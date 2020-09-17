Drone footage shows massive landslide blocking Maine river

September 17, 2020

 

A landslide completely blocked a river in Westbrook, Maine, causing serious concerns before water seemingly started to flow through again.

6 Comments on "Drone footage shows massive landslide blocking Maine river"

  1. cptunicorn | September 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    strategic flooding smells like ccp

    war is heating up

  2. Jordan Deeks | September 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    please stop covering your captions with the endroll thumbnails!

  3. Jordan Deeks | September 17, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Fire your video editor

  4. Dinie Seneviratne | September 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    They have technology to send drones and find out but nothing for a solution!
    Even cutting up a pathway to get the water run down the river by old methods would save over flowing and flooding!
    New technology is not ready for solutions I find. Look at Corona, land slides, global warming, air pollution, wildfires, flooding or any other disaster, have the technology found solutions??
    What I see is to cause many of the problems the new technology contribute!

  5. EM YOU | September 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    The world is going to the dogs

