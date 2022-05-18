42 comments

  1. I can’t help but wonder if it would’ve been more humane just to let the baby die. Why prolong the suffering?

  2. They don’t have too many kids.
    They know some of them will die so they hope some will stay alive
    to grow up and take care of their parents.
    Life should not be that hard for anyone.

    2. The population of Afghanistan was 11.17 million in 1970, it was 38.93 million fifty years later. That’s more than tripled. Yes, they do have too many children.

    3. @Deborah Freedman they promote babies in China and Afghanistan, but want abortion here in the states. Wonder why that is?

    1. @Joseph Anthony I don’t worry about other people, you and them are on their own. They have nothing to do with the Me. I’m doing well

    2. because some people work really hard for a better life and get an education or vocational training. Some people think the world owes them, are lazy and have no intention of doing the hard work it takes to make a better life.

    3. I cannot speak on the behalf of others, because I have not walked in their shoes. I will not bring myself to judge any other human for their circumstances.

  13. The damage left behind by American government!!! Damn this government has ruined the world . The least they can do is give funds to this nation so they can rebuild and eradicate hunger ….

  15. Why? Seems really mean to bring that baby back, living in Afghanistan like that it would have been more merciful for that Doctor to have let that baby die and stop suffering.

  17. Love Christian amanpour. She’s the journalist of journalists. Good work. ❤️❤️🤞🤞🙏 and god bless that doctor

  19. This is severe. No human deserves this. They said “God will be kind to us one day.” There’s no time to wait around. We must act now.

