Recent Post
- ‘Devastating’: Woodward calls Jan. 6 testimony Trump’s ‘political obituary’
- This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is “unfit to be president”
- Two former Trump officials react to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony
- ‘’Worse than we ever imagined’: Tapper and CNN analysts react to testimony from ex-White House aide
- ‘Take your hand off the steering wheel’: Ex-aide was told Trump became irate at Secret Service
80 comments
Never let it be forgotten that it is women and young women at that who have the guts to stand up for their country and tell the truth. Most of the old men of the GOP should hang their heads in shame.
And they lie
Rather put behind bars
And to think they may be parents, what are they telling their children?
They have to be so confused…even traumatized, scary to think they are being indoctrinated to be just like them or worse like Trump.
I am so proud of her. Praying she’ll be safe.
@Helen ❤️ Hello 🌹
@Robin Parker Hello
@Laurene Carter Hello
@Barbara Ann Hello
@Julie Sykes Hello
I feel like this, if you have nothing to hide, then why not testify??? Only the guilty people as we’ve all noticed won’t testify.
@nick mc 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕
UNLESS you’re under threat… which is likely to be the case with this mob boss.
@Scott Bigler False. As Speaker of the House, Pelosi does not direct the National Guard. Further, as the Capitol came under attack, she and the Senate Majority leader called for military assistance, including the National Guard.
The decision on whether to call National Guard troops to the Capitol is made by what is known as the Capitol Police Board, which is made up of the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and the Architect of the Capitol. The board decided not to call the guard ahead of the insurrection but did eventually request assistance after the rioting had already begun, and the troops arrived several hours later.
A better question would be : Why did Ivanka and her husband host a private party in there home for top WH staff the next evening after people had died?
Well said
To be honest, none of this testimony surprises me. What REALLY surprises me is that the truth actually got out! It kinda renews my faith in humanity.
@The TacoCat The agents have already said that this never happened!
These women are the face of the Post Maga Republican party. I would vote for them
This 25-year-old woman has more courage and sense of responsibility than all the men involved in the Trump administration and in Congress. Good for you girl! I would also say she has some brave parents. They must be and have been in constant fear for her life. She needs to be protected! What an outstanding woman!
The agents have already said that this never happened!
@Buddy Hell and those who said that will appear in court under oath and they know if caught lying they face jail time
People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing…..Thanks to all who are brave enough despite all else to stand up and commit to telling the truth…America appreciate you……
Right on. Amen.
truth will stand up to cross examination. why aren’t they allowing that?
@Tim Richard that isn’t how our system works. The prosecutors do not defend the accused.
Once again, a young female intern makes a huge impact on Presidential politics. Good for her.
Well played sir! Well played 😂✊🏽
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Who runs the world? Girls (in my Beyoncé voice 😊)
They still hate Monica. Just sad.
Yes I kept having flashbacks of Monica’s nightmare. Especially with the layout of the offices-and how they were such a part of the documentaries about Monica.
Monica must be having flashbacks herself. Thinking-though totally different scenarios-perhaps at some point she could be of help to these women, as they share experiences that only a few have.
The fact that these women who told the truth are being threatened tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about the MAGA GOP
the fact that these republican women who worked for trump and was perfectly silent while little mexican children were being torn & separated from their families to go to strangers tells me everything i need to know about them. all they are doing now is jumping off a rat filled ship to save themselves…but it’s okay. i do respect them for doing the right thing. i hope they are protected by the government and make better decisions about who they support in the future…
The Maga Mafia.
Notice almost all the perpetrators at the Capitol that day were men.
@Amy Walker how do you know they were men?
She’s a patriot for telling what she seen.
What she SAW. See saw seen; do did done; go went gone; sing sang sung; the second is NEVER used with a helping verb, the third ALWAYS is. I hope this was helpful.
or just a disgruntled Leaker.
She put her hand on the bible and swore to uphold the Constitution. Where is the partiotism?
Please my fellow Americans don’t let him back in power his first term was the longest 4 years of my life
My american friend, living in Paris, was down so often because of him. I felt like a soul-doctor and sent her `positive links`…: to Neil Armstrong-Interviews, Beethoven`s 7th, Rat Pack, Gustav Mahler`s 2nd, Louis Armstrong, Wall.E and Ray Charles… Your are right, K Lee: The longest 4 years of our life… (by the way: she survived 🙂
@Dad Smith not as embarrassing as the previous 4 – despite Biden being slightly senile.
@Russ or, hear me out here. You guys have had so much drama under Trump that sanity seems dull?
Preach!!!
@Long TaLL i love Maga tears too! Lol
Some U.S. major periodical needs to put her picture on their cover or front page with the caption “American Hero!”
You know you’re on the wrong side of history when someone leaves your administration and you have to threaten their lives to keep them quiet. If there was no wrongdoing you would let them shout what they have to say from the highest platform!
@Dr Karl Marks lol. That really is all you’ve got!
@danielle mitchell Did what?
@Dr Karl Marks maga tears are wonderful!!!
Current this be enough to start charging him with crimes? This is a different kind of crazy all together.
What crime did Trump do..? ANYTHING not based on hear say from Disgruntled ex-employees
i’ll wait.
Hello Dione
I worry about her safety too. She put her life in great peril today and somebody better have her back! Thank you for your bravery and dedication Ms. Hutchinson. You are in my prayers.
She’s a liar
@Jimmy Olsen interested in which way she is a lair ?
It’s only when honesty like this will democracy travel on the correct path.
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
LOL, the bullcrap is now overpowering
Hello Margaret 🌹
My first thought was concern about Cassidy’s welfare. I hope she stays safe. What she did was truly commendable and brave.
Believe me she is protected!!!!!
Agreed, this sounds more like Putin’s Russia than the United States of America
Never been so PROUD of a complete stranger, she’s an absolute Hero!
@Anthony Elwick Secret Service wants to keep a job.
How!?
@Anthony Elwick Provide evidence
Thank you, Cassidy. You are a patriot. It’s good to see there are still people who believe in their pledges to the flag and to the constitution. This testimony is directly implicating Trump. Delivered with poise, composure and well articulated.
The agents have already said that this never happened!
A year and a half late. If the insurrection worked, she would still be in office. She is a opportunist.
@Jimmy Olsen oh you poor soul
@Buddy Hell share your source
I was truly impressed and proud of Cassiday today. This is the first time since I got my political science degree that I actually am proud I have it because Cassidy has one too and she stepped up, spoke up with courage & integrity for our U.S. Constitution. I also admire the two women who served in the Trump WHite House that were commenting on this testimony today. Getting death threats for speaking the truth, should never be the case, sounds like an organized criminal tactic of witness intimidation. I am glad the truth is coming out and it’s people like Cassidy and the other people that have appeared before the committee that served in the Trump WhiteHouse and put the Constitution and the truth before a political party or a political leader–That’s the Way It Should Be!
@Liam Gross and you know ,how
@Liam Gross Because the agent in question has already said they would testify she was lying.
@danielle mitchell do you struggle to understand even the most basic sentence normally?
@Franklin thanks, fair call. Danielle, I’m glad there’s at least two adults in the chat.
Amen, brother! Where did you get your degree? I wish I had been as interested in politics during my Poli Sci class in college as I am now. We had a former congressman from Texas teaching the class, but it just wasn’t in my interest bag, I may have gone your route had it been, but I majored inEnglish, worked for the federal government in DC for six months, and was bored. Eventually I taught English for 30 years in high school and 15 years in college. It was where I belonged.
The fact so many of us are saying “ hope she stays safe” is a testament to HOW very dire the circumstances are for the Nation right now.
🇺🇸