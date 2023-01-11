Recent Post
Everyone makes mistakes, it’s the lies and the coverups that will get you.
@shschesschamp
And you know this HOW?
Oh, that’s right you don’t.😂😂😂
@Some Guy What makes you think the gop controlled house won’t try to impeach Biden?
@shschesschamp
I don’t recall making any such claim,. They likely will impeach biden, for what made-up crime, I don’t know. Republicans have stated this already.
@MIchael Beavis
ALL HAIL SATAN!!!👹👹👹
@Some Guy I cover myself in the BLOOD OF JESUS to protect myself from your call to The Enemy by giving utterance in Tongues:
Wow
It took so much Time for Republicans
to Plant those Documents 😂
It is taking even longer to put Trump in prison with all those “smoking gun” pieces of evidence Democrats have.
A library is very well equipped to keep records of who has taken out items, and when they are returned or not for eons. So why can not a government do the same with secret documents. I am dumbfounded what the reason for this is.
@Brian Hampson Well the only people planting stuff are democrats with Russian Dossier paid and planted for the first impeachment…
So..
@Jacko Alltrades Biden probably misplaced the documents and then forgot about them because of his dementia. Any spy could have picked them up.
The documents in Mar a Lago had been declassified.
LMAO it’s only ok when democrats do it 🥴
Damn Princess Rhaenera is so ugly
They’ll probably initiate procedural reforms. Note that some Classified Documents are not necessarily stored in quite the same sort of dedicated rooms, although they do have specific cabinets.
“How do we spin this” IDK we’ll say it was a “small” amount, repeatedly remind everyone it was a “locked” closet, and then turn it on Trump
@Persuasive Barrier true.. and he had 100,s at his house and lied (as usual) about returning them ..
@Russ Hall The crooked, corrupt SOB that’s in the White House now, absolutely!!!!
@Russ Hall As far as President Trump goes, I’m really getting tired of hearing “We got him now”, and they have absolutely NOTHING!!!!!!
@Terry Stotzheim I agree.
However, that’s not what I asked.
Do you think that they should investigate a sitting president?
@Lot 59 Okay
Really !! It doesn’t matter anymore does it ?!!! You can have boxes upon boxes of super-classified documents and still not get indicted for it. So why is this such a big deal !!!! What a joke !!!
Oh my fucking goodness!!! This year is going to be crazy!!
As someone with no real dog in the fight it’s absolutely hilarious to watch the difference in coverage between the different networks on the same story. Idk how anyone could believe anything that any of these news networks say.
@Biden is Garbage
It’s funny how Biden turned over the documents immediately after finding them but he got “caught”.
Meanwhile Trump stole classified information but he’s innocent.
You Trump Supporters are so hypocritical
@Markus Haahr what happened no reply and comment down..trust me boy they did teach history when I went to school. And we said the pledge every day
@Gary McMillan shut the hell up, i’ve got more important things to take care of then replying post haste, if at all. But because the fear of Nazis is important i’ll school it; First of all the Nazis immediately discriminated against the jews in the early 1920s, saying they were the disgusting blight of human shaped beings on earth and wiping them out was more than justified. They also went after the Jehova’s witnesses, gypsies and homosexuals. Jews for them were apparently the sole reason that Germany had lost the war alongside the Communists (Even though this wasn’t the case). This is shown in Hitler’s flamboyant speeches. He continued to press and repeat the lie that the minorities were a secret organisation, and were vital for the downfall of Germany. He and his zealots insisted on repeating this lie again and again until people started believing it. Call it propaganda but at first it was just barbarous chanting. Later in the early 1930s Goebbels came into the picture; making organised propaganda; (as in news shows, radio, paper and radio), the kind people nowadays think is completely rigged. It’s true media was sort of used to rigg people’s opinions, National Socialists however first carried out hate campaigns, smeared minorities and made enemies of anyone that criticised them, much like a certain group i know. Oh and they also attempted to overthrow their government in the Beer Coup.
