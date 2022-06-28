44 comments

  1. Thank you president Trump for 4 years of $2 gas, no wars, record economic growth and THE GREATEST SUPREME COURT EVER

    Reply

    1. @The Church of Silly Beggars Umm, she agrees with Roe v. Wade being overturned. Democrats are over her.

      Reply

  2. The world will never forget Xi Jinping’s🇨🇳 vow of *”no limits”* support
    – for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine🇺🇦 at the Opening of the Beijing Genocide Olympic.

    Reply

    1. Don’t discount China’ past and present conflicts, occupations, illegal wars and proxy wars in Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen etc.

      Reply

  3. She should come here and bring awareness for our own border crisis.
    LET’S GO BRANDON 👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

    3. @Torso fxxx I will wait and see what other nominees there are before making a decision like that. You know, opposite of what Lefty’s do.

      Reply

  5. 😔;

    I just hope, those/individuals in their respective governmental offices around the world, who’s in a position to continue helping; Do continue supporting/helping Ukraine 🇺🇦.

    Reply

    4. General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos said that there is a big threat of an attack on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus

      “The Russians are now intensively “processing” the political leadership of this country. Plus, they quite tightly control the mood in the Belarusian army. They now have their curator officers in almost every unit who clearly monitor the mood. They also conduct additional propaganda to justify their intentions to invade our lands,” he said.🔃🔃🔃🔄🔂🔂⬅️⬅️⬅️⬅️

      Reply

    5. @Jon Snow “The extraordinary amount of misinformation given to the American people conceming Russia,” he continued, “almost justifies the belief that there has been a consistent and regular propaganda of misrepresentation.”

      Reply

  6. I thought Ukraine was winning. dementia joe is going to give him another $40B 🤦‍♂️.
    LET’S GO BRANDON 👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

    1. Hi Monica. Nice of you to comment. You’re too kind. How are you coping in this time of pandemic?

      Reply

  11. Excellent important work and a reminder for us all not to be desensitized. Ukrainians have actually worked toward democracy while we find conspirators near trump tried to undo ours ..

    Reply

  15. “The extraordinary amount of misinformation given to the American people conceming Russia,” he continued, “almost justifies the belief that there has been a consistent and regular propaganda of misrepresentation.”

    Reply

  17. Does Zelensky know how Ukrainians are suffering? Is it the purpose of him war? How long will him continue the war?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.