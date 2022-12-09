Recent Post
When he’s actually in handcuffs and behind bars I’ll believe that something realistic is going to be done with Donald Trump and until then this is just the same old same old waist of tax payer dollars time
@Brandon Chaney it’s not about the taxes. It’s the documents he stole.
@Brandon Chaney 👈. You’ve been saying the same BS for years. Yup got him now!! Whoops.
@knightress 57 If I rigged it like that I could win the 1960 Election.
@william Ward GOD BLESS PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PRESIDENT USA UNTILL JANUARY 20, 2025
The amount of deference being shown to this walking talking national security crisis is unacceptable.
@9 Foot Cumshot Basically: “Look, Mommy! A squirrel!”
@Cornelius Gal When you refer to the one you would wish us to show respect for; well, respect is earned. There are two letters of *POTUS* he never earned.
The *T* and the *U* .
Biden just released the merchant of death for a basketball player. You wanna talk about national security? Lol
@Cy “kkm” K’Nelson damn boo! Let em have it! My only thought is these MAGA scum cant read half, your words have more than 4 letters. Lol
Nothing says you’re the law & order candidate like watching your company get convicted for tax fraud and have your properties searched by law enforcement.
@Brandon Chaney
Great idea.
But with 350000000 Americans, your schedule will be pretty tight.
@Janzzen I also want a 400 million dollar investment in mental health. Our country is suffering majorly from mental health problems. This will cost every tax payer less than $2.
@Janzzen that’s why I said as many as possible. I’m in it to set this country on a better and more peaceful path. We need someone who will listen to as many people as possible and try to fix as much as possible. The money I make from it will go to helping people. I don’t need it… I have everything I could want except for a Duesenberg.
@Janzzen we actually have 330, million people, and that’s a rough estimate due to the influx of population from Mexico. Immigration is fine, but we need to slow it down some… it’s part of our inflation.
@Brandon Chaney
No its not…..
Do your homework.
If he’s in contempt of court why aren’t they arresting him?!!
@residentgrey residentgrey
2 hours ago
@jason w They did. That is how he got them. The boxes were delivered by the archive office.
@nosuchthing8 What crimes did Biden commit? Abuse of power and treason for starters. His involvement with Hunter’s illegal business dealings which is evident from the files on Hunters laptop. Burisma and the communist bank of China are two we already know of.
@hey buddy https://youtu.be/RV9PJQUXsKM
He isn’t in contempt of court until the court says he’s in contempt. That’s what DOJ is just now asking for. It’s a cart/ horse deal
There’s a lot of two steps forward and three steps back. Why don’t you get some real evidence and get the job done
Oh no, not contempt of court. They’ll surely lock him up for that one.
M Hall: “I am as dumb as a southern stump.”
He is looking at 20yrs+ for other crimes
@Dayofthedream What other crimes? Be specific, lay them out.
Sing after me, lefties: “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump. Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.” And repeat.
Occupying your every thought, day and night. And your dreams too.
😂😂😂
@TheDiamond2009 this is a small selection
Mishandling of Government Documents
1. Retention of National Defense Information (18 U.S.C. § 793(e))
2. Concealing Government Records (18 U.S.C. § 2071)
3. Conversion of Government Property (18 U.S.C. § 641)
Obstruction, False Information, Contempt
1. Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. § 1519)
2. Criminal Contempt (18 U.S.C. § 402)
3. False Statements to Federal Investigators (18 U.S.C. § 1001)
As long as the judge isn’t Aileen Cannon 😂
Aileen Cannon has REALLY GOOD KNEEPADS!
@Сергей Александр
Has anyone broken more laws and yet still has not been charged with anything? What a joke.
What would the DOJ do to you, or me ? They would jail us in a heartbeat…so they should do the same for Trump.
Omg these “big heads on media’ wants this guy destroyed! STOP THIS MADNESS1 WHY IS THIS PRESIDENT HELD AT A DIFFERENT STANDARD THAN THE PREVIOUS PRESIDENT?
Thank God for MY DOJ! Do it and do it now! Thank you. No fines, only jail time please 👍
You’re a brand new account liberal bot
All these laws he broke and he’s still not in prison 😂 to much talking and no action
Come with me, and you’ll see, a land of manufactured outrage! Nobody knows what the hell is going on or what was on those documents. Y’all just a bunch of haters 😂😂😂
As a vet, if i stole top secret documents, i would have been court martialed and locked up in a military prison for anything near this. How is Trump still free?
former military… i can’t BELIEVE he is free. he must have kompromat on alot of powerful people
Because you keep drinking the kool-aid that is poured for you. If I was you I would educate yourself and quit drinking it so much.
@Mike Jones No. Part of the whole reason he is in trouble is because he did not go thru the proper channels to declassify said document’s. He can trust say, hey it’s done. Not how it works.
Were you , President of the US ?
@Scrooge McDuck Rich How do you know he “kompromat”…..if that means “compromised”…someone ????
Do you have access to classified documents at such level, so you have a pertinent opinion….or you just subscribed to mainstream media wagons because fits the narrative and it’s fashionable….!??
It’s important to understand what this stuff means:
It means there is no REAL consequence for this kind of behavior. I mean… yeah, if he gets charged with contemt, he has to “pay a fine”.
Which would be horrible for you and me. You know: The pleps. The dirty commoner. Because a few thousand dollars for not complying with the court… that’s not affordable for us. The common people.
But the same fine for a millionair is… well, nothing. It’s not even a slap on the wrist. It’s at best a waggle with the finger.
That’s what it means to have a “two tier justice system”. If you say that “everybody gets treated the same”, but one person has millions to spend to play chicken with the court, and you don’t, then fining you or the millionair the same amount of money for not obeying the court is NOT the same. It’s NOT “the same treatment”.
Obeying with the court counts for you. And me. The dirty commoner. It’s something the rich guy can simply buy himself out of.
Reminder: there were more than two empty folders so two documents doesn’t satisfy the subpoena 😮
Right. Wasnt there like 144 empty folders?
Were you part of the investigation with detail knowledge about…so you have a pertinent opinion ???
Or, its just fits the narrative…so why not …show some opinion and look smarter for one minute or so …!!??
Which one ?
My question – WHY did Trump’s own lawyers organise a search for documents?
“DOJ seeking to hold Trump in contempt ” – So what is DoJ waiting for!!????🙄🤔 – Is it really so difficult for the American “justice” system to To Do the Right Thing!!