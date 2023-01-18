Recent Post
51 comments
He’s smiling in such a self-satisfied way…he did it!
That face is the same face George Santos has been making.
He damn sure doesn’t look distraught. Wife missing? I’m being arrested? 🎶 No worries, be happy 🎶
@Joey BoX0RoX Biden too, except it’s out of confusion.
@Matt
Biden has definitely earned himself an impeachment. T-Rump belongs in prison, preferably the ELECTRIC CHAIR!
Guilty until proven innocent typical democrat 😂🍌🍌🍌
They have more than enough circumstantial evidence to charge and convict him.
@RABID CUJO CRAZY
Trump has more than 30 lawsuits pending grandma.
Has Trump turned in his DNA? 😬
@G H
DNA…
@G H
Not a stretch at all with the mountain of strong circumstantial evidence they already have against him. People have been convicted with far less.
@Lauren Daryani that’s a lot for some one who could have just ignored what I commented. I think someone likes me 😊
🎵 We come together ’cause opposites attract
And you know it ain’t fiction, just a natural fact
We come together ’cause opposites attract 🎵
I don’t know when they are going to recognize that if you have blood that is part of the body 🤷🏼♀️. Just because a killer is able to destroy the physical body the blood on tools is the same as if they hadn’t destroyed the body evidence.
Say there are multiple video angles of an identifiable killer. That murderer could get off on a technical glitch. Reality no longer matters if it conflicts with the rules of the game.
Plus $$$
Exactly. Especially when there’s enough blood evidence to determine that whoever lost that blood could not have survived.
Yeh you don’t need the body- obviously someone will try to hide or bury so it makes sense that that is not needed. If the evidence is true, it’s pretty damning…I mean geessh…
Janina they have that’s what they are saying in the video…
“She can walk through that door at any moment…”
– closing argument for every murderer who disposed of a woman’s body
He is smiling like, ‘ok, you caught me’ versus any speck of grief!
Him not reporting her missing tells everything
Search engine results: how to dismember a body.
1. Don’t do it. Hey! I’m talking to you! just get a divorce,man. geez.
2. Hey, dummy. You’re on a list now.
3. How to get rid of your wife’s body in 3 easy steps.
Great. Now you put many people on the list as they try to see if the search results are true
He’s smiling cause of his amazing new haircut
When someone searches how to dismember a body or how to get rid of 115 pound body do they actually get step by step instructions?
I don’t know which is more disturbing, someone actually searching or the fact that it is something that can be researched
Literally! I was thinking the same thing. Like, does a wiki-how article come up or something? Lol
Lies again? Body parts disposed through rivers or trash bags
I almost want to look it up because it is horrifying that the information is out there but I don’t think I can stand to look.
I’m gonna searching that to see if that info is online that crazy
You should check out the “deep web”
… Tor Browser
You’d be terrified at things you can find there.
Those poor boys losing both of their parents at the same time. They must be so confused.😔
And they are in foster care
Why is the husband grining like a chess cat 😺?
Yeah he did it, but it’s not enough, sadly you need more. It’s sad but that has to be the way.
Edit: I still hope he has what is coming if he did it (problem is I say if, that’s a problem).
Kristen smart was vague circumstantial and he’s going for life
People have absolutely no respect for others lives.
It’s ALWAYS a white guy.
Damn look at him, was she that desperate!?!?
Right! 😖
He looked a bit different in the beginning. They dated and were separated for two years, before he called her again.
He’s like Peter from Family Guy. An oaf.
I hope going to prison will wipe that smirk off his face. He may think that his ties to organized crime, just guessing, will protect him. It hasn’t in the past and it certainly won’t now.
He really looks heartbroken over the loss of his wife. 🥴
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣
No he doesn’t
@Neil Sekerak Can’t recognize sarcasm can you?
@John Downer What’s that?
Murdering anyone is beyond my ability to understand but he may have killed his own spouse. The mother of his children. How can that happen?
Smiling because he is center of attention: narcissist
His smiling face tells the story
Yeh he’s messing himself up on top of physical evidence.
Poor children. My heart goes out to them. He did not even care about the children. And why is he smiling?
He’s smiling because he’s a POS!!😡