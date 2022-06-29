Recent Post
I’ll be impressed when someone actually is held accountable 🤨
The agents have already said that this never happened!
That might tell you something? Maybe there is nothing! If they had something on trump you can be sure they would say !
@OrchidIslander
What ! Like Hillary smashing her phone and hard drives while under subpoena. No charge! You might be right. If trump did that he would be in jail
We attract what we vibrate
Her testimony was compelling. I commend her for coming forward. The “ketchup was dripping down the wall” was the only funny thing snl could play with.
Did they bring him a plate of french fries to dip into the ketchup on the wall?
I hope Heinz sends a case of catsup to Trump.
Remember when trump first heard the announcement of the Mueller investigation, he said… “I’m f’ed”! Taking a while, but he may finally be right.
Not worse than we ever imagined. For a lot of us, this is EXACTLY what we imagined.
Hahaha. They all lied agn. Just wait. It wasn’t even her note. Not her handwriting.
Yes if you cant imagen this, yo haven’t been paying attention or have a weak imagination.
I’m proud of you Miss. Hutchinson for going forward and testifying for the committee!
You are a true patriot!
This 25yr old woman was a machine…
Accounting for things in 5-minute increments. Clear well spoken solid and confident.
I wonder what scary phone messages she got prior to coming in
@Ben Frank 🤣how come you dont know this isn’t real?🤣🤣
@no lackin how come you a 5 dollar troll? How’s the weather in Stalingrad?
We all already knew who he was. Out of controlled 6 year old. Cried his way to get what he wanted. If he couldn’t get what he want, he would throw things at the wall, he would cried on the floor or become insanely violent. I am not surprised by this testimony, but just to confirm my true view of this crazy man.
No , 6 – year olds are way better behaved. How about 18 months old?
You must be talking about BRANDON! You know… The guy that was installed in the White House
We’ve had kids like him in our preschool most recently.😉😁🤭
Thank You for the bravery Cassidy Hutchinson.
Yes so brave. Of course no cross examination questions. No defense of the accused. Yeah… That’s bravery in the Dem party. God God , what a joke the word “brave” has become.
perhaps you can return the favor by purchasing her soon to be released ‘tell all’ book
@Bill Barr oh yeah… For sure. I’ll be first on line!! Haha!!
The only thing that would surprise me would be if these people are charged, found guilty and jailed.
Exactly. It could be the worst of both worlds, a mountain of evidence of illegality And no prosecution.
The people around him are even more guilty for sitting idly by.
@Bill Barr The definition of what exactly?
Love Bennie Thompson’s passive aggressive closing 😂 Basically, “If any witnesses we’ve talked to happen to recover from amnesia…”
@Gary Myers I think you’ll find most people who are patriots and know this is an absolute crock.
If that testimony is really surprising you haven’t been paying attention.
What’s really surprising is Trump hasn’t caught a flight to Moscow yet.
Well the Sevret Service will testify shes lying. So much for your cluelessness.
Yea not many of us are surprised. When someone shows you who they are, you believe them!
He showed us years ago.
Kenny are you incapable of thinking?
Why didn’t the driver speak out?
Oh wait, he just said he’s going to testify that it never happened.
Whoops.
@Kenny…not surprised one bit.🎯
The world figured out the democrats years ago….yet here you are.
Wow. I’m impressed with the care being taken to gather evidence, establish a time line and motive, and document testimony. Well done. Keep at it, and then prosecute them all.
@Brian Haugh The Secret Service just denied her testimony. They said they would testify under oath! Pfft.
@Just Matt So do you also think CSI’s and forensic investigators are “orchestrating” a direction simply because their job is to gather evidence from a crime scene?
@Daniel Drader Meadows, McCarthy, Trump, they’re all going to get a brand new set of shiny new bracelets and a very private and secure room all their own complete with 3 meals a day and an hour of daily exercise.
@Greggzilla They already have Secret Service testimony. They would need to recant at this stage.
It’s not worse than what we ever imagined, it’s just exactly as we saw it happen on live TV
So you though it was less than it was? 🤔
An assistant has the integrity and spine that our elected officials lack.
Build bike better 🚲🤡
@Sam Lombardo *sounds of crickets chirping*
Just wait til ya see she lied. Will happen today.hahahahah
We need some of these secret service agents to testify.
the fact that he KNEW that the entire crowd behind the enclosed area had weapons, and sent them to the Capitol anyway is repulsive. and then to act like a psycho and grab the wheel of the car and the throat of the driver because he wanted to go to the Capitol?!!
Bloody pity the driver didn’t let him go there. Trump would be in jail by now!
This reminds me of a “hypothetical” situation that I asked about, early on in Trump’s presidency:
What happens if a sitting President—any sitting President—were to commit a crime that they’d go to jail for if they weren’t President, like physically assaulting someone? Or: What if a sitting President killed someone? Murdered them in cold blood because they were mad? Would the President get into any kind of trouble for that?
Well, now we’re here. What I described wasn’t a hypothetical after all.
All these incidents of Trump physically assaulting someone or otherwise becoming violent. Violent enough for people to call the police if this was happening in some other house somewhere. Are any of these incidents documented somewhere, and can Trump be held liable for any of these incidents? Or does presidential immunity stretch that far, so that a President can even commit murder and not be held liable for it?
You’ve a brave contribution there
I totally agree with you