$ 450 in cleaning supplies? I don’t even spend that in a year !
You probably aren’t killing people in the basement either though 🙃
@clownin dan sounds like u got experience
@R Voit you couldn’t afford to hire me. LOL. I wouldn’t work for someone who lived in their own filth even if I was looking for new clients…
Clean that house, Bill!😂😂😂😂
@clownin dan technology has well advanced past those days.
The only thing positive about this horrible situation is that this despicable guy has left so much evidence that there is no way a jury wouldn’t convict, and there is probably more to come. No doubt they will find the body. The fact that he was smiling in those arrest videos after murdering a mother of three children is deplorable.
You can not convict if the gloves don’t fit. The gloves could get wet and shrink before trial. Legal precedent.
Let’s hope, like really hope bc then there’s despicable cases like Casey Anthony
That’s the kind of evidence that can get the rare conviction even without the body. If the body is found, esp if dismembered, will make for a Capital murder conviction because it’s obviously pre-meditated.
@Osvaldo Rubalcava It’s not at all “funny”. I think the F word you’re looking for is “fortunate”.
He may be smiling because he’s under the false impression that he can’t be convicted without a body. Boy, is he going to be disappointed during his first meeting with his attorneys!
Sickening, not to mention he’s smiling
Smile and the world smiles with you
@Phoenix Zappa she will be in the loving abode of God inshaAllah. Unlike miosgynists and the killers they support. Final victory will be for the woman who will watch him squirming in hell from the heavens.
Like Rump, he thinks he’s gotten away with it.
He’s arrogant, thinks he’s sooo smart or just straight up taunting everyone, if suspicions about him are true, he looks like the type that will never admit or want to say where her body is, he’s so disgusting
I figured as much. He probably wouldnt have left the bloody knife that he did if it was the murder weapon. Its likely he chopped her up with various instruments & forgot one. Absolute monster.
Democrats are!!!
He carved her up while listening to moonlight sonata.
He must have been watching the show how to not get away with murder
He’s not even hiding his happiness,his wife went missing and now he’s smiling!? 😡
@Let’s go wow, what is wrong with you? You are quite the author.
In that shot he looks like a child playing a game that got caught cheating. That smile says “Oh well, my jig is up, ha.” Lunatic.
@Phoenix Zappa Creepy af
@Jennifer McGoldrick please go to a good psychologist. You need help.
@Nina Renae so true!
I’m amazed how many people are caught out with their cell phones or searches on the internet. How do they not think that in this day and age that all these things will be checked ? The physco in Moscow,Idaho was tracked all over the place by his phone. You would think people up to no good would make better attempts to cover their tracks .
@clownin dan Who doesn’t password protect their wifi these days?
Well first you’re gonna have to believe any person willing to cut someone else down is thinking rationally at all to begin with.
Right.
@clownin dan or get a burner
@JWalkers Conner what do you use a bicycle or wheelbarrow?
He doesn’t look remorseful. If you don’t want to live with a person, you have the right to get up and leave. No reason to kill them.
@Charlie Cottontail
I’m sure-that’s probably exactly what set him off on this path. Google his family friend speaking out about his father and their money issues. This monster is another entitled narcissist and was pending his federal fraud conviction, possible upcoming incarceration. They sold another home in MA a few months ago and he didn’t work. He (??) took care of the children while she commuted to DC weekly…
@William Springer Stop making excuses for scum.
Sociopathic bum.
@Natalie V. If he wanted the life insurance, he’d have left her where she could be easily found. I think he may be smiling because he’s under the false impression that he can’t be convicted for murder without a body… Boy, is he in for surprise.
@William Springer Railroaded? I presume you mean when the main bread winner is ordered to pay their share for the usual costs of raising their children– costs they’d pay even if they stayed married.
I believe that he probably dismembered her in the basement, tied up the remains because of all that tape he bought, that’s why the detectives were looking at the trash sites, if some time has passed which it has, they might not be found. Thank God he’s in custody……. pray for her😊
She is DEAD,how are you praying for her????
You could pray for her children and the rest of the family,but don’t pray for DEAD PEOPLE.
The CBS Boston site reported there had been material linked to her at the Green sthing’ disposal location and they had cadaver dogs there.
@Roselande
Wth… how dare you be so rude and heartless while claiming such righteousness of prayer requirements‼️😵💫
Peace and comfort to all that are painfully impacted by this tragedy.🫶🏼✌🏽
I love it when criminals are dumb. Makes detectives jobs easier
Most criminals are dumb.
@Sharpe valid
Well, I think JACK has a heck of a job before him!
Yup 👍
Absolutely 💯 best comment 👌
“How to dismember a body” so is there actual instructions on how to do that online? Maybe Instructables?
Rest in peace, beautiful young woman! 🙏
OMG Soo beautiful.
Just sad for the children. They will never be the same. 😢
The wickedness and carnage taking over our world these days is beyond comprehension.
Always has existed. Check history. This is the legacy of patriarchy.
So it sounds like you can see these things but you can’t put your finger on them but I’ll tell you right now God is already written and told us all what is to come not only that you have a conscience and a free will you see these things but you block them out and the Bible calls them suppressing the truth in unrighteousness so the question on the table today is are you a sinner? Because if you are do you know that that means that you are God’s foe and you’re sitting duck for Satan to sift you. God calls all men everywhere to repent because there’s going to come a day that he’s going to come and judge the world in righteousness and you’re not ready.
I guess love really is blind. She’s a sharp, educated successful woman. He’s a total dork with a criminal record. No match made in heaven. So sorry for her and the kids. Maybe she was trying to leave him and he flipped.
The smerk on his face tells it all. What a cold SOB. My prayers 🙏 for her children and her family. I hope he is prosecuted to the fullest.
Oh my gosh..I was hoping she would be alright.This world is evil asf.
God bless those children.
How extremely sad and how devastating for the family.😢
It blows my mind that the judge set bail for $500,000. With this much evidence he should have no option for bail.
he has not been charged with murder yet …the charge is lying to LE
My latino friend had higher bail for selling a couple 8 balls of coke – AND it was his first offense!