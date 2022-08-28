Recent Post
- This is how Russia could help Iran implement new nuclear agreement
- Author argues how the Queen mishandled the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death
- Conservative commentator compares Biden ‘tossing money out the window’ to the Joker
- Why this GOP governor thinks Biden insulted ‘half of America’
- Elizabeth Warren reacts to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
55 comments
The people who make college and universities expensive should pay for this relief and more.
@smokingthereefer92 I wouldn’t have to run to outside sources if things like college and healthcare were actually affordable lmao. Notice how the European countries with a higher quality of life also tend to have socialized college and healthcare…coincidence?
when i went to college, those PRIVATE schools cost over $45K per year….nope, i went to a PUBLIC school and got a part-time job to pay off school loans ..YEARLY paid it off!!!……..lol
Glad I dropped out of that BS! Debt free 2022!🙌
@Shana Uncry (Orlando FL – Sea WDW Univ Passholder) then why do you still live with your mommy?
@j wells I never said it did so your comment is completely irrelevant and just plain odd. A six figure salary is a joke in reality today . You didn’t retire let’s be real. What a clown .
@Special People I meant to say “to $6 trillion.” It didn’t increase BY $6 trillion.
My point is that if you’re so concerned about deficits, prior year budgets are what you should have attacked. A few hundred billion is a drop in the bucket compared to what the past few years have been. We’ve been so reckless with our budget since Reagan that an announcement of student loan forgiveness doesn’t even make me flinch at this point.
@Frank Sindone ii Oh yes I did and am loving life, you just keep working for the man weakling.
Thanks for the good laugh this Sunday morning.
$50 a semester wow 😮 Tuition is way too high nowadays it’s gross
dag, i didn’t know she was the same age as Speaker NANCY Pelosi…?!?!…..lmao
The average per semester is 38,000.
So what happens with the students who take out loans after this debt cancellation? You have to fix the problem at it’s core, not just the symptom.
You have to stabilize the patient before you can start the operation.
@Soldier Gamer Mexico is going to pay for it.
Once again, you are dealing with the side effects rather than eradicating the root of the problem which is college tuition cost.
Government subsidizing increases price 100% of the time.
32k for 4 years at public schools ain’t bad.
i am curious what you think should be done – lower the cost, put a ceiling?
Obama’s advisors even say won’t help and actually hurt “Student loan debt relief is spending that raises demand and increases inflation. It consumes resources that could be better used helping those who did not, for whatever reason, have the chance to attend college” Lawrence Summers
@Camela hand Harris I just reported you as a Russian Bot
@ls400s – according to Obama, it’s okay to help who? He never helped me. He is the one who started the division in this country
@Christopher Javens oh no I am a Russian bot. Putin is a god (robot voice)
I paid for 2 years of community collage out of pocket while working a full time job. When I started at U of Phoenix to finish my BA in Business I did so because it allowed me to confine working full time. I needed 24 classes to finish my degree and those classes were $1000 per class when I started so I agreed to pay $24,000 to get my degree. The problem is U of Phoenix more than doubled my program cost over the two years I finished. They didn’t keep their agreement, they just raised the prices as high and as fast as they could. They didn’t disclose those increases and to this day more than a decade later I have not been able to get the U of P to account for those increases! I didn’t quit, I was robbed!
@Lilliana Ramsey I’m reporting all your spam accounts
yep that is the way it goes when bean counter run the system. paid to make money to pay yhe bosses
This is a serious problem. Annual tuition increases should be consistent with annual average salary increases, anything more than that needs an audit.
The price of college has gone up because of the student loan system, she’s being a little disingenuous there. When the federal student loan system started, gradually over time states started withdrawing money from their land grant institutions, funding it more and more with exorbitant tuition. There wasn’t the pushback on that there generally is, because the student loan was covering it, and the student didn’t care. The same thing happened when insurance started becoming ubiquitous, medical costs exploded. When someone who is not in the room is paying, the seller charges as much as they can and the consumer doesn’t care what it costs.
