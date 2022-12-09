71 comments

    3. @rainbow Why isn’t your border doing it’s job? There’s no way China is just rolling in with fentanyl and no border force stopping it. USA should take accountability too for letting it come through.

      Reply

    5. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

  3. Gotta spread some love for the balls of Amazons *AMM55X* to do what nobody else tried so far. Not that they are pretty much one of the biggest companies worldwide but of course with making such a launch they will risk a lot of reputation. But I am confident they know what to do so there’s that. We have officially reached the bottom I believe

    Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    4. Just another crypto.
      Suspicious that you are spamming the hell out of YouTube as your marketing strategy.

      Reply

  4. I rarely read comments ever but Amazons *AMM55X* deserves a spot. If after everything which has been said about that you won’t be convinced that’s totally on you. Decisions are free to make but if even the most obvious is a no-go then there’s no reason to ever believe in making any money with any investments at all. Sounds rough but plain truth

    Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

  5. The best comes unexpected and this is Amazons *AMM55X* which is completely changing the course of the game here. They are offering a product which makes sense and will be used in far more ways than just hoping for quick rich stuff. This is how it should be and how it will be in the future and it is a big leap forward to making this whole industry somewhat believable

    Reply

    2. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    4. @Eduardo Oliveira
      The entire Trump Crime Family Syndicate is going to prison.
      That’s not much to be fearful of.

      Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    1. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

  10. Things that the Chinese 🇨🇳 leadership fears the most:
    – their very citizens,
    – freedom of speech,
    – transparency, and
    – the international rules-based system.

    Reply

    2. Other fears by Xi include: A piece of A4 paper without anything printed on it; Putin’s brought down, then Xi knows his turn is coming, ….

      Reply

    4. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

  11. My condolences to *all Chinese🇨🇳* who lost their freedom of speech and independent brain, and now become
    victims of *lies of the century:*
    – It’s inevitable that China will “rule the world” and USA is a “declining power,”
    *- Taiwan🇹🇼 is a “province” of China,*
    – South China Sea belongs to China “since ancient times”,
    – Wuhan virus was originated in “Fort Detrick, USA,”
    – Uyghurs are herded in concentration camps “to curb terrorism.”

    Reply

    2. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

    1. @johnsch1988 pathetic how all authoritarian regimes seek to blame West , mostly US, for the uprisings of their people against the censorhip, lack of freedom and rights that THEMSELVES GENERATE … Iran, Russia , China…same sad story. People are free

      Reply

    3. USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly!” So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!!”::

      Reply

  13. I’m praying for China and your people to be able to live their lives to the fullest. To live the life they do deserve. Your bravery is admirable. Thank you brother. 👁️💙🤍💚🌍

    Reply

    2. Biden’s diplomacy is terrible. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have hit rock bottom. Biden is not as politically intelligent as Trump. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia gave Chinese leaders the highest level of reception etiquette. We know how poorly Biden was received during his visit to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next two years.

      Reply

  14. Thank you for putting a spotlight on the situation in China. Great report and keep up the good work. Looking forward to see more!

    Reply

    4. USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly! So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!:::!:::!

      Reply

  17. Thank you from all of us for the work Lee is doing. I’m sure there’s all kinds in China who would love to thank him and give him a big hug.💕 what a precious man!

    Reply

    2. USA is doing everything to make the people of Europe live badly!! So that the European economy will fall! USA does this in order to rule the people of Europe and send them to war with Russia, so that the people of Europe will fight and die in the war with Russia! USA in this war will sit across the ocean and sell weapons to Europe and laugh at the Europeans! USA needs a war between Europe and Russia in order to survive itself, as the Anglo-Saxons have always done!№№!№№!

      Reply

    5. @Yolandida yolanda How about Free Hawaii and what’s up with Mark Zuckerberg buying up ancestral Hawaiian lands? Also Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers are better treated than Native Americans, Black-Americans and MAGA supporters in America.

      Reply

  18. RESPECT for all fighting for their freedom …We are born to be free .
    No authoritarian regime should rise again. SHAME XI

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.