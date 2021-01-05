Dilemma in Education Sector – January 4 2021 ‘TVJ Midday News’

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/………
Oppen upthe school alot of chril
If jesus did a walk now him woulda dead from covid already
Is it possible to upload these videos in an higher quality? It does say 1080p but we both know what’s up
Dr. Bailey big up…yuh run falmouth.
There is no way the two phone company of Jamaica could provide internet to children flow and Digicel I’m not sure what they for it is a more time for Jamaican people to have these two phone company removed from our country with immediate effect let them go I hate the workers of the flow I hate the workers of Digicel I hate everyone
Jamaica is hostile to investment in every way, even though it may seems as if digicel and flow is making all the money, they aren’t, the sliding Jamaican dollar is making it bad for customers and the companies, if you are employed in your income is severely impacted by the devaluation and the companies can’t raise the price fast enough to offset the devaluation, because customers simply don’t have disposable income.
That’s exactly where you come in so what you should have done is fix the problem you need too much
Yes
We will never go forward believe me when I tell you
2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋
Woow woow 😍💋 💝💖❤️
Wishing the teacher luck on getting that pay raise 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I like it…Westmoreland need face to face now mi stress out mi can not teach my 4 children with only two devices.back to school I say.
And do let the traveler and the doctor’s writing the health certificate know that the penalty for lying about one’s status is DEATH
Wow its hard to believe I heard on a news network that hospitals are dealing with patients who dont have covid 19 🤣 , other countries lable every single person who are in hospital have covid 19 ,because all other illnesses seems to disappear in other countries.
Mi nah have no faith mi nah wait pon no teacher to tell mi fi quarantine cause my child may have expose to covid no school fi she
I think we will all be sorry about how me take this virus .out of all the country’s in the world we Think opening up our country with this virus around is ok all me think about is money
Student are not confident In taking exams Because they know They haven’t learned much with online class
The ministry of education have absolutely no manners. Their communication skills are very poor. They don’t even ask how the students going to reach school. After they mingle with public transport and the general public on the road, what will stop the virus from spreading. I believe cxc is the worse failure in the Caribbean and so i don’t blame the students for keeping their money in their pockets.
I see no issue with the low csec, cape turnout…. Please remember, csec and cape can take all when uno a 90 years old
😂😂
What kind of stupid news is this? Only covid related? Smh
This is all the little sheeple dem talk about, pathetic.
Why does it seems to me that the Jamaican government is not functioning with a mind of their own? They are just an agent to the U.S. government. Create your own path and strategies and let’s see our own government at work, as the United States try something just wait a few weeks the Jamaican government is trying the same thing!!!!!!
Hey Anthony, be careful, you might get fire for saying there was no Covid death yesterday.🤣🤣🤣