52 comments

    1. “You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Trump told the crowd at an Iowa rally in September 2016.

      Reply

  2. Maybe “High” journalistic standards mean “High” as they were self medicating.

    Maybe they should say commitment to “High As Hell” Journalistic standards

    Reply

    1. I think they’re too boring to be high, although it could be on alcohol or even legally prescribed prescription drugs. But in my opinion, they’re just a lying bunch of creeps.

      Reply

  5. Disappointing. FOX needed to be held accountable monetarily AND public apologies for knowingly lying!

    Reply

    3. ​​@David Rosenauet overself! None of the people or entities you mention is known for deliberately lying. If they were, why hasn’t anyone brought a lawsuit against them?

      Reply

    4. ​@Larry DigangiCan’t you think of anything more intelligent to say than making fun of someone’s looks? Dude, that’s grade school behavior! Grow up.

      Reply

    5. @David Rosenau
      Please tell us about this list that goes on!?🤔
      … And there’s just one more thing ☝️
      And did you by any chance happen to learn this from the faux channel?🤔
      I may be mistaken but I have a strong sneaking suspicion that haunts me?🕵️

      Reply

  7. “Highest journalistic standards”! I’m surprised anyone at Fox News could make that statement with a straight face!!💯🗑️

    Reply

  8. This a total disgrace!!!.unfoxmycablebox and ask your cable provider to remove the fees that goes to Fox wether you watch Fox or not

    Reply

  9. Ethically I think breaking into a murdered girl’s cellphone was the worse. This is the second most embarrassing thing for them.

    Reply

  11. Mr. tapper, don’t you know you don’t have to give professional courtesy, to those pseudo journalists who have no professionalism.

    Reply

    1. Can’t the FTC go after them for that? It’s false advertising. It’s an unequivocal violation of the Fair Trade Act to knowingly misrepresent your product.

      Reply

  13. Part of the settlement should have been all those fox hosts apologize right on the air.Every effing one of them.

    Reply

    1. Take a look at the latest set of Fox News’ opinion show hosts YT videos. No mention of the leading news story around the world. Apologies for recommending Fox content, but their tactics are unsurprising.

      Reply

    2. I’m actually pretty pissec THAT THEY DID NOT HAVE TO ADMIT WHAT THEY DID.
      I promise I’m among people that do not think this is true and Fox hasn’t said a word

      Reply

    4. @Michael Smythe please educate me on the “facts” I could use a good laugh. I doubt you BOTS could ever educate anyone

      Reply

  18. Fox got a slap on the hand. 780million isn’t much for a company with 4 billion. It’s disgusting, and won’t stop them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.