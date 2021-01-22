Elizabeth: GOP Need To Hold Themselves Accountable For Their Roles In The Jan 6th Siege | Deadline

TOPICS:
January 22, 2021

 

Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS, calls out the roles Republicans played in the insurrection and says that it is incumbent upon them to debunk the lies. She notes it is very difficult to stop radicalization without acknowledgement from within. Aired on 01/21/2021.
55 Comments on "Elizabeth: GOP Need To Hold Themselves Accountable For Their Roles In The Jan 6th Siege | Deadline"

  1. Sonja Hall | January 21, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    They need to be held accountable, if not it will only get worse

    • K Mar | January 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Not just them, add FOX news to it.

    • Someone Else | January 21, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      So long as the US government is still owned by corporations, and the ultra rich, you can bet things will not get better. Also that the US will again elect someone as corrupt, or more corrupt than Trump, except that the next person won’t be the monumental moron Trump was, which means *WHEN* this all happens again, the next time could easily be worse.

    • Lana Conin | January 21, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Exactly, a few country leaders got together recently at the bottom of the world to talk about life without America because they see the republicans haven’t denounced trump or anything so our leaders are worried this will happen again either with trump or someone else. It’s clear Biden taking over can’t fix this unfortunately.

  2. Jon Jacoby | January 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Expecting GOP to hold them selves accountable? You are joking… they are the victims and they will tell you that you are victim blaming. Seriously get ready to be pranked. GOP needs a good spanking…Stormy?

  3. Kilenem Thomas | January 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Republicans holding themselves responsible for their actions??? 😆 😆 😆 😆
    Yeah, good luck 🍀 with that…..

  4. Silent Wisdom | January 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Well you know that a dog needs to learn not to crap on the carpet. Don’t let them police themselves.

    • R Patrick Holguin | January 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      The evil Republikkkans have always said “Deregulate Corporations, and they will do the right thing”. Why would they do the right thing , without regulations but not with them? You’re just spewing the false narrative of the evil Republikkkan Party!

  5. Ron Remillard | January 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Finally some of these folks who characterized themselves as “great Americans“ and “True Patriots“ have the opportunity to see what a patriot really looks like. I hope the republican party is listening to you.

  6. Elaine Barker | January 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Still hearing from these criminal legislatures’ tongues online. Just done with their nonsensical behavior.

  7. Edward Mears | January 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    They need to withhold stimulus checks for Terrorists that were apart of the Insurrection, and give the funds to upward mobility programs!

  8. Bobbo Lan | January 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Clean your house of the lies. Quit killing Americans.

  9. John Kennedy | January 21, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    the trump legacy is the republican legacy . never forget that .

  10. David Bratt | January 21, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    The GOP is NOT going to hold themselves accountable.

    • 1984 THEBEGINING | January 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @Lex Ruptor BTW Portland had democrat anarchists rioting on Inauguration Day but as usual the democrat propaganda machine didn’t report it.

    • Random Internet User | January 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @1984 THEBEGINING do republicans hold themselves accountable for the violence in Portland & Seattle? Happened on their watch in the executive branch of government and they didn’t solve it?
      Asking because I’m independent.

    • 1984 THEBEGINING | January 21, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @Random Internet User , democrat mayors of those cities refused help from Trump and didn’t allow their police to maintain the rule of law

    • coolmodelguy | January 21, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      Who here thinks that republicans will ever hold themselves accountable?
      The republicans and most democrats singular purpose is to protect the growth of private wealth.
      Private wealth pays for political campaigns, which means private wealth owns our political system.

  11. MICK | January 21, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    democrats should not show weakness or biden will be a one term pres, harris wont go any further, stop being weak.

  12. OldManGhost | January 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    They knew that the election wasn’t stolen and yet they tried to overturn the election and install Trump as the president elect. How is that being a ‘Patriotic American’ and ‘champion of Democracy’?

    • Lex Ruptor | January 21, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Hope Forchange Impeachment inherently isn’t political, it’s a check

    • Nancy Ranft | January 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Hope Forchange
      Impeachment is the tool our Constitution gives us to make certain this monster can never do this again anywhere in our United States!

    • Gem Dom | January 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Trump wanted to rig the election from the beginning but failed.

    • Nancy Ranft | January 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      @Gem Dom
      He didn’t fail at rigging the election at all. Have you already forgotten about all the gerrymandering and voter suppression he “allowed” all over the U.S.? Don’t forget how hard we had to work so EVERY citizen got to vote…some walking miles because “they” closed all the election stations except one in primarily democratic counties! Oh yes, the election was rigged…in trump’s favor and he STILL lost !!! By 10 Million votes! Think how badly he would’ve lost if it HAD been fair…talk about a landslide, OMG can you say tsunami?

  13. M B | January 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Trump broke America, now we need President Biden to fix it.

  14. Harry William | January 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Fox News host Judge Jeanine lobbied Trump during his last few hours in office to pardon her ex-husband. It worked.

  15. Rhonda K | January 21, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    I really like her and her stance on the situation. I’d like to see her be a member of Biden’s security, if possible. She is an American first and will always adhere to that within her career. 😊👏🏻

  16. Roman Devivo | January 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    “Hold THEMSELVES accountable”: How naive. Sounds like someone living in a dream world. Typical PC BS. The opposition needs to hold them accountable. Period. What is the law good for if we don’t apply it?…

  17. Mitchell Jura | January 21, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    The chance of that happening is the same as Trump having won re-election.

  18. Frederick Lawson | January 21, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Let the liars who cried lies be devoured by the Truth.

  19. Erik | January 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    “Requires them to have integrity”

    So- not gonna happen.

  20. Jason Boyce | January 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Democrats: “Republicans, you need to clean house.”
    Republicans: “No.”
    Democrats: “Well, we tried.”

