  1. 1st to tell you this wil lbe the first nail in the Rejected Ones coffin. He will be convicted of this and will not be able to run because of the 14th amendment. Flush the Floater.

    1. @Jimmy James
      No flop if Trump’s businesses are down by 40% and has lost a third of his daddy’s wealth.
      Lindell and Giuliani are losing money as well gramps.
      Where are Trump’s and Lindell’s planes gramps? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    2. You have to much faith in our dual standards courts, and justice system. He won’t even be arrested

  2. I have watched a THOUSAND of these video’s about trump and NOTHING EVER Happens, he is NEVER held Accountable!! SUCH a Disgrace!!! LOCK HIM UP, LOCK HIM UP, LOCK HIM UP , LOCK HIM UP!!!

    2. @cornpop
      Right after they get done at the Drumpf rally… They’re kinda busy at the moment.

    3. @Jock Young or guilty or innocent or guilty or innocent or guilty. hmmm vicious circle.

  4. Trump-“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”

    Fani Willis-“Just give me a Grand Jury and leave the rest to me.”

    1. @Brian Schettler what actions specifically? Where’s your evidence and why haven’t you turned it over to authorities?
      Try not to sound like a one sided partisan hypocrite if you’re brave enough to answer.

    2. Not a grand jury.a pre= special grand jury that can’t even idiot Trump but can recommend 👍 a real grand jury 😉 that still could fail to meet the burden…

    2. @cornpop
      That’s because you believe your manure is Trump’s latest fragrance Jethro. 🙊

  6. Can an American explain to me as a European, why it takes so long to prosecute a former president if the evidence of election meddling in form of a recorded phone call is right there in the open?

    2. Jack Nicholson said it best: “You know, this used to be a helluva good country. . . .and I cain’t understand what’s goin’
      on with it.”

  10. They need to just get down to businesses and got go trial or banish his right to run for office !

    1. I think constitutionally, he’s still allowed to run from prison. I could be wrong. does anyone know where in the constitution it says a convict can’t run for office?

  11. He said “one more than we have”, following by saying that he knew that he won the state. What he’s saying is plain: he thinks he got at least half of the state. He wants them to find that one vote to push them over half.

  12. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein

    1. @G Eak Ahhh…so many fawning over this garbage channel I assumed, happy to hear it. This is honestly the scariest proposition I can think of from DC.

    2. @Boomer Groomer “Jeffrey Epstein is one of my very best friends; he’s truly a great guy and a magnificent person.” –Donald J. Trump

  13. I’m waiting for those other recorded phone calls to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and any other close states in the 2020 election. They are out there somewhere.

  15. All we want to see is justice
    For the people that loves our country and believes and trust in our USA
    We believe in our constitution
    We believe in our democracy
    We believe in what our flag stand for
    We believe in our rule of law
    We believe in justice for all
    Now we’re asking our justice department to fulfill that belief with reality of punishing those that tried to overthrow our government
    If america is going to be great
    Then these treasonous traders must be held accountable there is no way around it
    Those treasonous traders have went too far they have came out in the open and now is the time
    To bring them in
    Now is the time
    To hold them accountable
    Now is the time
    To make america great
    By punishing those that are full of hate
    I tried to overthrow our beautiful country
    We love you america
    Thank god almighty and jesus christ for the man and women’s that stands together on the hour constitutional laws of the united states of america
    We love you you are very very special and i know jesus christ and god almighty has a place in the heavens when we leave this world for those who try to love and respect everyone like they want everyone to love and respect them
    To hell with the haters of our democracy
    No apology
    I’m a real american and i love america

  16. “Bipartisan” usually means that a larger-than-usual deception is being carried out by rich people.
    -George Carlin

  18. knowing Trump, he’ll resort to his usual tactics when faced with legal problems: appeal, appeal, and if all else fails, sue someone.

    3. @Brian Schettler – Totally irreverent and on point with the topic. Just make your own personal comment dude.

  19. I still want to know what Liz Cheney knew . When Jim Jordan was trying to help her ? When she told him to get away from me you f…….g did this! With that statement she knew what Jim Jordan was up to. I think it’s relevant to getting to the bottom of all this.

  20. “I won, but I need more votes to really win.” So if you believe you won despite having fewer votes than your opponent, does that make you a genius, or an idiot?

