Church Supporting Vaccination Drive | TVJ News – August 19 2021

Isaiah 9:16
[16]For the leaders of this people cause them to err; and they that are led of them are destroyed.
Lol what that as to do with the vaccines?. Only fools believe it’s the mark of the beast!
In the name of Jesus christ of Nazareth I will not take it Jesus name Matthew 24:24 lord open my eyes to let me see beyond the natural lord
everyone have there rights rather they want to take it or not we are not to be force to take it revelation is fulfilling but all I know is Jesus Christ is lord the same today ,tomorrow, and forever lord hide me under your Pavillion lord people stay in the word of God only it can help us in this time
Many called chosen are few
These guys believe in VAX not God.
Bible scriptures prophesy.
They are fallen from grace
It’s all about the money my God strike them all
@Tamayo Hibbert some trust in chariots and horses. Hold strong people of faith, every knee must bow, guilty or innocent
I have a friend she took it , she told me she don’t believe in the Rapture, one told my son that God is going to shone a bright light on the unjust and kill them. Don’t know where in the Bible she saw this.
DISGRACE!
When the morning was come, all the chief priests and elders of the people took counsel against Jesus to put him to death:
And when they had bound him, they led him away, and delivered him to Pontius Pilate the governor. Matthew 27:1-2.
You still a talk about Jesus, even though they are ready to to crucified you.
Exactly. The church in Jesus’ time partnered with the government to crucify Him.
Amen.
These pastors are antichrist n betrayal woe unto the pastors
When God Created man he told them the herbs are for the healing of the nation SDA where is the health message. It is better obey God rather than MAN call a day of fasting and prayer for our Nation with crime and violence. and this pandemic give. the God of Daniel a chance to work on our NOT SCIENCE may God help us
Them pastor’s here which god dem pray to…. i couldn’t (God of Daniel) no sah a different god dem ave
A Brogad
None of the bible verses that were quoted has nothing to do with his point. The holy spirit has nothing to do with vaccine.
Remember human right! Being vaccinated is a choice and not forced
Amen and Amen
I agree
The church can partner in overriding the rights of people but would never partner with the government to fight crime on their knees. Why not declare a prayer and fast over the nation.
The church has always been and is always praying and fasting for this nation. Do not look from the position that they are not but instead look on the position that if they were not, where would we have been. Would be worse off, I guess so.
That’s not the church that religion speaking
These pastors are gonna die before their time
Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch. Matthew 15:14
Amen
Good morning all Jamaicans my questions to all churches leaders how comes they don’t come out and talk about the crime crippling Jamaica like that…
Same thing I am saying
@Growing in God where are these church leaders while innocent life is taken by these guns manes you would think Jamaica is not place of church leaders
Woe be unto the pastors that destroy and scatter the sheep of my pasture! Saith the Lord. Therefore thus saith the Lord God of Israel against the pastors that feed my people; ye have scattered my flock, and driven them away, and have not visited them: behold,I will visit upon you the Evil of your doings saith the Lord. JEREMIAH 23:1,2
Church and state is coming together right before our eyes
You better save yourself
So true
When church and state join together what will happen according to God’s word
Anti vaxxers will cherry pick scriptures after scriptures to justify their stories.
Read Revelation 18vs1-5 come out of these babylonian churches , lest you partake of their sins and receive of their plagues.
Ca believe say 7th Day Adventist Pastor Everett Brown saying this. Wow so people nu believe in a God again?
One Bunch A dry Bones pastors
I am lost for words … The hypocrisy is killing me … Where is God right now in all this madness ?