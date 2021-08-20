Dream Weekend Party Criticism | Hospitals in Jamaica Could Run out of Medical Oxygen - Aug 20 2021 1

Dream Weekend Party Criticism | Hospitals in Jamaica Could Run out of Medical Oxygen – Aug 20 2021

37 comments

 

37 comments

  1. To start with it was the Elderly, then the next age group and so on down to the children now..Excuses to get every person & child vaccinated! No Data available on the long term effect of the Vaccines as its still in the experimental stage..

    Reply

    1. @Sunshine Jamaica half of the Data in the UK is false..if you died from a car accident & test Positive for Covid, death is recorded as Covid

      Reply

    3. @RP Mana Think for yourself and protect your own health. This virus does not care about who nor what you are, be safe.

      Reply

    4. Do you have information on the food that you eating? Do you know that unless it’s organic & state Non GMO, that you are putting yourself at risk? All those overly processed foods that people eat, even the chicken that are raised in the community, the chicks & feed are all tainted.
      Yes all vaccine have risks, most activities have risk. But as a person in healthcare that is in 40’s, 5’ 7 & under 190 lb, I had to get monoclonal antibody when I get the Covid-19. Had difficulty breathing, they wanted to admit me, which I didn’t want to do. So people take the vaccine or stay home if you can. It’s no joke.

      Reply

    1. Exactly! That’s the age group that would go to dream weekend! They agreed to hold the party and trying to force us to take vaccines as if we caused the problem!

      Reply

  4. Somebody a tell lie in parliament because from july 24 to my knowledge there weren’t any permits being issued in Westmoreland. Dream weekend was August

    Reply

    1. If you want to find where all lies stored go in a parliament and open dem dutty cabinet. I hate Andrew and him dutty Cabinet so bad you just don’t know.

      Reply

  5. Yes okay people in that age group oh take it we just need to edge for the kids and people for kids in their age group or take it to Just remember that not everybody can take the box you know everybody can take the vaccine2:16

    Reply

    1. And the other hand Andrew is the head of the country, and when there is a crisis he is the one that make decision

      Reply

    3. Him wicked but not his fault The people on a wide scale was saying him must open up entertainment industry presuring him even entertainer,him please Dem now this The result

      Reply

    4. It’s funny that when he locked us up everyone had so much to say especially people who wanted to party and when him free uno up and the numbers gone up uno same one still have the most to say so the man cah please none a uno and also a uno same one nuh wah tek the vaccine so uno really and truly hopeless

      Reply

  9. When dream weekend keep the cerfew was 8oclock pm.
    U too lie and wicked. That party shouldn’t take place. Now u putting the country under marshall law

    Reply

    2. @Natasha Wright of course… Because he already knew what was going to happen… He knows the age group that would attend. That launch an attack on the people Who thinks stupid because dem want to unleash their weapons on us

      Reply

    3. I am jus so piss with these ppl here they kn wat they r doing we at home by 8 while dem a party nw who fly put bk afta dream weekend leave us inna this stress here it cant b fare kmt

      Reply

    4. @Bobbett Sinclair wedda it fare or not we ha ve to comply to bro gad law and order… If you don’t then u have bro gad police force to deal with

      Reply

  13. “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
    — 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV)

    Reply

  16. What kind of knuckle head gives the green light to host dream weekend and other parties IN THE MIDDLE OF A SURGE??? The honorable bro gad

    Reply

