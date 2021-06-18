Body language expert breaks down the Putin-Biden handshake 1

Body language expert breaks down the Putin-Biden handshake

51 comments

 

Body language expert Mark Bowden breaks down the meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

51 comments

  1. ‘Oh look there’s a plant in the room. This was obviously chosen to symbolize growth between the two adversaries.’
    I’m gonna guess it just looked nice there?

    Reply

    5. Body language expert breaks down the interior design to avoid discussing Biden’s body language.

      Reply

  3. Pretty amusing commentary – “there’s a sense of fragrance?” Biden seemed “very American,” perhaps because he is…..

    Reply

    1. Yeah, the extended version:
      “A feeling of leadership”
      “A fairly ‘masculine’ feel to it”
      “When they parted there was an aura of separation”

      Reply

    2. Biden is actually anti-american and trying to divide and destroy and doing a fantastic job at it.

      Reply

  4. Why can’t we just have a factual report on what really happened? Or is the truth to difficult to report on?

    Reply

    2. @- – he is not a paid government employee, who told you that? He is working for the news outlet.

      Reply

    4. Took the words right out of my mouth. I suppose everybody has to have a job doing something these days.

      Reply

  14. Open legs can show openness or dominance, crossed legs shows a more closed, submissive or defensive attitude as they symbolically deny any access to the genitals.

    Reply

    1. Yeah Putin was giving wicked manspreading energy and Biden looked like he was at tea with his granddaughter.

      Reply

  15. Those who are weak do their best to demonstrate their strength. True strength is not afraid to relax and be truly yourself, and not a walking threat to others )

    Reply

  18. Biden’s body language was “very American.”
    Putin’s body language was “very Russian.”

    This breakdown is exactly something I’d expect Biden to say. Moronic.

    Reply

    1. Someone cuts a fart in the room and this guy sniffs at it like it’s wine then writes a paper about how bold and fragrant it was.

      Reply

    2. This may be a stretch but I’m willing bet there was an actual fragrance in the room, not just a sense of it. Maybe I’m over analyzing it. Walter Cronkite, we need you.

      Reply

  20. Putin: We know that Trump won
    Biden: We know that you know
    Body language expert: There’s a globe in the middle of the table with a potted plant so there’s a sense of growth

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.