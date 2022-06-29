66 comments

    2. That might tell you something? Maybe there is nothing! If they had something on trump you can be sure they would say !

    3. @OrchidIslander
      What ! Like Hillary smashing her phone and hard drives while under subpoena. No charge! You might be right. If trump did that he would be in jail

  2. Her testimony was compelling. I commend her for coming forward. The “ketchup was dripping down the wall” was the only funny thing snl could play with.

  3. Remember when trump first heard the announcement of the Mueller investigation, he said… “I’m f’ed”! Taking a while, but he may finally be right.

  5. I’m proud of you Miss. Hutchinson for going forward and testifying for the committee!
    You are a true patriot!

  6. This 25yr old woman was a machine…
    Accounting for things in 5-minute increments. Clear well spoken solid and confident.
    I wonder what scary phone messages she got prior to coming in

  7. We all already knew who he was. Out of controlled 6 year old. Cried his way to get what he wanted. If he couldn’t get what he want, he would throw things at the wall, he would cried on the floor or become insanely violent. I am not surprised by this testimony, but just to confirm my true view of this crazy man.

    3. You must be talking about BRANDON! You know… The guy that was installed in the White House

    1. Yes so brave. Of course no cross examination questions. No defense of the accused. Yeah… That’s bravery in the Dem party. God God , what a joke the word “brave” has become.

  9. The only thing that would surprise me would be if these people are charged, found guilty and jailed.

    1. Exactly. It could be the worst of both worlds, a mountain of evidence of illegality And no prosecution.

  11. Love Bennie Thompson’s passive aggressive closing 😂 Basically, “If any witnesses we’ve talked to happen to recover from amnesia…”

    2. @Gary Myers I think you’ll find most people who are patriots and know this is an absolute crock.

  13. Yea not many of us are surprised. When someone shows you who they are, you believe them!

    He showed us years ago.

    2. Why didn’t the driver speak out?

      Oh wait, he just said he’s going to testify that it never happened.
      Whoops.

  14. Wow. I’m impressed with the care being taken to gather evidence, establish a time line and motive, and document testimony. Well done. Keep at it, and then prosecute them all.

    1. @Brian Haugh The Secret Service just denied her testimony. They said they would testify under oath! Pfft.

    2. @Just Matt So do you also think CSI’s and forensic investigators are “orchestrating” a direction simply because their job is to gather evidence from a crime scene?

    3. @Daniel Drader Meadows, McCarthy, Trump, they’re all going to get a brand new set of shiny new bracelets and a very private and secure room all their own complete with 3 meals a day and an hour of daily exercise.

    4. @Greggzilla They already have Secret Service testimony. They would need to recant at this stage.

  15. It’s not worse than what we ever imagined, it’s just exactly as we saw it happen on live TV

  18. the fact that he KNEW that the entire crowd behind the enclosed area had weapons, and sent them to the Capitol anyway is repulsive. and then to act like a psycho and grab the wheel of the car and the throat of the driver because he wanted to go to the Capitol?!!

  19. This reminds me of a “hypothetical” situation that I asked about, early on in Trump’s presidency:

    What happens if a sitting President—any sitting President—were to commit a crime that they’d go to jail for if they weren’t President, like physically assaulting someone? Or: What if a sitting President killed someone? Murdered them in cold blood because they were mad? Would the President get into any kind of trouble for that?

    Well, now we’re here. What I described wasn’t a hypothetical after all.

    All these incidents of Trump physically assaulting someone or otherwise becoming violent. Violent enough for people to call the police if this was happening in some other house somewhere. Are any of these incidents documented somewhere, and can Trump be held liable for any of these incidents? Or does presidential immunity stretch that far, so that a President can even commit murder and not be held liable for it?

