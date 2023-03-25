Recent Post
38 comments
I live in Nebraska and I’ve been through a Tornado. It’s very scary. It doesn’t take long for a lot of damage to happen. But it seems like it takes for ever. Luckily we had a basement. It completely destroyed our garage and the neighbors boat ended up in our back yard.
@Vengeance will be mine lol. Are you serious.
@Sumiland it does happen fast. Just by chance we went into the basement. We used to go on the front porch to see the storm when the sirens sent off. But not that time. The storm came from the south west and had already done a lot of damage. So we knew not to mess around.
I live in Mississippi and grew up just a few miles from both of those towns and unfortunately, basements are extremely rare in that area. They’re rare in Mississippi as a whole really.
@B Saxton thank God for RADAR!!
@Sumiland I hear ya. It definetly helps out. We learn to know what to look for. During spring time in Nebraska when storms break out we keep a trained eye on radar. If the storm is from the southwest and moving to the north east that’s a good sign that bad storm is coming.
Just horrifying for these people. My god.
We’ve all seen a lot of tornado damage but I can’t remember seeing this level of destruction. Hoping these communities get all the help they need. Just devastating.
Dawson Springs KY was wiped out in Dec 2021
Mayfield Moore and Joplin are way worse
Oklahoma
They are getting a lot of help from private and religious organizations who are down there handing out supplies. They are getting precious a little help from the federal government as yet.
Heartbreaking 😢
This is so sad how do you even repair this town my condolences from 🇨🇦
OMG! I cant imagine! Praying for all effected by that tornado!
Words can’t describe what these people lost in just a few minutes time.
God works in mysterious ways of course
What makes it worse is Biden don’t care
@David Only if they voted for him!
All my thoughts and prayers for all the people there. May God be with them during this time of need.
Man, these poor folks… 😢😢😢😢💔💔💔💔
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that is affected by this devastating tornado my thoughts and prayers to all
I feel so horrible for the ppl of this town.
Total destruction. Prayers to the survivors and rip to those who passed away.
The only people who rest in peace when they passed away are the ones who have the blood of Jesus covering them. Unfortunately 97% of people do not rest in peace
@David Invisible sky wizard claptrap. Make them a sandwich or something if you want to help.
Praying for Mississippi
I live in Mississippi and it was a horrible night and nightmare…I’m just in shock and totally numb …we live close to Amory Mississippi as we were in shelter watching this happen…all we could do is pray 🙏🏻 Amory and several other places are just devastated 😢 💔 😔 sooo sorry to everyone 😢 prayers for everyone 🙏🏻 😢
Glad you made it to a shelter.
How much of a warning did you have?
How much did your praying help?
@Andre XX Well it helped us !! I’m sure it helped more than you know..several other places got hit as well. Our city was spared but we had an ef 1 in my area 2 weeks ago . Sorry you don’t believe in God!
We watched on our weather and they were giving warning before it got hit …they actually were praying for everyone in several locations…we could see the debris on radar…what a nightmare for everyone 😪😔🙏🏻🙏🏻💔
This is so sad. I can’t imagine going though such a thing.
I understand, being in mayfield KY, and going through ours, center of the path, there are no words for the experience. My heart and prayers go out to all going through this nightmare 💙
Growing up in northern Minnesota I never experienced the first hand devastation of a tornado however will never forget the sound then the lack of sound from a tornado but we had a basement and we’re safe. I’ve lived in the Fl Keys over 4 decades and to this day my greatest fear from the many hurricanes I’ve experienced is the tornadoes that spin off the hurricanes usually without warning. When you look at the destruction I believe much of the worst appears to be from a tornado not the sustained winds form the hurricane alone.
Sending prayers to the people of Rolling Fork Miss. May God bring you comfort,RIP to the deceased, my deepest sympathy to the families.
Jesus Christ!! I didn’t even know that tornado’s could happen in winter months in the US. I live in Western Canada where tornado’s even in the summer are not common. Never ever in the winter. That there is massive destruction! How terrifying. Hugs and prayers to you all!