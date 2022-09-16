DeSantis sends 50 undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard | USA TODAY

Recent Post
51 comments
Those that make policy and those that have resources should bare the burden of their policy outcomes.
@Frontierland Frank What are you talking about? She sent them to where they could get help. When you get little or no notice poor people are coming you do what you can. Suburban churches have more resources.
The median home price in Martha’s Vineyard is $699,000. They should be able to afford the 50 people that were sent.
wrong thats the states median income most people here arent dumb as a rock
@Sky Blue They didn’t do any of that, LULZ!! Said there’s no room at the inn for Jesus.
That’s affordable housing, maybe I should gentrify that area too
Desantis voters couldn’t afford the ferry, never mind, find the Vineyard on a map.
God Bless America 🇺🇲
God bless poor people.
🇺🇸💪🏼
So do they get communication when they enter into the border.. People go outside and see these people killing their cattle for food.. You have to carry some of the weight as well.. Everybody has to carry the weight if I’ll country is allowing this to happen
The craziest thing is when you guys get more and more, because more is coming
I’ve had my last vacation on MV and probably Nantucket too. It will spread over there. I hate that people are being used this way but they did choose to come here illegally.
Dam, they providing free flights, but in the long run, probably still cheaper.
That’s great that Martha’sV wants to help carry the burden of issues, from states overwhelmed w/illegal and legal immigrants!
Dude was low key calling border community’s racist.
Let’s go Roevember!
@Steven FJB Eide they received 50. Not 5,000. Oprah could put all up at her home, same with the Obama’s.
Why should DeSantis have to take care of them? He voted against it.
@William Reese why would he resign when Florida residents love him?
@William Reese Imagine saying DeSantis is bumming around while Florida is one of if not the most prosperous state in the country and has some of the lowest crime rates in its big cities. Look up how safe Miami is compared to oh I dont know just a few liberal run places like… Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, LA, New York, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, New Haven, Providence, Boston.
@William Reese Yeah maybe we should look to a great state like California as our model. Newsome is doing a spectacular job 🤡
I like the mansplaining trust fund baby complaining why his $30 scheduled health shake has been inturupted.
Haha so true
I don’t think he is using this as a political stunt, the only time I’ve heard of these flights are when the local officials react to them. Most of these flights were done at night right?
De Santis was on fox News when they landed so stop lying.
November Elections are coming, so both governors are competing who’s the best for next term.
“Maybe if we soften the wording with ‘undocumented immigrants’, we can pretend we’re outraged at Republicans over our own sanctuary policies.” – Liberals
Wyoming and Montana have a low population problem. The migrants would be a win-win for both states.
@Ralph Malph
According to the overwhelming consensus from the residents of those states,..they have explicitly expressed their preference to keep their population where it is at,…citing the lack of overcrowding to be one of the perks of living in the states.
The wealthy and dense population-loving and migrant loving Democrats of Martha’s Vineyard have expressed a desire to take in the planet’s asylum seeking migrants and all migrants.
You’re not suggesting they just meant only everyone else are you ?
Let’s go Roevember!
Crazy how they never actually interview the migrants?
@G THATS RACIST!!!
@G it’s not like they have the resources to translate.
@Frezze no one forcing them to be in US
All of South America is on the way.. This puts the gold rush to shame.. Thank you democrats
They do need to be more evenly disbursed, and what better place than a sanctuary city to keep them safe. Texas and Florida have done way more than their share, it’s about time they go to MA
Send them to Boston please
Just 50? They should be sending 100,000 there everyday, to make them so compassionate and understanding.
Awesome well done Martha’s Vineyard. Now it’s Texas and Arizonas turn to give the Vineyard an opportunity to “give back” and “do their fair share” to help with the administrations border crisis.
Wyoming and Montana have a low population problem. The migrants would be a win-win for both states.
Learn how to spell border first before having an opinion on the topic
They are all for diversity and inclusion up until the point it is at their doorstep.
It’s diversity when it’s Texas yet weaponization when it’s Martha’s Vineyard.
yup
Good for him!!
Yay!!!!
Finally someone’s taking a stand!!
I speak for millions of people!!
With the one like on your post I’m sure you do
I’m glad they were met with compassion. Let’s send some more because we need help caring for all these people and these folks at Martha’s Vinyard seem poised to accept more….compassionately 😉
Yes. Foreigners before our own. Great idea. Comment again on our own homeless…
Ron DeSantis is helping to spread diversity to undeserved communities. Martha’s Vineyard is in dire need of diversity.
Nantucket would LOVE some, too!