@Henry Annis
nobody has to buy an Obama Health Care Plan
how did ObamaCare affect the quality of non ObamaCare providers
we eagerly await your reply skippy
@Nick Ader Have you ever seen where federal government intervention has lower the price or improve efficiency and effectiveness on anything. You have added competition into a market that does not have show a profit or weather it is even working, basically a wealth redistribution plan. It is thanks to the Supreme Court you are not forced to buy into the Affordable Care Act, that a good a name as the Inflation Reduction Act.
The easy availability of government sponsored college loans is exactly why inflation in college tuition is higher than most everything else. And she doesn’t think forgiving college debt will incentivize universities to raise costs even more? “Come on man”!
she is just foolish..!! its just a mid-term gimmick.!!
@Olawale Gbems …..making sure they can grab those 20MIL VOTES (from both parties) – – > vote DEM ….lmao
If colleges raise costs on students in retaliation to canceled student loan debt… then that would further expose the system for not being For it’s students but Against out of pure arrogance and disrespect. So your frustration should be towards these colleges and not towards the people in office who are actually trying to make people’s lives a little better.
Too friggin bad I paid for my student loans with two jobs that I had and I was sacrificing so you know what I think this Miss Warner needs to friggin go get a job and and start paying for everybody else’s tuition then me paying again
1 Officegirl57 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Liz Warren made $400,000 a year teaching only two classes in session for only eight months a year at Harvard.
That is the problem with the high cost of tuition right there.
1 Sofa King Rad Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
the only thing I can make sense of this one time loan (hopefully) is that they did it due to the pandemic hardships over the past 2-3 years. Because yes, this outside any other reason than the pandemic I can’t see how this fixes anything.
dude, i am going to see my taxes go up definitely for those $5 TRILLION we spent in the COVID RELIEF 2020 + 2021….and I did not even qualify to get any of that…!!!……lol
I need you to forgive my student loan, my mortgage, my car payments, my utility bills, and my taxes. I’ve been a good citizen. Paying my taxes and staying out of trouble.
Me too!!! As well as all future bills and taxes as well.
Then I’ll be sure to vote the way you want
Give up your child tax credit!
@A P I don’t have any children. I wouldn’t want them to grow up in this circus of the world.
You can always declare bankruptcy if you can’t pay your other bills.
Like 3 or 4 years ago a guy said to Liz that he saved up, worked extra shifts etc. to pay for his daughter’s college while his friends bought brand new cars, went on vacations etc and saved nothing. He then asked if loan forgiveness would “screw him”, to which Liz had no answer.
Envy is a sin.
Hell, I knew back in the 80’s when I was in elementary school that if you’re not going to college to be a doctor or lawyer then you might as well not waste your time. I went to school to be a pharmacist and dropped out when it was time for graduate school when they said it’ll be $100k per year. I was like I can take that $400k and invest in something and make way more than that pharmacist degree. Built a real estate empire in less than 5 years making over $500k/yr. There’s no reason for a degree if you know how to make money work for you and you work hard at making that money work for you. I didn’t even start with $400k, it only took me $62k to have the business I have today. Main thing in life in not let losers drag you down to their level. If they can’t be on your level then they need to find someone else to waste their life away with.
1 Greg Henner Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I paid my tuition years ago big deal, I want my grandchildren to have better so far we are ruining the future for future generations. Some paid $50 per semester 50 years ago. Some paid $7500 per semester 16 years ago. It’s even higher now..that has to change. Ignorance know’s no boundaries look at the mess we are in today! Education needs to be available for everyone from early childhood on up!
1 Deanne DFL rocks! Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“The President doesn’t have the power to forgive student debt. That has to be an act of congress.” — Nancy Pelosi
1 Bryan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I am from a middle-class family. I have over $100k from student loans. $10k is a drop in the bucket.
1 GENIUS316 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jjyWP6ii-s
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer