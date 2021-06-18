Dr. Theresa Tam explains NACI’s latest advice on AstraZeneca | COVID-19 in Canada

NACI is now recommending those who got AstraZeneca as a first dose should get Moderna or Pfizer for the second.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
50 comments
Getting tired of this one sided story. Our government with their predictions, modelling and advice have been way off so many times I have lost count. I am following my gut on this, and I don’t like what I see. I don’t recognize my country anymore.
It’s been taken control of by greedy power hungry liberals who want to spread their misery and control ppl.
@Tyler One Because the modelling and data the “experts” are using has been so legit?
@M C J instead of bitching, why don’t you go ahead and demonstrate your impeccable non liberal scientific research skills. I’m sure your political views will make your findings so much more reliable
Oh boo hoo hoo.
@Josh there is no research. This is a experiment. You were told that.
Tam and the WHO have lied from the beginning. Tam needs to be fired
@David Kraft absolutely these politicians are criminals they are responsible for countless deaths!!!! Evil criminals!!!
Ford and Trudeau gots to go!!!!!!
Free Canada!
Hung from the biggest tree on parliament hill, along with the rest of the crooked politicians.
@Jeff Ward you belong in jail for suggesting that
@Cones Absolutely
I can’t believe they actually announce this stuff. They know the reaction will be negative. In my opinion, it’s CYA. At some point law suits will follow. May not be now. But it will follow
problem there though is the provincial government has said the manufacturers and them are shielded from liability. Though maybe that will get challenged
.
That’s awesome, but could you address the vaers, website
They are deleting the deaths from the vaxx.
repeal the provincial state of emergency law. its the only way this will ever end. the law is being abused and is flawed. no province deserves this much power.
And then immediately follow that with a comprehensive investigation, including a scouring of finances by forensic accountants of every single politician and public health official who either supported or failed to speak out against the various COVID measures.
Just changing the law is not enough, because future politicians could just change it back.
The only way to ensure your law change sticks is for all those responsible for the last year to be punished so severely that no one would ever dare tread a similar path in the future.
Lead by you two geniuses I hope
Ok….what did she say right after “listen carefully” ???!!
*He. As in, he has an Adam’s apple.
Nothing important just like all the other verbal magic shows.
They are getting ready for another shutdown due to the delta variant.
@Babayaga_gameZ I think its ridiculous too. Canadians have to say,enough is enough .We have been lied to since the beginning. We are being controlled.
Anyone that can’t adapt isn’t long for this new world.
Lol. Delta variant. Rightttttt
Not Delta, Echo Variant from Peru. Hot weather is transmissible due to sweat contact, and condense humidity in air. Viruses stay in air longer before falling to the ground.
YEP
This is an experiment, you have know idea about mixing different vaccines doses. Your only saying this because our PM has screwed things up since the beginning, including firing YOU!.
I do recall some specialists mention that if a mix happens and some long term issue becomes apparent it will be impossible to isolate the underlying factor.. of course those 30+ years in the field are not approved sources..
Funny our friends to the south are wide open, no masks. and there not scared!
@Fred S. Where do you buy experts from anyways
I’d guess wayfair or alibaba.
The trust has been so broken since the begining, Tam,Trudue,Ford will hopefully be in the cell with flip flop Fauci.
She’s not elected, fire her ,for endangering the public , research!
What?! How about you share what qualifies you to make such a remark. For starters, please share what med school you attended.
Hes not elected. Not she.
if politicians simply read from a paper every time they show face better not show at all and instead just post the material for all to read on their own for themselves. no need to spent thousands of dollars per hour just to read off some text or a prompt.
Ah, the “mix’n-match” shell game.
Gonna be a really interesting few years watching those long-term side-effects crop up.
Yeah a mixture of Resident evil and The island of Dr Moreau.
Agreed
All I hear is…
WE ARE THE BORG
YOU WILL BE ASSIMILATED
RESISTANCE IS FUTILE
The Borg and Species 8472 were ultimately put in their place;)
Exactly well said
“I’ve got an idea… we wait almost 80 years, then we rebrand ourselves by changing the Z to a C. No one will notice”
“Latest advice”
Imagine pumping this garbage into your body as they play everything by ear, completely unaccountable.
I recommend looking both ways before you cross the street
CDC in the States have postponed their ’emergency meeting’ on myocarditis in youth because tomorrow has been declared a holiday “Juneteenth”. I guess permanently damaging youngsters health is not much of a priority !!!
Criminals are running the show but not for long!
Tam sure would look great in an orange jumpsuit, behind steel bars
…this is all about The Great Re-Set & nothing more, get in line for your BASIC INCOME next.