TOPICS:
January 22, 2021

 

President Biden signed several executive orders undoing many Trump-era policies, including repealing the 'Muslim travel ban', strengthening protections for DREAMers, and stopping construction on the border wall between the US and Mexico. Biden also introduced legislation to offer a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. Aired on 01/21/2021.
53 Comments on "Biden Unveils Sweeping Immigration Reform Plan | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC"

  1. Stimulus Dragon | January 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Yep, but not the checks he promised. Those are going bye bye.

  2. Tessmage Tessera | January 21, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Wow, immigration reform. Nice. But where’s the COVID relief that was promised..?

    • Tessmage Tessera | January 22, 2021 at 12:00 AM | Reply

      @Allied Sandblasting Guess what? Trump is gone and he’s never, ever coming back. No matter what.

    • Allied Sandblasting | January 22, 2021 at 12:04 AM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera and your point

    • stavros333 | January 22, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      https://youtu.be/xcKZHyBHeVc“My Whole Soul Is in It”
      by Steven F Gooden

      My whole soul is in it. Not a piece or a part but with all my heart. My whole soul is in it. Not for fame, fortune, vengeance or guilt, but for passion, charity, vision and will. My whole soul is in it, whether I live or whether I die, win or lose, do or try, my whole soul is in it. For what less could I give, when given so much, all those who came before me, their sacrifice my crutch, their legacy their touch upon not part of me but all of me, for my whole soul is in it.
      i

    • Tessmage Tessera | January 22, 2021 at 12:58 AM | Reply

      @Allied Sandblasting The Dems should have had legislation ready to go, on day one. You don’t wait to see whether or not you’ve won, before you do your goddamned jobs. They should be voting on these issues right this minute.

    • ameri portal | January 22, 2021 at 3:20 AM | Reply

      idk man that Trump is sneaky covid didn’t rip him so he might be up to somethings he said he’ll be back .

  3. Emmanuel | January 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    China looks very different now

  4. Brian Kim | January 21, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    What about legal visa holders who have come here and contributed more than $100,000. Why can’t we get a green card in 5 years…

  5. Jeff Nagata | January 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    Hmmm, sure seems like citizens of all races come last.

    • Dahlen Olson | January 21, 2021 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      I will never understand the left’s fetish for illegal immigrants (I’m a centrist).

    • Liam A | January 21, 2021 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      @Dahlen Olson VOTES

    • Dahlen Olson | January 21, 2021 at 11:58 PM | Reply

      @Liam A Wow I feel stupid for not coming to that conclusion lol. Because that is most certainly true.

    • BIG GOVERNMENT IS THE ISSUE AND NOT THE SOLUTION | January 22, 2021 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      @Dahlen Olson i understand it Dahlen, here is what its about. its about power. they know the vast majority of Latinos vote democrat, so when the illegals become citizens they get 10m new voters over night… basic supply and demand shows that increasing the number of low wage workers makes wages stagnate for US citizens, but democrats dont really care about that, or if they do they care about power more, so in their minds hurting US workers is worth the power they will gain from the 10m new democrat voters

    • PI T | January 22, 2021 at 12:19 AM | Reply

      @Dahlen Olson I don’t understand people who would let a leader get away with sterilizing Hispanic women at the southern border, what a monstrous act, I’m a human being looking on in horror.

  6. Mission Control | January 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    Open the gates and pass the bill to the American people. I’m so excited for 30% taxes…..woo hoo.

  7. Sweetinfidel | January 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    I thought we already had a “pathway to citizenship”. Isn’t there a legal way to become a citizen in place?

    • Vincent Harkins | January 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

      yes, but in a lot of places the time it takes to become a citizen varies from 15 to 105 years which is ridiculous

    • #ANONYMOUSTOO | January 21, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

      there is … but the communists are losing votes and they want the flag to fall

    • #ANONYMOUSTOO | January 21, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

      @Steve Lee being an AMERICAN is a privilege .. we have always been the best, so we expect the best .. its the same way at your job, its the same way in sports, and its the same way when you are looking for a partner

    • Oscar Ibarra | January 22, 2021 at 12:00 AM | Reply

      @#ANONYMOUSTOO lol

    • Tim Smith | January 22, 2021 at 2:41 AM | Reply

      I think it’s really about tearing down what Trump had established. No plan in place for legal citizenship just thoughtlessly making executive orders ruining the stability of this Country and inviting terrorists, rapists, gangs, drugs and all sorts of crime. Get ready . Lock and load.

  8. All Noyz | January 21, 2021 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    The BIG GUY does what he’s told…..”salute the marines….????”

  9. 303 Prospecting | January 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    The democrat voters will pour in.

  10. Cyn Gli | January 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    LOL as if anyone takes MSNBC seriously. I mean you might if what you wanted was gossip and innuendo.

  11. Alan F | January 21, 2021 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    just let everyone in. the nation won’t last but at least you can brag about being virtuous while your world burns around you

  12. Patriot 906 | January 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    How awesome, Biden’s first action as President. Isn’t to help americans its to help people who are in this country illegally

  13. David Shaw | January 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    Day one he killed 11,000 jobs. Gas will double, hurting who not the rich, 15.00 an hour what does that do for everything else, raise the prices and shuts down more small businesses. Just wait this will only hurt the middle class and poor. When will people wake up and see the Democratic Party doesn’t care about the people!

    • Randy Henderson | January 22, 2021 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      100% correct, David. When these morons that voted for China Joe spend double or triple the money to fill up, they will regret their decision.

  14. William Engilman | January 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    The first to go last, our poor and underprivileged citizens.

  15. Jay Walker | January 22, 2021 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    Winner of 2024 POTUS race, after 4 years of Joe and Toe anyone else.

  16. Gee Willickers | January 22, 2021 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    You think this guy asked to do this story, or the higher ups thought it would be good for their political messaging? Welcome all brown people!! Free welfare for all!! World peace is upon us!

  17. ameri portal | January 22, 2021 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    is Biden gonna help the Hondurians why did he promise thats messed up .

  18. Daniel Jonathan | January 22, 2021 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    I invested in both gold and crypto but the crypto is more profitable

  19. allthingsclassicrock | January 22, 2021 at 3:49 AM | Reply

    He can’t even plan his next bathroom break.

  20. Christopher Price | January 22, 2021 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Joe- “Where’s my pants?”
    Jill- “You’re wearing them Joe.”
    Joe- “When can we have the pudding?”
    Jill- “You ate it already Joe.”
    Four star general- “Focus Mr. President, we’re almost finished with this security briefing.”
    Joe- “Why are you in my kitchen?”
    Four star general- “Mr. President, we’re on airforce one.”
    Joe- “That explains why my pants are missing.”
    Jill- “You’re still wearing them Joe.”
    Joe- “So no pudding huh?”

