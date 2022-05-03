Recent Post
- ‘Stunning on so many levels’: CNN legal analyst breaks down draft opinion from Politico
- Georgia district attorney: Trump grand jury subpoenas will be enforced
- Elie Honig analyzes focus of Trump grand jury in Georgia
- ‘Way inflated’: Rep. Jayapal pushes back on Title 42 projections
- US sends never-before-seen drones to Ukraine. Here’s what we know
48 comments
Trump-“Vote for JP Mandel!”
😂😂😂😂😂
@hodaka1000 👈🤮🤮
@Oscar Rod👈🤡 Your Crying won’t make him go away .. plus he was right about everything so far 🤡
@Major Anthony Nelson as if Trump doesn’t have thousands of gaffes himself? Seriously?
Thank you!🙏🏾
1 Aaron Irons Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Avenatti kind of nothing burger. Why is she shaking?
Let’s see the outcome that’s what’s really important for our country and our future (2024) something has to be done to stop captain crunch from his steam of crap!!!
You mean the Joe Biden one? He should be like Kamala and Pelosi impeached.
@Moontain Bew on what basis exactly?. Do you understand what the adults are saying?.
Oh please….. get back to me when he is actually in jail.
@Trie Pope I doubt he would even get arrested to get to jail , let alone convicted to prison. Weakask corrupt justice system.
Something will happen since James got the ball rolling with. $10k/day
😆 yeah right
I wish they would prosecute instead of investigating over and over! It’s taking too long as we already know and see the facts on tv and tapes etc! It comes direct from their mouths and now they should pay!!!
Well you have to investigate to find evidence to prosecute with. Since they have been investigating for years and still don’t have enough evidence to prosecute, clearly they have to do more investigating.
Stay tuned folks. Next video might really stir you up. Leaked, supreme court made a comment on Roe vs Wade.
1 Vital Signs Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
On this episode of, “ we got him.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣
@ReelRocknRolla
Russia if you are listening, we need the burner phone and pee tapes comrades
In about a year ..”We are having our final episode ever here on CNN. We lost all our Trump hating hosts. We lost all our viewers. All we can now afford is a cheap webcam and our parents basement. With maybe 11 people. Thanks we been donated a penny. We are getting back in business!!! Next time we may get 2 cent donation!
@Veronica Rainone
Yes we are Bubba 😂
I NEED 11 780 VOTES, GIMME A BREAK. RECALCULATE
lol ya i’m sure he’s shaking on his boots 🤣
The walls are closing in.
Forever living rent-free!
Are you kidding????
Your guy committed a crime a very serious crime that he needs to be held accountable for!!
1 Beau Biden Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Will there be any deeper coverage of this on CNN+? Just curious…
@The Son Man lol I like your sarcasm
@Just A Hair truth social is the top downloaded app on iOS. But by all means stay in your ignorance bubble and make factually incorrect statements.
That’s right. Justice. Set an example to ppl that are supposed to know the law better than us all.
Like Hunter Biden? And Ashley Biden? And Frank Biden? And Caroline Biden?
Our country is in trouble when those who enforce the law have to fear for life. This is not the America I served!
@011 mrq Completely irrelevant to this issue. Not even close to same thing.
@John Madison people fearing for their life isn’t similar to people fearing for their life.
Ok bro.. keep doing you.
Cognitive dissonance is what your side is all about anyway, I shouldn’t be surprised.
Me thinks this woman will call for federal/FBI agent’s to arrest anyone that doesn’t show up when scheduled.
They should not have more power than congressional Oversight. She has no teeth.
The nation is going to the dogs and she is wasting time and money.
“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”
1 Jas Ziegl Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
i mean Hunter
yeah right! How long has this been going on? 5 years? 10 years? 15 years? Love to see it…but wont ever happen.
1 Richard Whiteson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Sounds like they really got him this time.
😂
How many months did it take to find 26 jurors who will give a honor verdict?
Another waste of time, money and resources.
‘Teflon Don Trump’ should’ve been in prison already.