Queen Elizabeth II’s impact, legacy and what’s next for the royals | USA TODAY

7 comments
The colonizer of humans has passed
Por fAvor en español o entrndemos
So we gonna ignore the colonization problems from her government during her reign? Just sayin..
F
Colonizers who keep Arab and African artifacts in their castle as trophies get no love 🔥
Still trying to fathom the unimaginable anguish of the British people.
Queen Elizabeth The Second You Will Be Missed Wecome King Charles The Third