68 comments

  1. “Just say it was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressman.” – Donald Trump

    Reply

    3. @kay armstrong That’s your problem. You only can spend your money once. You have to pay the rent,vyour car payments, your groceries and your gas bill first. Then if there’s any money left in your budget, maybe , just maybe a gun. And if you feel the whole time, every time, unsafe, then there is something else wrong. It’s time to get some mental health care. You don’t need a gun, you need a psychologist.

      Reply

  3. Not just his advisors, but remember his cabinet talked about using the 25th to oust him… his own cabinet.

    Reply

    1. @cotet cotety Gotta admitPresident Trump was a pretty great President tho. Remember the $2.40 gas and 2% joflation?

      Reply

  4. We all can plainly see the problems faceing this country. We need the hear someone with a solution that does not involve violence.

    Reply

    1. So what did Solent Green say, her comment was removed ? Actually, I do not want to know, it would probably cause a brain hemorrhage…

      Reply

    2. I’d settle for hearing Merrick Garland saying “ladies and gentlemen, today we have indicted DJT on numerous criminal counts.” That will be a very happy day!

      Reply

  5. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Gimme a break.
    He actually expected officials to “find” him votes. So did his other good soldiers, including the WIFE OF A CORRUPT JUSTICE.

    Reply

    1. DOJ do your job to protect America Constitutional Democracy from the GOP pining for Autocracy by any means necessary

      Reply

  6. “I fear that in every elected office, members will obtain an influence by noise, not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls… There must be decency and respect.” ~John Adams

    Reply

    2. Wow, I’m not familiar with that quote! I really like it. Where can I find this reference? Is it from published diaries or correspondence?

      Reply

    3. @Ruth Slone Search “From John Adams to James Warren, 22 April 1776” Founders Archives… it’s an interesting historical letter.

      Reply

  7. He wasn’t trying to “disenfranchise 80 million voters”. He was trying to disenfranchise ALL of them because if your vote only counts if you cast it one way, it doesn’t count at all.

    Reply

    2. @Lilacscentedfushias no you are not. Joined 25 Apr 2021. /reboot, /restart, /format c:, /h. How do I access your command list?

      Reply

  8. It’s about time they start speaking up and they need to go to pence he needs to own up what he knows but the pressure on pence needs to come clean

    Reply

    3. DOJ do your job to protect America Constitutional Democracy from the GOP pining for Autocracy by any means necessary

      Reply

    4. @Chris 159 You don’t have to be a Trump supporter but don’t make incorrect statements.

      Google who has the control.

      Reply

    1. Pretty much half a day of watching cable news to see who was talking about his latest tweet storm. He could do that from a prison cell. The long golf weekends, not so much.

      Reply

  11. Why are we patting these people on the back just for finally admitting what we knew all along about Trump. I was despondent after he was electern because it was always bound to end this way.

    Reply

    2. Jerry Jerry:
      (5) Military Deferements. That is all you need to know about this former President’s cowardness. Speaks volumes.

      Reply

  12. Boycotting your own daughter’s wedding because she has a different view on a politician. That’s some world we live in.

    Reply

  13. I really don’t know why we are even having this same conversation! asking the same dumb questions. We all know the answers. Now what’s left is to do something about it,!

    Reply

    2. @Melon Musk
      Yep, sentences like:
      “I will hire the best people. I know the best people”
      “I know words”
      “Covfefe.”

      Reply

  14. What we need is something that has to date, to my knowledge – never been done – We need a Mass Deprogramming!

    Reply

  15. “Why do you think a 2nd Trump presidency would be a threat to democracy?” Answer; “Because his 1st presidency was, and he isn’t getting any better”.

    Reply

  17. That’s it!! Agree and disagree like neighbors. These politicians are not an extension of us. I do not agree 100% with my chosen party, but divisiveness, fear mongering, anger boil rhetoric is not a policy or movement – it’s a cult leader style tactic.

    Reply

  18. Telling people after the fact, doesn’t help much- it may stop him from ever running again- but so many people knew , and they stood by and did nothing

    Reply

  19. Amazing how Trump was able to expose how stupid the average American really is and what a sh$%it hole the country has become.

    Reply

  20. He needs to be locked up! He is a danger to society! For the safety and security of the country and the world, lock him up!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.