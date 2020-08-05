Drone video shows the wide scope of disaster in Beirut after a blast levelled the city’s port area.

Drone video shows the wide scope of disaster in Beirut after a blast levelled the city's port area. 1

August 5, 2020

 

Rescuers are trying to locate the missing amid catastrophic devastation from a deadly explosion that has flattened Beirut’s port area.
52 Comments on "Drone video shows the wide scope of disaster in Beirut after a blast levelled the city’s port area."

  1. iamu iamu | August 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    😢😢😢

  2. Grapo | August 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    You really putting cinematic Hanz Zimmer-like music to this? You really need a new audio guy, this is beyond mismatched.

  3. ShatteredCiv | August 5, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    thanks for putting up graphics obstructing the captions

  4. NGC 7635 | August 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    What’s with the cinematic music? It looked like a movie, but it ain’t no movie.

  5. Roger Babin | August 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Thumbs down due to end cards ruining the ability to read captions.

  6. Nuna Morais | August 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    prayers to you all

  7. CrazyNacho | August 5, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    This isn’t supposed to appear like a concluding scene of a movie.

    • The GamingWolf87 | August 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

      This was horrible i have never seen this kind of explosion. I dont think it was appropriate to add in the music.

    • Chad | August 5, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      Yes it is- that’s what gets clicks

    • Jero Toro | August 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      @The GamingWolf87 I was going to say this. How disrespectful to the lives lost, to turn this into some movie production as if it had entertainment value. Very low morality these click-hungry news outlets have.

    • J Burns | August 5, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      Show all the disasters of 2020 and we have the start of a movie that doesn’t end so well…

    • The GamingWolf87 | August 5, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

      @Jero Toro It kind reminds me of a disrespectful family member “formerly” of ours one of our family member of the family had died and he went to his country for the funeral rather then showing respect they decided to sign and play guitar. And that was beyond disrespectful.

  8. Sergio M | August 5, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    The dramatic music is really unnecessary

  9. ZIPPY GOGO | August 5, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    frustrating ending ,,why cant youtube wait until the vids are over to plaster the vid ads blocking 99% of the screen,,,screwed up the whole vid

    • heehee mefunny | August 5, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      Those parts are controlled by the uploader. They just didn’t add a blank outro space for those parts to show up over.

  10. vins0r | August 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    What’s this tasteless music?

  11. Robert Watt | August 5, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    Very sad to here this,😟🤐😷🌹,

  12. qt Psycho | August 5, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    2020 is getting crazier by the month

  13. Mariah Makinen | August 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Aside from the complaints about the music and captions being covered up, just looking at this footage is horrific to see. It’s almost unbelievable.

  14. Johnny Razor Coke Hat Sanchez | August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    This was bo boating accident and it wasn’t jack the ripper

  15. Colyo | August 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    maybe dont store 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a populated port for 6 years

  16. shXne | August 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Is this like the ending of a movie?

  17. kevvymetal666 | August 5, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    i’m capable of feeling emotion without the music…

  18. Barry Wakeford | August 5, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Looks just like PORTLAND, and SEATTLE.

  19. Team Exotic | August 5, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Im so sad cause my mom lives here

  20. The Night Walker | August 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    I’m starting to believe that we aren’t going to pass 2020 :’)

