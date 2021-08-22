Dr Charlyne Smith | A Jamaican Black Woman Breaking Boundaries | Smile Jamaica 1

Dr Charlyne Smith | A Jamaican Black Woman Breaking Boundaries | Smile Jamaica

20 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

20 comments

  9. 7:13 world biggest problem is overmultiplying and vanity ina dem all …everone want to live like rich false idols is distortion of Jah original creation ….and that at seven 20 on photo a one …look like some pyrats of the caribbien character …..this no joke with u thinking it’s all a progress and not downfall of Babylon united …greetings from a caveman from stone age

    Reply

  10. Bob Marley told u nice – ”….nuclear missenergy” ….and them just remember words of one love and unification”

    Reply

  12. Strong up to this brilliant sister Dr, Charlyne Smith, We the Black Race is unstoppable when we generate our energy into the right direction driven by ambition dignity and pride, At this time i say, keep up the good work. keep blazing the fyah sis, soar beyond the sky without limits, Love it

    Reply

  16. Congrats to you we need this to inspire our young boys n girls that our culture is bigger than dance sing n gimmicks. You are a brilliant black woman

    Reply

  19. Congratulations Dr. Smith!!! I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Continue to inspire.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.