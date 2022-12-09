Recent Post
- Meet the man bringing the Chinese protests to the world
- DOJ seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
- All about the Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ traded for Brittney Griner
- January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump
- Inside the Biden administration’s prisoner swap for Brittney Griner
71 comments
Keep this up CNN! Great work
🤣
@rainbow let CNN know
@rainbow Why isn’t your border doing it’s job? There’s no way China is just rolling in with fentanyl and no border force stopping it. USA should take accountability too for letting it come through.
@Play Shorts why is china even making as much fentanyl?
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Way to fight the good fight! How brave and noble he is.
TRUMP BORDER WALL FAILURE
@Eduardo Oliveira ТРАМП НЕУДАЧНЫЙ ЭКСПЕРИМЕНТ
@Eduardo Oliveira plz help me
Plz help me
#1PRESIDENTINWORLDJOEBIDEN
Gotta spread some love for the balls of Amazons *AMM55X* to do what nobody else tried so far. Not that they are pretty much one of the biggest companies worldwide but of course with making such a launch they will risk a lot of reputation. But I am confident they know what to do so there’s that. We have officially reached the bottom I believe
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Plz help me
@Mark Anderson’s козырь
Just another crypto.
Suspicious that you are spamming the hell out of YouTube as your marketing strategy.
I rarely read comments ever but Amazons *AMM55X* deserves a spot. If after everything which has been said about that you won’t be convinced that’s totally on you. Decisions are free to make but if even the most obvious is a no-go then there’s no reason to ever believe in making any money with any investments at all. Sounds rough but plain truth
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Spam
The best comes unexpected and this is Amazons *AMM55X* which is completely changing the course of the game here. They are offering a product which makes sense and will be used in far more ways than just hoping for quick rich stuff. This is how it should be and how it will be in the future and it is a big leap forward to making this whole industry somewhat believable
@Eduardo Oliveira doni is a putz
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Is free YouTube your only hope?
@Eduardo Oliveira
The entire Trump Crime Family Syndicate is going to prison.
That’s not much to be fearful of.
@half-breed👈🤡🤡 prefers to support ( Chinese Insurrectionist) but hate trump 🤣🤣🤣what a joke
You’re a hero for China 🙏🙏
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
The heroes of America went to jail after the rally on January 6 ! Freedom for US political prisoners !
Plz help me
@Mark Anderson’s ??? How
What a real person.
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Unbelievably BRAVE man. I commend his passion for justice. The world needs to see what’s going on.
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Congratulations to the man, he is such a brave person. Liberty and freedom prevail. ❤️
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Things that the Chinese 🇨🇳 leadership fears the most:
– their very citizens,
– freedom of speech,
– transparency, and
– the international rules-based system.
Xi is a gangster
Other fears by Xi include: A piece of A4 paper without anything printed on it; Putin’s brought down, then Xi knows his turn is coming, ….
Forgot 1 , America 🇺🇸
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
My condolences to *all Chinese🇨🇳* who lost their freedom of speech and independent brain, and now become
victims of *lies of the century:*
– It’s inevitable that China will “rule the world” and USA is a “declining power,”
*- Taiwan🇹🇼 is a “province” of China,*
– South China Sea belongs to China “since ancient times”,
– Wuhan virus was originated in “Fort Detrick, USA,”
– Uyghurs are herded in concentration camps “to curb terrorism.”
Your propaganda for CCP doesn’t even work on CCTV.
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Protect this young man, please.
@johnsch1988 pathetic how all authoritarian regimes seek to blame West , mostly US, for the uprisings of their people against the censorhip, lack of freedom and rights that THEMSELVES GENERATE … Iran, Russia , China…same sad story. People are free
Plz help me
USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly!” So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!!”::
@Elena M ты тут на зарплате бот ? Хоть на Доширак заработал ?
He’s in California. CNN is lying
I’m praying for China and your people to be able to live their lives to the fullest. To live the life they do deserve. Your bravery is admirable. Thank you brother. 👁️💙🤍💚🌍
Needs to be many more like him actually in China.
Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.
Thank you for putting a spotlight on the situation in China. Great report and keep up the good work. Looking forward to see more!
Insane
What about trading a wnba player for a terrorist
The Chinese steal the welfare, taxes and technology of other countries mafia
USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly! So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!:::!:::!
@Ksins1 Anglo Saxons don’t rule America its all liberal idiots
Be safe, man.
A patriot against tyranny.
Thank you from all of us for the work Lee is doing. I’m sure there’s all kinds in China who would love to thank him and give him a big hug.💕 what a precious man!
The Chinese are extortionists, stealing welfare, taxes and technology from other countries
USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly!! So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!№№!№№!
@Yolandida yolanda free Texas !
@johnsch1988 Free Texas lol 😂
@Yolandida yolanda How about Free Hawaii and what’s up with Mark Zuckerberg buying up ancestral Hawaiian lands? Also Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers are better treated than Native Americans, Black-Americans and MAGA supporters in America.
RESPECT for all fighting for their freedom …We are born to be free .
No authoritarian regime should rise again. SHAME XI
This man is a hero of freedom.
We owe him our gratitude.
Agree! Also, I really like your username haha