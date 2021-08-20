Dream Weekend Party Criticism | Hospitals in Jamaica Could Run out of Medical Oxygen – Aug 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
37 comments
To start with it was the Elderly, then the next age group and so on down to the children now..Excuses to get every person & child vaccinated! No Data available on the long term effect of the Vaccines as its still in the experimental stage..
@Sunshine Jamaica half of the Data in the UK is false..if you died from a car accident & test Positive for Covid, death is recorded as Covid
@Dee G Are you in the UK or are you in health care?
@RP Mana
Think for yourself and protect your own health. This virus does not care about who nor what you are, be safe.
Do you have information on the food that you eating? Do you know that unless it’s organic & state Non GMO, that you are putting yourself at risk? All those overly processed foods that people eat, even the chicken that are raised in the community, the chicks & feed are all tainted.
Yes all vaccine have risks, most activities have risk. But as a person in healthcare that is in 40’s, 5’ 7 & under 190 lb, I had to get monoclonal antibody when I get the Covid-19. Had difficulty breathing, they wanted to admit me, which I didn’t want to do. So people take the vaccine or stay home if you can. It’s no joke.
@Mel Johnson Both & had my vaccines
Man couldn’t even give a proper answer
A Dream Weekend cause it suh nuh come blame nothing pon Poor people.
Exactly! That’s the age group that would go to dream weekend! They agreed to hold the party and trying to force us to take vaccines as if we caused the problem!
Somebody a tell lie in parliament because from july 24 to my knowledge there weren’t any permits being issued in Westmoreland. Dream weekend was August
If you want to find where all lies stored go in a parliament and open dem dutty cabinet. I hate Andrew and him dutty Cabinet so bad you just don’t know.
@Natasha Wright come we bun down the cabinet lol
Yes okay people in that age group oh take it we just need to edge for the kids and people for kids in their age group or take it to Just remember that not everybody can take the box you know everybody can take the vaccine2:16
It’s your fault prime minister to gave the approval for the party event in Westmoreland
And the other hand Andrew is the head of the country, and when there is a crisis he is the one that make decision
Exactly
and a dem same one give approval fi mochafest
Him wicked but not his fault The people on a wide scale was saying him must open up entertainment industry presuring him even entertainer,him please Dem now this The result
It’s funny that when he locked us up everyone had so much to say especially people who wanted to party and when him free uno up and the numbers gone up uno same one still have the most to say so the man cah please none a uno and also a uno same one nuh wah tek the vaccine so uno really and truly hopeless
@Jordon Grant am fully vaccinated
How is that possible so early when u had 18 months to stockpile
Them just sick mi
When dream weekend keep the cerfew was 8oclock pm.
U too lie and wicked. That party shouldn’t take place. Now u putting the country under marshall law
Him wicked and evil
@Natasha Wright of course… Because he already knew what was going to happen… He knows the age group that would attend. That launch an attack on the people Who thinks stupid because dem want to unleash their weapons on us
I am jus so piss with these ppl here they kn wat they r doing we at home by 8 while dem a party nw who fly put bk afta dream weekend leave us inna this stress here it cant b fare kmt
@Bobbett Sinclair wedda it fare or not we ha ve to comply to bro gad law and order… If you don’t then u have bro gad police force to deal with
They can’t follow the meaning and significance of the data. It’s flying over heads, obviously.
Wonder if Dream weekend still a keep and wi still a Dream
The dream turn nightmare
@Joahn Bennett-Scott perfectly said
Call it death weekend no dream in it at all
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
— 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV)
The data soon start to hospitalized 6 to 12 years old.give them time you will see
It is the party spiking up the numbers you don’t need rocket scientist you are to be blamed sir
What kind of knuckle head gives the green light to host dream weekend and other parties IN THE MIDDLE OF A SURGE??? The honorable bro gad
Prime Minister should cancel the dream weekend party a him cause it to spread more smh
Nuh them keep dream weekend. So quite clearly they wanted all this to happen.