You are so beautiful inside and out, you are blessed with a boy and a girl. I have 2 boys and I liove them beyond infinity, now wairing on the grand children, lol.

    Reply

  10. God is to be glorified,she need to surrender her life to Jesus,many havent gotten the chance..

    Reply

    1. Many people dont. …not recognizing the opportunity others will tell you that they are already serving God so

      Reply

    2. @Purplesweetpepper Pepper so true. I pray the Holy spirit with stir up her heart so she will finally surrender..simone telling her that she got a second chance to work on music,thats a lie from the pit of hell,she was given anothet chance because of the love God has for her and he has given her a chance to accept Jesus as her personal Lord and saviour and live for him.. its obvious she knows about God and she acknowledge JESUS ..I really pray she surrender because thats a testimony..Blessings..

      Reply

  17. Thank you God, hun you are blessed beyond all measures, keep give the almighty God thanks, stay prayed up, your children’s are very beautiful like their mommy

    Reply

  20. Thank god , you make it true, 5/31/ 1983, i had the same problem, when i had the baby, i loose almost all my blood, i had to get 2 unit of blood, to save my life, thank you lord for saving us,

    Reply

