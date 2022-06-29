Recent Post
- ‘Devastating’: Woodward calls Jan. 6 testimony Trump’s ‘political obituary’
- This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is “unfit to be president”
- Two former Trump officials react to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony
- ‘’Worse than we ever imagined’: Tapper and CNN analysts react to testimony from ex-White House aide
- ‘Take your hand off the steering wheel’: Ex-aide was told Trump became irate at Secret Service
9 comments
Imagine what we don’t know happened during his 4 years… this is all good but what will be done?
25th Amendment where are you?
@Ed Marsh you mean the best GRAND WIZARD OF MAGA.
@Greg Dashkin no, when was this?
Damning beyond belief. Cassidy is how an actual patriot behaves.
How could they possibly not see it? I’m just a “ regular person “ and I saw it before he even ran!
@John Casoni no one says anything like that about Biden. There are truckloads of people who know or worked with Trump who say he is nuts.
@Rick g then you get your news from memes and deep fakes.
@John Casoni the way I see it, we did not have a choice. We all saw what Trump was doing. Some of us voted against Trump not for Biden.