September 22, 2020

 

Trusted News
30 Comments on "Dr’s. Could Diagnose Patients Covid Positive Without Testing – September 22 2020"

  1. Rajah Khona'i | September 22, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Yes Jamaica is in this game too. Lol lol lol. This is madness. But heeeey carry on.

  2. black beauty | September 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    These ppl r REALLY REALLY SICKKKK

  3. tanesha johnson | September 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Their is a lot of other sickness that have the symptoms of covid-19. That would be a mistake.

    • Chris Breezy Muzíc | September 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      Them want bump up the number keeping people in fear over a virus which doesn’t even exist. The Mainstream media outlets also with their propaganda.

  4. Marcia Ha | September 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Who ever these persons are
    They should be arrested and charged!
    This is very disturbing !

  5. good life | September 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    You don’t want to have any form of brain to know that is wrong maybe they just diagnose people with even cancer before without doing as much testing and start treating them

  6. Kemone Gyles | September 22, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    This is a deases that one has to be tested for you to know if it’s positive or negitive results same as the HIV/ AIDS you can’t look on someone and tell it they got it ….. This is madness test people so they can know their status word of mouth take us no where…. KMT …. S MH

  7. Fitzroy Gayle | September 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Can they lock 🔐 up the adult soon please

  8. jennifer freckleton | September 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Fasting and prayer

  9. Chris Breezy Muzíc | September 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    That doesn’t make any sense

  10. king kong | September 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    This is beyond disturbing wow

  11. pepsi Fisher | September 22, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    Not everyone deserve a child I swear

  12. Tricia Mc Donald | September 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    U have to test people them mad them no care bout people

    • Brandon Brown | September 22, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      But unu vex with the doctors when dem a go look pon u and say u av covid but unu naw cuss tufton and condrew when them did say we must just look at everyone as a covid carrier

  13. Dawn Fairclough | September 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    This virus is a plan demic by the bigger heads but remember God is watching u the government could do better but rememberit going to turn on u

    • Jhana Khan | September 22, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      A Plandemic indeed. God will speak and those who are playing ‘god’ willl not like His voice when He speaks. Greed and love of money and power has caused them to ‘sell’ out black people yet again.

    • Brandon Brown | September 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      Yes di government cry wolf ,u no see how dem colleagues a dead one one it soon reach them wey inna parliament

  14. Natacia Natacia | September 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    To all those person who gave that baby the cigarette and alcohol to smoke and drink…..woe unto you. …. you all need to suffer the consequences for your actions toward this innocent baby boy…… this is so sad😭😭….. Also I want to advice everyone NOT to let them force the Bill Gates vaccine on you…. Bill Gates want to use Jamaicans for his Guinea Pigs ….. .. He is a man that works with the devil…..Let us say NO to this vaccine. . People of Jamaica let us all repent of our sins and accept Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior and soon coming KING in our hearts now……… Jesus is the only Way and He is the only one who truly care and love us……that’s why He died on the cross for us. Love and Peace ❤🙌🙏

  15. Al F | September 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Mistake of course.

    There are so many people with respiratory diseases that cause them display Coronalike symptoms.

  16. Steago 876 | September 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    The world gone….People mad… Everything mash up

  17. PAULINE Elliott | September 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    I will not be going to any doctor now

  18. juliet gardiner | September 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is gone. Can u imagine giving a baby. I say a baby cigarette and alcohol. Jesus Christ Jamaica is in serious turmoil. God knows too many children are having children and they themselves are not ready

  19. wicked unruly | September 22, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Government need fi show dem low life ppl yea d full force of d law

  20. Gary Parsons | September 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    Our Prime minister have a motive and something is behind this

    • Mathew Owens | September 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      More tourist in the country.. hotels open people back in the job. But yes covid case maybe high more.

      But the really problem is the people them nuh do the right think..

