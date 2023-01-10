Recent Post
- Officials: Russian artillery fire down as much as 75% from wartime high
- See how Trump reacted to classified documents found in Biden’s private office
- Husband of missing mom searched how to dispose and dismember body
- Ellen DeGeneres posts video of flash flood near California home
- What Promise Do Psychedelics Hold As Therapeutics?
52 comments
Praying for cali residence rest in peace to the lives that have
been lost.
we should be charging the the oil company’s and others with murder when i grew up they said we are doing this for your future. Well i gotta say they did a good job of making sure our future is of mass extinction of all animals on earth and pain and death for humans as well.
Praying won’t help. Taking action against the fossil fuel corporations might help.
It happens all over this planet.
Are u on drugs? I guess from your perspective every landmass on the planet floods yearly and has a rainy season. Grow up 3 year old
Yes Mut. It seems to be a problem.
In varius places …yes 🙇🏻♀️..pray Father in Jesus Name i ask for Mercy and to Send Youre angels Save them and bring them to save places with food and water shelter and Hope in Jesus Name
I hate your guts
Nah. /
I remember a flood story years ago, in Nashville. The guy said on an interview on TV news, “believe it or not, I spent 30,000 extra dollars to live down by the river.”
I used to teach physical geography and told my students, “if you only learn one thing in this course, make sure you know what a flood plain is and why you never want to live on one.”
@Space Lemur
Yeah, but most of this country has become a flood plain now
and It is never going to get any better.
Oh, you’re tempting me into a Chris Farley impression.
I’m a champ at the falling over bit, that’ll be “easy-peasy, pizzas-cheesy”
@Bill Zardus Technically no. There are physical characteristics that define a floodplain, but I appreciate your sentiment on a political level.😉🍻
Many parts of Australia got unprecedented rainfall and floodings
except in Australia it was 50 feet of water, not the 17 feet in discussion in this video, but far less people were trapped in their cars despite that
@raopsepol actually for Australia it’s from the Tongan volcano & how the extreme amounts of water it put into the atmosphere have impacted high altitude winds in the southern hemisphere.
I’m not sure if that volcano is part of the cause of this event too or not, it is along the pacific, so might be, but I’ve only heard of the Southern Hemisphere being impacted to date
@Me Here little to do with volcanic activity but climate change, glaciers and poles are melting and unprecedented extreme weather patterns are more frequent just about everywhere. People took action on a shrinking ozone layer and now it’s improving and on the mend. Action on climate change is no different only more difficult due to the reliance and influence of fossil fuel based industries.
“There’s NO precedent, Baby!!!”
@Me Here. far FEWER, DUMBBELL!!!
The weather channel reported a couple of years ago that the situation would only get worse in some areas….I got out of there in the early 2000s
@Construimus Batuimus lying by omission? Thats a new one. You could be Adam Schiffs speech writer 🤣
@The Great CornPop-Holio “Lying by omission” is not a “new one.” An understanding of that concept is centuries old. You have a problem with obstinance. seek help.
@Ronald Turner watch Arizona get flooded…it’s right next to California
@Construimus Batuimus Biden lied by omission when he said the following ”
In September, President Biden appeared on “60 Minutes” and was asked for his reaction to a photo showing the documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago. “How that could possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible,” the president said. “And it just — totally irresponsible.”
@The Great CornPop-Holio Typical, limp-wristed MAGA deflection. You got called on the bullshit you were spewing about what Obama said and what Obama did, and your statement was refuted with nothing but the cold, hard facts. But you can’t handle the truth — so you move the goalpost and keep running mouth. Run it somewhere else, I know where the mute button is.
My heart goes out to anyone in danger with high rain and floods. Be safe. Southern calif so far is okay… so far.
except for millionaires and famous people that get to just go to their next mansion.
Prayers for all affected!
Donate money or supplies or food. Prayers are meaningless and empty words only meant to make YOU feel better.
I love this dude Peter Gleick . He said what needed to be said . We need to restore the rivers and flood plans
Peter has been saying this for decades, and not much has changed…I imagine that must be pretty frustrating. The problem is in the incentives. Developers have no incentive to plan communities to be resilient. They build stuff, sell it, then move on. How does it affect them if a flood or drought makes that home unlivable 10 years, or even 1 year in the future? Telling home owners, builders, developers, and politicians about this will never do much. The insurance angle is a better approach. If insurance companies determine that they will see an increase in their payouts due to poor urban planning, they will start evaluating that when they make cost decisions, and this will make some poorly planned developments inviable.
I almost hydroplaned into the next lane on the freeway today. I didn’t even see a puddle or anything. Be careful out there!
Kool
Glad your OK be safe
or better still, get off the roads!!!! It only takes 6 inches of water to lift & float a car! Insane to be on the roads there right now! Why is no-one explaining this to people there?
Be very careful. Stay home if you can. This is scary
I think a young man died from that happening around Fairfield or Vallejo. Be careful.
My condolences to the families of the deceased.
Praying you all able to overcome with Gods goodness and mercy!
HE is faithful❤!
I was watching the first episode of Highway To Hell yesterday and this problem with
torrential rain extends north all the way into western Canada. The show HTH is normally about
rescuing semi-trailer cabs involved in highway wrecks but last week it was about the flooding
of a small town called Hope in British Columbia which has been devastated.
It was probably the most interesting episode they have ever broadcast.
WRZ 2023-01-10
Delaware County, PA
Hoping all will be safe as possible! 🙏🏻
Hello pretty lady 🌹🌹
Thoughts for all the people impacted. I don’t understand though how your authorities are not recognising this stuff earlier & giving you more warning time to get out instead of dying. How is that happening?
Bittersweet. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones.
We need ALL this water. Stay safe, stay off the roads if you can.
Hello pretty lady 🌹🌹
We live here in Manteca/Lathrop, and the wind was _vicious_ last night. It kinda terrified me, it sounded like a train was coming _at_ us not just towards us.
And when it blew by & around the house, the house trembled.
It’s so crazy what all this rain has done literally all over 😯
Praying for California 🤍🙏
It’s truly been terrifying these past couple of days. Day 3 without power and this is just so unreal.. to those who have negative things to say about “California needed Rain and we should be happy/thankful”.. yes we needed rain and we were in a drought.. we however didn’t need a disastrous bomb cyclone. People have died, there are widespread power outages and flooding that’s nothing to be thankful for. Stay safe, stay positive and we will get thru this 🤍🙏
Oh my. Those poor people, poor animals, all living things suffering from this! ❤😢❤
IDK,…calling the people of Cali living is a bit of a stretch
Ellen made my eyes start rolling so much I can’t get them to stop!!!