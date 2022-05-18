Recent Post
- See shattered Russian armor left behind after Ukrainian soldiers stop advance
- ‘These vital signs are very, very bad’: New CNN poll contains rough news for Democrats
- Doctor in Afghanistan brings malnourished baby back from the brink of death
- ‘You can get out’: Lyft driver stands up against passengers’ racist comments
- ‘White supremacy is a poison’: Biden responds to Buffalo shooting
68 comments
Excellent. That’s how you do it. Call it what it is and refuse to tolerate it.
His parents educated him to respect all persons. Full of admiration for this young decent man.
Received , Many Thanks !😀
Received , Thanks !😀
he is niave and the first time he gets robbed he will change
Thank you sir for standing up to what is right!!!!!
I’ll never understand the entitled racists who make those types of jokes, sad thing is they’re often times facing their own shortcomings like health or education and they roll their Sh-t downhill on others. Driver did the right thing, I’ve refused to work for people who made similar jokes because they are just human trash.
Received , Many Thanks !😀
Received , Thanks !😀
As a person of color I really appreciate what he did; however, I do worry about a white person’s safety when they attempt to stand up against bigots. These people are all about violence if you oppose their views. Stay safe my man.
we understand the violence we face by standing up. we also know its a fraction of what you deal with on the daily. by making racists feel unwelcome and uncomfortable within “their own race” we hope to let them know they are a minority, and are unwelcomed by society as whole. We are all in this together, keep your stick on the ice.
Exactly, they could’ve been carry a concealed gun or other weapon, and when he kicked them out, things could’ve gone for him from bad to lethal in an instant.
“I looked into the eyes of racism, all I found was insecurity.”
Your boyfriend must be white
@America Fk Yeah jajajaja
True. Most have sad sorry lives and need to blame someone else for their lowly lot in life.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Very well said!!! Canada here and were experiencing more of it as well
Bravo James! It’s hard to stay composed and in control under the stress of the situation and the threat.
he was a good person to do that. but I’m certain there are many who would in their hearts want to do it but are afraid of getting blown away in our perfectly legal gun happy society. bless him and keep him safe.
You are not cool for having a firearm at your disposal (LOL)
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@Brett Long Just want to point out that you probably never drove a cab at night in a big city.
It’s so sad this is newsworthy, human decency should be the standard full stop.
@gromhl That I know. But to try to quote a movie… “They either don’t know, don’t show, or just don’t care what goes on in the hood.” I think we all feel that way, until the media decides to sensationalize some aspect of your society for one purpose or another.
@André Lyons truth!!!!
It’s crazy how they’re mad at him for not being racist right along with them.
@Ivan Lopez ok groomer 😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡
@G man I don’t get it?
@Not Like Lion King I did but they don’t even bother to tell us the ethnicity of the people? She was clearly joking, now the guy with her I can’t defend
@Ivan Lopez He called them n word lovers. You didn’t listen so your opinion doesn’t even matter lol
@Not Like Lion King so we’re they white?
As a former cabbie I can’t count the number of times I booted jackasses like this out of my car for just this kind of crap. You’re not gonna get a ride if you rag on my co-workers, sorry not sorry.
Received , Many Thanks !😀
Received , Thanks !😀
It’s really sad to see that in 2022 we’re still dealing with racist like that! What a couple??? Unbelievable!! Imagine being raised with parents like that!!
their parents are probably the same, this doesn’t happen out of nowhere
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Good on him, we need more people like him standing up for what is right
Hahahahaha
He is weak.
Received , Many Thanks !😀
Received , Thanks !😀
As a former Lyft driver who did it for about 3 years … the amount of racist remarks you hear on the daily is outrageous … it was so casual for so many people, I can just imagine the things they say around people who feel like them
@S D Did you ask each one what their political affiliation is? 🙄🤣💩
@John Downer Yes, in fact, that’s how I know. I didn’t do it the other way round. In other words, I knew that they were a Democrat beforehand — usually. Usually, they volunteer that information, I don’t have to ask.
@S D Ha! You get the abysmally-bad-troll-skills award for the evening..hoo, boy,…you stink at the trollin’!
@xtenzy Dubois There’s a saying: “Not all Republicans are racists but all racists are Republicans.” Yep.
She’s like “WOW so I can’t even be a racist POS in peace now?! This is so unfair!!”
Fake
Kudos to the driver. This is one of the most effective ways of fighting racism, folks.
Received , Thanks !😀
Crazy comment, don’t know why you’d even bring that up completely irrelevant. She tapped on the shoulder as well to say “it’s all good you’re one of us”.
@Smy Seems that Republicans are the ones offended by children’s books
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
This young man did the right thing. I have great respect for all people who speak out against such reprehensible behavior!
@Albert Green I never said you were racist so calm down however i think you’re ignorant, i’m going to assume you’re American or somewhere in the new world however my point stands if you’re in Europe, We are nations built off of immigration and globalization, you wanting people to go back home once they got what they wanted is Ironic given the history of our world and stands completely against the Ideas of the West which push corporation through any barriers including culture and language.
@Sol
I never accused you of saying I’m racist. That word has become meaningless.
My people have been in the USA since before the country started in the late 18th century. To pretend that someone who got here yesterday (or even last year) has an equal claim to my home is just a downright insult to all of what my family has been doing for hundreds of years including building businesses, schools, and fighting in wars.
Your original comment suggested that I was scared of interfacing with different cultures. This can’t be farther from the truth. I speak more than 3 languages and have strong friendships with immigrants from Africa, Australia, Eastern Europe, China, and even South America.
However, those people actually try to assimilate. They recognize that our culture is better and they want to be a part of it.
I strongly dislike people who come from inferior cultures and set up fractured societies within my home.
I hope I’ve made it more clear.
@Albert Green Once again no, there are no inferior cultures in America, we are Americans no matter our past, we strive to make our lives better and the country better and to put people down because they’re different is goes against everything our nations stands for.
quite the karen/daren
I like how she acts totally shocked that her casual racism was confronted.
Now that’s the positivity that America needs to see. That is exactly how you successfully combat racism.
That driver is a testament to humanity. He could have easily just kept quiet and endured the ride, but he took a stand. And the to get threatened with violence?!? I wish I knew confidently that I would have done the same as he.
Me too. I see ppl like that all too often & I admit I have been way too tolerant complacent. It won’ t change untill they feel as ashamed about their actions ( or lack thereof ) as we do. And we are the only ones who can make it happen. Calling on all NON racist white ppl.
He could have taken the ride and then flagged them in the system. The problem with that is that some services share rides and you don’t know who else might be getting in. That, and these s***4brains probably have other issues he’d have to deal with.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU