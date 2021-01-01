Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, vice chair of preventive medicine at Northwestern University, stressed the importance of "reinforcing the basic messages" in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. She also advised that "we can be fairly confident" the variant of Covid-19 first detected in the United Kingdom is "everywhere" in the United States. Aired on 01/01/2021.

Dr. Mercedes Carnethon Stresses 'Reinforcing The Basic Messages' To Stop Covid Transmission | MSNBC