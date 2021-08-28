Elijah Wood opens up about ‘The Lord of the Rings’ turning 20 | USA TODAY

"No Man of God" star Elijah Wood talks about the surreal 20th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings."
When "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked.
After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects.
Dang, has it really been that long? I feel old
20 years! Amazing!. It is another movie classic. Like Star wars and others popular movie sagas. I enjoyed reading the books in the 70s and then the movies in the 2000s
LOTR was filmed in 1999. 22 y.o.
Awesome movie (timeless classic)
It’s a great film you and all your crew
He needs to grow his hair out
My favorite movie
ever!!! I can watch them a million times and always found a new detail. Master piece!