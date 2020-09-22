Jamaican Gov’t Digital Press Conference Update – September 22 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment
Please please please. We all know the agenda. GOD hurry n come for your world and your people. Because billionaire n millionaire thinks they own your world and your people.
And that agenda is…
@ashley cummings start googling Agenda 21..2030..start researching Bill Gates and his connections to Eugenics..depopulation ..vaccines etc..people need to fully wake up from their slumber or else ..lead like sheep to the slaughter..my people shall perish for lack of knowledge. 💥💥💥
So true
Andrew God is watching you, and you cannot miss hell, because you is a liar and is selling out Jamaica people to your demonic force and his cronies, Bill Gates, Soros and the rest want to kill out black people and depopulated the world, they dont want black people on earth. But Andrew dont believe you and your family will escape Gods wrath. A lie u a tell on Covid, you get money push up numbers
People be wise. Think think think. We all hv brains. All our lives we are been brainwashed. Research people and listen what’s is really going on.
And what’s that
@ashley cummings research and you will know my dear. So many information are on the internet. The Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci agendas. Doctors in America are exposing them. It’s on the internet.
What is really going on cause I will like to now?
@Olive Walker Oh. I saw a video on Facebook showing the chinese lady who along with other persons created the virus.
I would love to know because this chat is full of conspiracy theorist s,the truth is hard to came by.
Mr prime miniter i think school should be keep close until the amount of case of covid 19 have decrease and go back to at least 2 to 3 confrim cases
Mr prime minister Andrew you know that the virus going know where until hunny accomplished hunny dirty work God is watching
Vaccines can take up to 10 years to develop. And even then it’s still touch and go. Has there been a vaccine developed for Cik-V or Zika? , which affected a large percentage of the Jamaican population 4 or 5 years ago??
There a long term effects of the Chik-V virus, which says to me that a large number if Jamaicans now have a new “underlying condition”
It would be really nice to get the perspective from a Medical Doctor or more on this.
Love you 💋💋😘😘❤️💯
The mask is way better than the vaccine..6 feet apart .wash your hands….cover your eyes …stay away from crowded area. Don’t take any vaccine. Until its approved by scientists….
Jamaican stop blaming the government for ur own stupidity. Im on no political sides. This virus was man made but as u can see God didn’t intervene. The Bible has to be fulfilled. Instead of casting blame give ur hearts to God. When your heart is right with God you don’t have to worry where you are going to spend eternity. Vaccines doesn’t always work. The flu killed a lot of people and they have Vaccines.
You is a fool everybody dead yah
Mr Prime minister follow the idea of the Cayman islands they had done well Jamaica could do the same lock down the whole country enforce a more effective curfews hours take a look at Cayman island we can do it too
The economy need to function brother, we are not near Cayman’s financial status. People should learn to follow covid protocols.
The virus is wide spread but its not in every community, that’s another tactic to have people accept the vaccine. Sell you selling hullo to the people.
Love how You monetor the counche
Any vaccine that is not approved by the WHO is not safe and Jamaicans are not fools!! Be careful Mr PM we won’t be easily bought!!
Dont listen to BOJO, he has flown the koko;s nest
PM Holness, people travelling to Jamaica WILL NOT stay locked in doors for 14 days, that’s not why they go to Jamaica. Just don’t let them enter the Island.
See god my people the time is near
No…school for next month.
Pre testing must continue.
Don’t allowed the Dr tell without testing.
That’s wrong dont go there.
You know am hear listening to the government on reading the comments all I care about is the safety of all our kids the last thing am ganna do is let my girls get sick on by saying that sending them back to school at this time is out of the question its up to you parents if you wanna send out your kids
The World Is experiencing a increase in covid-19 infections, not just Jamaica.
Not all countries hon. Some places overseas have zero or no new cases for even a few months.
There is nothing for this covid 19 everybody better run to God
Nice
🤪😚😘