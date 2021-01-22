President Biden signed several executive orders undoing many Trump-era policies, including repealing the 'Muslim travel ban', strengthening protections for DREAMers, and stopping construction on the border wall between the US and Mexico. Biden also introduced legislation to offer a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. Aired on 01/21/2021.

Biden Unveils Sweeping Immigration Reform Plan | Ayman Mohyeldin | MSNBC