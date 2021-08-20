Church Supporting Vaccination Drive | TVJ News - August 19 2021 1

Church Supporting Vaccination Drive | TVJ News – August 19 2021

39 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

39 comments

  1. Isaiah 9:16
    [16]For the leaders of this people cause them to err; and they that are led of them are destroyed.

    Reply

  2. In the name of Jesus christ of Nazareth I will not take it Jesus name Matthew 24:24 lord open my eyes to let me see beyond the natural lord everyone have there rights rather they want to take it or not we are not to be force to take it revelation is fulfilling but all I know is Jesus Christ is lord the same today ,tomorrow, and forever lord hide me under your Pavillion lord people stay in the word of God only it can help us in this time

    Reply

    2. @Tamayo Hibbert some trust in chariots and horses. Hold strong people of faith, every knee must bow, guilty or innocent

      Reply

    3. I have a friend she took it , she told me she don’t believe in the Rapture, one told my son that God is going to shone a bright light on the unjust and kill them. Don’t know where in the Bible she saw this.

      Reply

  6. When the morning was come, all the chief priests and elders of the people took counsel against Jesus to put him to death:
    And when they had bound him, they led him away, and delivered him to Pontius Pilate the governor. Matthew 27:1-2.

    Reply

    1. When God Created man he told them the herbs are for the healing of the nation SDA where is the health message. It is better obey God rather than MAN call a day of fasting and prayer for our Nation with crime and violence. and this pandemic give. the God of Daniel a chance to work on our NOT SCIENCE may God help us

      Reply

  9. None of the bible verses that were quoted has nothing to do with his point. The holy spirit has nothing to do with vaccine.
    Remember human right! Being vaccinated is a choice and not forced

    Reply

  10. The church can partner in overriding the rights of people but would never partner with the government to fight crime on their knees. Why not declare a prayer and fast over the nation.

    Reply

    1. The church has always been and is always praying and fasting for this nation. Do not look from the position that they are not but instead look on the position that if they were not, where would we have been. Would be worse off, I guess so.

      Reply

  12. Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch. Matthew 15:14

    Reply

  13. Good morning all Jamaicans my questions to all churches leaders how comes they don’t come out and talk about the crime crippling Jamaica like that…

    Reply

    2. @Growing in God where are these church leaders while innocent life is taken by these guns manes you would think Jamaica is not place of church leaders

      Reply

  14. Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! Saith the Lord. Therefore thus saith the Lord God of Israel against the pastors that feed my people; ye have scattered my flock, and driven them away, and have not visited them: behold,I will visit upon you the Evil of your doings saith the Lord. JEREMIAH 23:1,2

    Reply

  17. Read Revelation 18vs1-5 come out of these babylonian churches , lest you partake of their sins and receive of their plagues.

    Reply

  18. Ca believe say 7th Day Adventist Pastor Everett Brown saying this. Wow so people nu believe in a God again?

    Reply

  20. I am lost for words … The hypocrisy is killing me … Where is God right now in all this madness ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.