Body language expert breaks down the Putin-Biden handshake

Body language expert Mark Bowden breaks down the meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
51 comments
‘Oh look there’s a plant in the room. This was obviously chosen to symbolize growth between the two adversaries.’
I’m gonna guess it just looked nice there?
I thought you were mocking him but he actually ended up saying that.. smh
There were two plants in that room.
LOL
Amazing joke hahahhaha
Body language expert breaks down the interior design to avoid discussing Biden’s body language.
When you think you’re really intelligent and over analyze everything
@Harris Choudhry I like snake jazz
@Conserving Common Sense you’re too uneducated to understand.
@Irving Zisman you’re an expert in being an ignorant fool.
@Aspect Productions “you’re”. It’s “You’re being an ignorant fool” there, champ.
@CharveL88 It’s called a typo ignoramus.
Pretty amusing commentary – “there’s a sense of fragrance?” Biden seemed “very American,” perhaps because he is…..
Yeah, the extended version:
“A feeling of leadership”
“A fairly ‘masculine’ feel to it”
“When they parted there was an aura of separation”
Biden is actually anti-american and trying to divide and destroy and doing a fantastic job at it.
Biden called him a murderer. Very cool of Mr Putin to show up
Why can’t we just have a factual report on what really happened? Or is the truth to difficult to report on?
He sounds like me when im writing an essay and im below the minimum word count.
This is
The difference is this clown gets paid a fortune for verbiage.
nailed it
It was more of a description than an explanation.
Wow he really stretched on that one. I can’t believe he gets paid for this.
… From our taxes… 🙂
@- – he is not a paid government employee, who told you that? He is working for the news outlet.
@Aspect Productions and all the major news outlets take bailout money from the government.
Took the words right out of my mouth. I suppose everybody has to have a job doing something these days.
My IQ isn’t below 100, thank you very much.
This guy really likes hearing himself talk
Basically a professional useless person
I cant tell the difference between the onion news network and reality anymore.
Putin was thinking of doing a Judo throw on Biden.
But then remembered he doesn’t own THIS president.
@Douglas hahahahahahahahahahahah
@Douglas
when you have to write a 1000 words essay with 10 words worth of material
Open legs can show openness or dominance, crossed legs shows a more closed, submissive or defensive attitude as they symbolically deny any access to the genitals.
Yeah Putin was giving wicked manspreading energy and Biden looked like he was at tea with his granddaughter.
Those who are weak do their best to demonstrate their strength. True strength is not afraid to relax and be truly yourself, and not a walking threat to others )
what a joke that guy is. He’s way overthinking about stuff that isn’t there.
I don’t even think HE takes him self seriously, heard him giggling under his breath.
three months ago he was a Covid expert
Biden’s body language was “very American.”
Putin’s body language was “very Russian.”
“A sense of fragrance”…oh, how profound. This explains everything.
Someone cuts a fart in the room and this guy sniffs at it like it’s wine then writes a paper about how bold and fragrant it was.
This may be a stretch but I’m willing bet there was an actual fragrance in the room, not just a sense of it. Maybe I’m over analyzing it. Walter Cronkite, we need you.
Putin: We know that Trump won
Biden: We know that you know
Body language expert: There’s a globe in the middle of the table with a potted plant so there’s a sense of growth
perfect