Dr Charlyne Smith | A Jamaican Black Woman Breaking Boundaries | Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
20 comments
Congratulations DR
Wow! Great news.
Congratulations
Congrats
Congratulations super proud
Congratulations
to you that show if you put your mine and your hands in anything you can do it
Congratulations
Congrats Dr. Smith!! Go girl!! God’s richest blessing to you!!
Powerful congrats
7:13 world biggest problem is overmultiplying and vanity ina dem all …everone want to live like rich false idols is distortion of Jah original creation ….and that at seven 20 on photo a one …look like some pyrats of the caribbien character
…..this no joke with u thinking it’s all a progress and not downfall of Babylon united …greetings from a caveman from stone age
Bob Marley told u nice – ”….nuclear missenergy” ….and them just remember words of one love and unification”
Congratulations Dr
Strong up to this brilliant sister Dr, Charlyne Smith, We the Black Race is unstoppable when we generate our energy into the right direction driven by ambition dignity and pride, At this time i say, keep up the good work. keep blazing the fyah sis, soar beyond the sky without limits, Love it
True true
Good job! This is the kind of news that I love hearing
Congratulations
Congratulations to you girl wish you all the best and years to come God bless
Congrats to you we need this to inspire our young boys n girls that our culture is bigger than dance sing n gimmicks. You are a brilliant black woman
Beautiful story. Proud of you Dr. Smith.
Is the host Fay Richards daughter?.. striking resemblance…
Congratulations Dr. Smith!!! I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Continue to inspire.