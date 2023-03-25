24 comments

  3. SOMEONE ACTUALLY CARES WHAT THIS LAWSUIT ENTAILS? GWYNETH IS RELEVANT? GIVE ME A BREAK! THERE IS A WAR IN EUROPE!!!😡👎👎

  4. Why does it matter if she knows Taylor Swift? Or if she was inspired by her $1 lawsuit? The attorney is just throwing shade because Gwyneth is famous. Not that I like her, just on a moral level…it doesn’t matter if she is friends with TS or not. It’s completely irrelevant.

  5. One dollar is the lowest amount a lawsuit can legitimately ask for. You’re basically telling everyone the person you are suing doesn’t have enough money and wouldn’t pay it if they did so the dollar allows someone to get a moral victory.

  8. Does this lawyer asking know Giuliani very well? What a stupid question to ask, assuming everyone in Hollywood knows each other. Like these people aren’t off filming movies or in a studio, about to go on a lengthy tour. As if the two are neighbors or something…

  9. Are they stupid? The guy bumped into her. Its not her fault, how she reacted to what happened to him should not cost her 3mln ffs. Its his own fault

  11. What does that have to do with this case? People are allowed to sue for one dollar and it happens all the time. This case is a joke. Their evidence is an unrelated swift case? Dumb

  13. Listen everybody, I think it best if we get back to a trial that has true merit and was not frivolous. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial left me devastated because of its importance to humanity. Lol Sometimes I am embarrassed to be a human. Just saying.

  15. If I had been ‘ spread eagled’ by Gwyneth Paltrow I would be suing myself for not having got a second date !!.. skis or not !!

  17. The aura of pretentiousness Paltrow emanates with kind of makes me actively root against her.

  18. Taylor must be disappointed to be dragged into this dreadful line of questioning-it cheapens the Judge’s courtroom

  19. One dollar is symbolic because she’s protecting her reputation, not trying to win more money nor hurt anyone.

