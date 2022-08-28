63 comments

  2. I’d love to know why all these republicans are getting air time with their crazy talk. Haven’t you learned from the last time giving trump the keys to the White House. You let them spout their talking points

    2. CNN told us at the beginning of the year when they hired the new guy, they were taking a sharp right turn in their news reporting.

  4. Biden wasn’t calling all Republicans semi-fascists, just Magat Republicans. There’s a huge difference.

    4. @Terry Bluestone I’m sorry, I think one of your comments got deletes or is getting approved, what did you state?

  5. He didn’t answer your question. HE DID NOT ANSWER YOUR QUESTION and is merely deflecting everything. What ever needs to happen behind the scenes to clean the GOP-mess needs to happen NOW 💯💯

    1. @TRUTH SOCIAL | Trump Watch Nope, that is NOT how world-politics work; this problem mostly only pertains in the USA with the GOP. A vail has been layed over your eyes with legal gun-carry and you are not seeing straight. Politicians are there for the People and have to follow the rules just like the People

    2. @BTone Major Nice assumption about my political beliefs, but you missed the mark. You might think your politicians are the only ones not lying, but you’re really just proving that you don’t pay close attention to any of it. That last line is comical. None of these people are held to the rules like you and I are. Register Independent; it will help you see things differently.

    1. @ Briwn Wall I’m guess DoggieBear got embarrassed and removed his comments as they probably hit too close to home.

    2. @Brian Wall There was a horrific experiment preformed in the Thirties (memory is a little hazy on this one, too many years) where a human baby was literally raised as a chimpanzee. The results were interesting to put it mildly. It’s the nurture vs nature argument. I come down more on the side of nurture.

  9. And to think that right wingers spent the Trump years calling liberals “snowflakes”. The amount of tears and whining we’ve seen from conservatives over the last two years would put a daycare to shame.

    2. @Purpose what is the definition of authoritarian? And please give specific examples of this authoritarianness?

  11. Do you think he has to bow down to you in the name of bi-partisanship no matter what? C’mon man. Fascism and racial supremacy has to be called out for what it is. Where have you been these last 6 years?

    1. Somebody should explain to this guy IF the shoe fits…

      The only people feeling offended are fascist and FACTS don’t care about feelings!

    2. @Brian Johnston 😆😆😆 like the right aren’t pathological. You people identifying as either party are funny AF!

  13. “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire must have had Trump and his henchmen in mind, when he wrote this.

  14. “Kim Jong-Un speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”
    Donald Trump June 15, 2018

  17. Simple solution – look at the definition of fascism in the dictionary. Then realize Joe was spot on….no apologies needed.

    3. Sununu is just embarrassed. He endorsed Trump but then quickly realised that’s trumps views were very different to his

  20. “Do you see semi-fascism in your party?”
    *Excruciatingly long pause*
    “Alright, look…”

    He knows what’s up.

