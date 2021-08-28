Elijah Wood opens up about ‘The Lord of the Rings’ turning 20 | USA TODAY

"No Man of God" star Elijah Wood talks about the surreal 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings."

RELATED:

When "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked.

After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#ElijahWood #LordoftheRings #Movie