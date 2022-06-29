Recent Post
68 comments
“Just say it was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressman.” – Donald Trump
@American Patriot RUSSIAN BOT
@TurboFreak 2000 mules what? That debunked fairytale,? No way.
@kay armstrong That’s your problem. You only can spend your money once. You have to pay the rent,vyour car payments, your groceries and your gas bill first. Then if there’s any money left in your budget, maybe , just maybe a gun. And if you feel the whole time, every time, unsafe, then there is something else wrong. It’s time to get some mental health care. You don’t need a gun, you need a psychologist.
This was obvious to anyone with critical thinking skills back in 2016.
@Nightwatch that was the last time graham told the truth
Not just his advisors, but remember his cabinet talked about using the 25th to oust him… his own cabinet.
@cotet cotety Gotta admitPresident Trump was a pretty great President tho. Remember the $2.40 gas and 2% joflation?
It has to come from the cabinet. They all have to agree on it.
Only the best!
@David Eby riding on Obama’s coattails.
We all can plainly see the problems faceing this country. We need the hear someone with a solution that does not involve violence.
So what did Solent Green say, her comment was removed ? Actually, I do not want to know, it would probably cause a brain hemorrhage…
I’d settle for hearing Merrick Garland saying “ladies and gentlemen, today we have indicted DJT on numerous criminal counts.” That will be a very happy day!
Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Gimme a break.
He actually expected officials to “find” him votes. So did his other good soldiers, including the WIFE OF A CORRUPT JUSTICE.
DOJ do your job to protect America Constitutional Democracy from the GOP pining for Autocracy by any means necessary
“I fear that in every elected office, members will obtain an influence by noise, not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls… There must be decency and respect.” ~John Adams
Wow, I’m not familiar with that quote! I really like it. Where can I find this reference? Is it from published diaries or correspondence?
@Ruth Slone Search “From John Adams to James Warren, 22 April 1776” Founders Archives… it’s an interesting historical letter.
Amazing how forward thinking the Founders were. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
He wasn’t trying to “disenfranchise 80 million voters”. He was trying to disenfranchise ALL of them because if your vote only counts if you cast it one way, it doesn’t count at all.
Those poor 80 million dead people.
@Lilacscentedfushias no you are not. Joined 25 Apr 2021. /reboot, /restart, /format c:, /h. How do I access your command list?
A PRE-LOGICAL ORANGE MUMMY IS BACK, TO PICK-UP HIS OWN SKULL !!!!!LOL!!!!
It’s about time they start speaking up and they need to go to pence he needs to own up what he knows but the pressure on pence needs to come clean
He won’t. He’s really a coward.
DOJ do your job to protect America Constitutional Democracy from the GOP pining for Autocracy by any means necessary
He didn’t just allowed the capitol to be assaulted, he organized it.
That’s why it failed.
Love how u were there
@Chris 159 exactly not
@Chris 159 You don’t have to be a Trump supporter but don’t make incorrect statements.
Google who has the control.
Hard to be president from prison.
Pretty much half a day of watching cable news to see who was talking about his latest tweet storm. He could do that from a prison cell. The long golf weekends, not so much.
Why are we patting these people on the back just for finally admitting what we knew all along about Trump. I was despondent after he was electern because it was always bound to end this way.
Jerry Jerry:
(5) Military Deferements. That is all you need to know about this former President’s cowardness. Speaks volumes.
Boycotting your own daughter’s wedding because she has a different view on a politician. That’s some world we live in.
@Save 🇺🇸 Adjust tinfoil hat 🤣
@Eric Martin He obviously has. 🤮
@Metalicus Deus Adjust tinfoil hat 🤣
I really don’t know why we are even having this same conversation! asking the same dumb questions. We all know the answers. Now what’s left is to do something about it,!
@Melon Musk ONLY ONE-WORD SENTENCES
@Melon Musk
Yep, sentences like:
“I will hire the best people. I know the best people”
“I know words”
“Covfefe.”
@alexis f lol, ha two faced..😊 havent heard that in a long time
What we need is something that has to date, to my knowledge – never been done – We need a Mass Deprogramming!
“Why do you think a 2nd Trump presidency would be a threat to democracy?” Answer; “Because his 1st presidency was, and he isn’t getting any better”.
@Chuck Rambo After last night your question seems a little not realistic anymore…
In what ways, and what has Biden done FOR this country?
@Chuck Rambo OK 👍 Chuckee 💘🧑🤝🧑💑🖕Rainbow 🌈 👌
@Gregg Mackie STOP ✋️ SNIVELING
I think a lot of people around the world had that figured out before he was even elected.
Indeed!
That’s it!! Agree and disagree like neighbors. These politicians are not an extension of us. I do not agree 100% with my chosen party, but divisiveness, fear mongering, anger boil rhetoric is not a policy or movement – it’s a cult leader style tactic.
TFG is a cult leader so that fits.
Dictator
Telling people after the fact, doesn’t help much- it may stop him from ever running again- but so many people knew , and they stood by and did nothing
@Martian Martian he’d divorce her and buy a newer model anyway.
@Yithmaster then let them
Come forward and speak
@Greg Munro they are dude
Amazing how Trump was able to expose how stupid the average American really is and what a sh$%it hole the country has become.
He needs to be locked up! He is a danger to society! For the safety and security of the country and the world, lock him up!!!
