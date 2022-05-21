Recent Post
45 comments
I commend Secretary of State Ms. Benson for taking a loud vocal stance against the autocrats trying to take over the country. Goddess be with her and keep her and all her reputable colleagues safe.
A PRE-LOGICAL ORANGE MUMMY IS BACK, TO PICK-UP HIS OWN SKULL!!!!LOL!!!,.
During the interview she never said that Trump told her that.
Someone from Michigan that doesn’t embarrass the living hell out of me.
@George Petlowany it will go to the supreme court and de satin will lose
@Huey Long Admirer We love our Governor.
You and me both!!
“The worst thing about Trump isn’t what we’ve learned about him, it’s what we’ve learned about our family, friends and neighbors who support him.”
@SNOOPY SNOOP so are we best friends now?
Yep!!!!! My family, my neighbors….. “The war is not a war until brother kills a brother”
Trump accusing someone of lying? Really….?
@singasong isn’t that what y’all democrats do with trump anytime republicans are in the conversation?🤔
I doubt Trump can tell the differences between a lie and a truth when he uses it interchangeably‼️🙄
@Belly Dancer Em Please stop lying in public
@singasong Lets Go Brandon!!
Election officials and poll workers should get the same protection as POTUS
And SCOTUS.
Dump denounced US intelligence in the presence of his lover in Helsinki, and he has the audasity to call her a traitor….How dare you.
The sad thing is that no matter how much evidence or examples are brought to light, Drumpf continues to live freely and spread “happiness”.
@Doob Snackz evidence lacking
Durham investigation
These threats should be treated as the crimes they are.
It is a crime but who is going to do anything about it, most definitely not the democrats.
Ms. Benson is an outstanding individual! We applaud your braveness! Why is Trump not in jail?!
@jk22222sd He still is. Anyone else, i.e. like you or me, would be in the big house by now. And I dont care if you call it prison or jail
I’m sick that our hard earned tax dollars are protecting an idiot that spends his day threatening others!!!
She said someone called her. Saying that Trump said that she should be charged with treason. She has no proof that Trump said that.
@J. B. Godfather She’s a Criminal
I’m so proud of this lady, I would like to think I could do the same.
When a trump spokesman denies something -> you know its 100% true.
Absolutely!
Secretary of State Benson is an American hero!
Secretary of State Benson is an empty suit
How Donald Trump gets away with everything is beyond me!
@Megalord Ng When did I repeated what Biden said?
@Megalord Ng That’s not ” many”..
Happy to see that still, some brave and honest officials resist GOP’s putinization of politics
I also commend Ms. Benson for her courage. How can Trump keep getting away with threatening people??
I’m proud to have her, Michiganders need to wake up and keep these true patriots and women safe, vote these Republican traitors out. Or we’ll be just another statistic state failing like the others. Our democracy is collapsing.
Me too
I think people should start civilly suing everyone who makes false claims against them especially if there’s threats involved
Can’t Rudy is my lawyer.
It is shameful that the justice system isn’t doing more to hold those issuing the threats accountable.