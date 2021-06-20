Ebrahim Raisi, ultra-conservative judiciary chief, set to win Iran’s presidential election

Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judiciary chief with a brutal human rights record, is set to win Iran's controversial presidential election, according to preliminary results announced by the interior ministry and reported by state media Saturday.
28 Million ballets casted, 4,5 Million were empty ballots , the participation was less than 42%, the people who were forced to cast ballots because of their jobs, casted empty ballots to show their anger
“Ultra conservative” is the media’s spin on war monger.
It’s factually correct, he is ultra conservative.
What makes you think Raisi is a warmonger?
True, i saw the news title is so hillarious
The turnout at polls shows that the Iranian people had anticipated the outcome of this election.
It was because of Covid. 49% turnout is still better than most western elections in normal times
some from Iran may say the US also “handpicked their candidates”.
Important question, how are his Memri TV memes?
Why do I think ultra conservative has a different meaning when CNN uses it.
Great.. Just what Iran needs.. More conservative extremism.
I mean, you’d think that they’d be a little more subtle than a “landslide”.
@Taha Ghassemi The election was most likely rigged, right? That’s what everyone was talking about.
So I’m saying that they should’ve rigged it to be a closer race, rather than an obviously rigged landslide.
@SwiftBlade4 I don’t think the votes were rigged. They didn’t need to, because they only allow regime supporters to run, so most eligible voters did not vote.
Iran has become everything it fought the Shah against — and way worse. Unrecognizable. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Those who gave shape to the revolution were corrupt to begin with. There was no more room for power to corrupt them. Khomeini deceived everyone and the people are paying the price for their naivety and ignorance. At least they learned a lesson they will never forget, which they can apply in the future Iran… if there would be any Iran left for them.
