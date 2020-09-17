Gas leak causes pipeline to explode

TOPICS:
Gas leak causes pipeline to explode

September 17, 2020

 

Cellphone video shows a large fire raging after a natural gas leak caused a pipeline to explode in rural Oklahoma on Sept. 16.

7 Comments on "Gas leak causes pipeline to explode"

  1. GetRektFN | September 17, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    “Who clicked on the video and came straight to comments?🤣”

    *(OMG MrBeast Commented On My Newest Video I’m Shaking)*

  2. - | September 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    So, so many explosions this year. 🤔

  3. Ozzy The Mighty | September 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Nothing to see here move on..

  4. Not Entirely Apathetic | September 17, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Nice music. Lol. Doom and death.

