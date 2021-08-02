Denyque | A Second Chance – Shared Her Near Death Experience During Child Birth

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
God was by your side girl.
Den Den is so beautiful
God is good
Happy for her..to God be the glory
She’s gorgeous
Girl God has a purpose for your life is just for you to embrass him
You are so beautiful inside and out, you are blessed with a boy and a girl. I have 2 boys and I liove them beyond infinity, now wairing on the grand children, lol.
She’s so beautiful wanted the daughter to look her too. That man genes too strong man
Kmt
God is to be glorified,she need to surrender her life to Jesus,many havent gotten the chance..
Many people dont. …not recognizing the opportunity others will tell you that they are already serving God so
@Purplesweetpepper Pepper so true. I pray the Holy spirit with stir up her heart so she will finally surrender..simone telling her that she got a second chance to work on music,thats a lie from the pit of hell,she was given anothet chance because of the love God has for her and he has given her a chance to accept Jesus as her personal Lord and saviour and live for him.. its obvious she knows about God and she acknowledge JESUS ..I really pray she surrender because thats a testimony..Blessings..
She’s mixed race. She’s mixed with something. She doesn’t look straight black.
Amen!!
Did she have the baby in Jamaica?
No
@A. Samuels She’s lucky then.
God is wonderful remember his work and use your life to honor him
i think u should repent deneque cause it was the Lord on your side show him your greatfull.
Well said. No joke about that
She pretty like shennsea
Thank you God, hun you are blessed beyond all measures, keep give the almighty God thanks, stay prayed up, your children’s are very beautiful like their mommy
Couldn’t dress a little more modern
Bad mind
She needs to be on Sim Soul Session.
Thank god , you make it true, 5/31/ 1983, i had the same problem, when i had the baby, i loose almost all my blood, i had to get 2 unit of blood, to save my life, thank you lord for saving us,