@Markus Haahr must hit nerve little boy calm down🤣🤣🤣
@Markus Haahr and I just want to tell you I don’t want to hurt feelings BUT IM THE MAGA SUPPORTER JOEY WORNED YOU ABOUT..what ever he ment about that.🤣🤣🤣
There clearly needs to be better control of classified information
@Rudelio Rodriquez III present your evidence that he “sold” documents to foreign enemies?
@Biden is Garbage if someone is uncooperative, habitually lying, poor moral behavior and in financial instability, its mot a stretch to suspect fowl play. You on the other hand, cannot see the difference between someone genuinely making a mistake, versus someone making up excuses and trying to hide the truth. You are so steeped in dogmatism, you cant allow yourself to consider what you believe, you just blindly believe it.
@Rudelio Rodriquez III ok so where’s the evidence of him selling documents to foreign enemies?
@Biden is Garbage that may be the first truthful thing you’ve said. There is no proof that he has sold documents to anyone.
@Biden is Garbage trump and biden are both under investigation by the doj over having the documents. Where’s the double standard there?
“Oh my goodness, how could that have possibly happened? I’m just in shock!” Don Lemon may as well jump down and eat his pickle for him
Haha
Highest level of classification but not a big deal to Biden
Our government must impose accountability on the officials both in the White House and in the archives who deal with these documents. The White House officials must promptly return them once their purpose has done with, and the officials in the archives must keep tabs of the documents that they lent to various authorities. It is not at all healthy for the classified documents lying around in unsecured places.
@Biden is GarbageWho is not ? To get rid of him we have to vote and expect the peaceful transfer of power. I am sure it can be done according to the constitution of USA.
@King Jesus Will this rapture be anything like that last rapture? And where do people send money to this time around? You seriously think more people will fall for this again? SMFH…
@Mohan Sivasankaran Wrong!.
@Eazy Street , about what?MAGA or rapture? If you think I am wrong about MAGA , then something is extremely wrong about you. If you think I wrong about rapture, then I don’t believe in those things; rapture won’t touch me. If you still insist on that , then that is the problem with MAGA guys; no consideration about others believes and traditions. Ok.
This is simple, whilst there is a vast difference in the actual situations and actions of both these presidents if they have broken the law prosecute both men but the punishments should reflect the actual crime and severity of the crime….
Lock them up
Actually presidential documents historically have been at the president’s discretion but there is no protection for a VP storing top secret documents please Democrats are grasping
The Public sector & handling of classified docs is messed up it’s embarrassing. Can you imagine such within the Private est? The perpetrator will be in jail. I am more accountable to my library books than these so call decision makers.
😂 it’s ok when democrats do it.
Considering the Saudis and other foreign leaders have been at Trump’s home, not to mention spies that have been caught there. Who knows how many spies that have been there, that weren’t caught. Normal workers could have accessed these documents at Maralago. It is questionable who could have obtained the information on the documents at Maralago.
It just seems odd that the documents suddenly showed up just before midterms.
@Regina Fetty LMAO lies try again
The Library charges late fees so there’s that !!
@Regina Fetty When i was at Mara Largo i said to the king of Saudi “ are these classified documents “,
Ngl, their reactions say a lot about this. Will Biden invite the FBI to check his household for documents that shouldn’t be there? As Trump did not? When Trump was President, I respected his moxie, I wished I had even an iota of it. I cannot respect how he uses everything he has to go after others like grabbing them by the throat though.
Not that it matters to me, I’m not even an American. But with how much of your media reaches me sometimes it feels like it.
Apparently there is no regulation of classified documents.
And are we really shocked that this happens, I’m sure it has happened a lot.
If they were saved in Hunter’s Laptop , they will never be found.
“Small amount”, does the count actually matter according to justice.
People coming out saying there is no comparison have sold their soul.
Yeah, Joe, “how that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible”