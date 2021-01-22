Elizabeth: GOP Need To Hold Themselves Accountable For Their Roles In The Jan 6th Siege | Deadline

Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS, calls out the roles Republicans played in the insurrection and says that it is incumbent upon them to debunk the lies. She notes it is very difficult to stop radicalization without acknowledgement from within. Aired on 01/21/2021.
They need to be held accountable, if not it will only get worse
Not just them, add FOX news to it.
So long as the US government is still owned by corporations, and the ultra rich, you can bet things will not get better. Also that the US will again elect someone as corrupt, or more corrupt than Trump, except that the next person won’t be the monumental moron Trump was, which means *WHEN* this all happens again, the next time could easily be worse.
Exactly, a few country leaders got together recently at the bottom of the world to talk about life without America because they see the republicans haven’t denounced trump or anything so our leaders are worried this will happen again either with trump or someone else. It’s clear Biden taking over can’t fix this unfortunately.
Expecting GOP to hold them selves accountable? You are joking… they are the victims and they will tell you that you are victim blaming. Seriously get ready to be pranked. GOP needs a good spanking…Stormy?
Republicans holding themselves responsible for their actions??? 😆 😆 😆 😆
Yeah, good luck 🍀 with that…..
Yeah, that’s a joke bigger than tRump
I guess Democrats are just as selfish they still haven’t taken accountability for the riots last year.
They will never have the gut to tell the truth because they born with lies.
Well you know that a dog needs to learn not to crap on the carpet. Don’t let them police themselves.
The evil Republikkkans have always said “Deregulate Corporations, and they will do the right thing”. Why would they do the right thing , without regulations but not with them? You’re just spewing the false narrative of the evil Republikkkan Party!
Finally some of these folks who characterized themselves as “great Americans“ and “True Patriots“ have the opportunity to see what a patriot really looks like. I hope the republican party is listening to you.
@Randy Couch
Your MAGA 💩 is out of office now so go sit in the corner and drink your poisonous koolaid in silence. YOU are the one who has been brainwashed.
Biden and his voters are anti-american.
Trump is the best president ever.
Biden is a crook.
@Judith Smith. Is harris good on her knees??
@buster . True! Biden wants open borders and sanctuary cities and free abortions for blacks! Classy
@Judith Smith – #45✳’s been unable to ‘twittyfeed’ himself *for days…* 😢📲
“Sad!” 😂
Still hearing from these criminal legislatures’ tongues online. Just done with their nonsensical behavior.
They need to withhold stimulus checks for Terrorists that were apart of the Insurrection, and give the funds to upward mobility programs!
Clean your house of the lies. Quit killing Americans.
That will never happen because some lies are so detrimental that the result may mean giving up some seats.
the trump legacy is the republican legacy . never forget that .
Thank you
Ronald Regan started the fear of our government, then that continued and Trump brought it to a Whammy. The country must change. Tax the 1%.
#45sLegacyIsChaosAndLies 📚
The GOP is NOT going to hold themselves accountable.
@Lex Ruptor BTW Portland had democrat anarchists rioting on Inauguration Day but as usual the democrat propaganda machine didn’t report it.
@1984 THEBEGINING do republicans hold themselves accountable for the violence in Portland & Seattle? Happened on their watch in the executive branch of government and they didn’t solve it?
Asking because I’m independent.
@Random Internet User , democrat mayors of those cities refused help from Trump and didn’t allow their police to maintain the rule of law
Who here thinks that republicans will ever hold themselves accountable?
The republicans and most democrats singular purpose is to protect the growth of private wealth.
Private wealth pays for political campaigns, which means private wealth owns our political system.
democrats should not show weakness or biden will be a one term pres, harris wont go any further, stop being weak.
They knew that the election wasn’t stolen and yet they tried to overturn the election and install Trump as the president elect. How is that being a ‘Patriotic American’ and ‘champion of Democracy’?
@Hope Forchange Impeachment inherently isn’t political, it’s a check
@Hope Forchange
Impeachment is the tool our Constitution gives us to make certain this monster can never do this again anywhere in our United States!
Trump wanted to rig the election from the beginning but failed.
@Gem Dom
He didn’t fail at rigging the election at all. Have you already forgotten about all the gerrymandering and voter suppression he “allowed” all over the U.S.? Don’t forget how hard we had to work so EVERY citizen got to vote…some walking miles because “they” closed all the election stations except one in primarily democratic counties! Oh yes, the election was rigged…in trump’s favor and he STILL lost !!! By 10 Million votes! Think how badly he would’ve lost if it HAD been fair…talk about a landslide, OMG can you say tsunami?
Trump broke America, now we need President Biden to fix it.
The 322 pound orange whiney LAME LOSER took Babylon down in flames
not just but it requires all of us as americans
Fox News host Judge Jeanine lobbied Trump during his last few hours in office to pardon her ex-husband. It worked.
Pardons were going for 2 million dollars
Toiling at it it from her boxed wine fortress.
I really like her and her stance on the situation. I’d like to see her be a member of Biden’s security, if possible. She is an American first and will always adhere to that within her career. 😊👏🏻
“Hold THEMSELVES accountable”: How naive. Sounds like someone living in a dream world. Typical PC BS. The opposition needs to hold them accountable. Period. What is the law good for if we don’t apply it?…
The chance of that happening is the same as Trump having won re-election.
Let the liars who cried lies be devoured by the Truth.
Freddie, sooooo true
“Requires them to have integrity”
So- not gonna happen.
Democrats: “Republicans, you need to clean house.”
Republicans: “No.”
Democrats: “Well, we tried.”
Democrats: ok. Hold our beer, we’ll do it for you