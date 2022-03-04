‘Enemy of humankind’: Ex-Russian oligarch speaks out about Putin March 4, 2022 98 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Excellent interview! A sincere message worth hearing.
This war is Putin’s Waterloo moment…. I support Ukraine!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXpBtWDdHSU
THIS is why the pollies are speaking up for Ukraine: https://youtu.be/IzvxQYh2qRM
@Xander Joe Aorus exactly
This man needs to be protected. He’ll get some nerve agent eventually if he isn’t protected.
@José Augusto Figueiredo calling a JEWISH president a Nazi…make your argument make sense
Sarah
The man is an ex Russian oligarch. People like him know what he is doing. Besides, one has to ask what is his motivator.
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. putin is worse
@Acosori MaxConto –<💩🧠
and probably in my country (uk)
This man is correct.
And he’s sage. 10 years in Russian prison is soooooo sad. Almost as sad as killing little girls in bomb attacks. All stemming from Putin The Poisoner.
@REAL QUICK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡💩💩💩
Exactly what I said about Macron talking to Putin. He thinks he is weak. He only recognise brutallity and agression. You cannot talk to a dictator. They are not open to negotiations.
@Joseph Trowbridge we don’t need them for defence, we got that, we need China for the offense. If we hold Europe youre done son, you’ve chosen HOT WAR remember
@Let the flames takeover You can only say that because you live easily on your country.
I wonder if you can still say that bulshit if youre living in North Korea or Russia that a single word against leader means prison or death.
@Let the flames takeover there is no need to actively fight Russia I’m saying trade and finance, make deals with China to isolate Russia further.
the only time they truly want to negotiate with you is when they have nothing to negotiate with, that’s when you have them beaten and you have captured, them, hint do not negotiate with them at that, stage but drag them out and give em the Benito Treatment.
@King Trutin very entertaining, I like the part “President Putin … stay in power for many decades …. they don’t have rigged elections in Russia…” 😂🤣😂👌
This guy is putting his life in danger by speaking out. I absolutely agree with everything he said, especially about Putin not staying in power for long after this. I believe that this war will lead to Putin’s demise.
Putin is done for for sure, the question is wether or not he takes us all with him
@John Smith how old are you, 10? This is like every other interview of its kind where there are only two cameras, one on each person and they switch back-and-forth between the two.
@AC Ricucci I know more about editing than you, that is obvious. Not the sharpest tool in the shed are you?!
this is bullshit guys, its not like today he finally started to talk about it lol. He is famous anti-putin youtuber with 1million subs for a long time. Of course his channel is in russian and for russians. Михаил Ходорковский.
He is kremlin’s enemy many years already!
are you guys brainwashed or are you bots?!
@John Smith Actually the interview is real, they just replaced both with reptilian clones. You gotta look closely at the eyes /s
People in Russia go to prison for having an opinion that is against Putin’s narrative . Here in the UK we just get ignored .
@Vooo Du a dumb comeback for everything those snowflake Republicans made.
@John V when rt is giving Russia’s side they are really just giving Putins side, they are 100% state controlled and that’s not even a secret. They ain’t allowed to call the invasion an invasion or war, that’s the reason you only hear “special military operation” from RT and Russia government.
In Canada you get your money, job, bank accounts and vehicles siezed. You have it well.
@Jesse Bianchi thats the effect of gop brainwashing.
The guy has balls to talk about putin publicly– i pray for his life.
he is safe from putin for the rest of putin life for sure.
@Robin F dont underestimate the billions these russian oligarchs have lying around there’s corporations and businesses they own that you dont even know about it was well for other reasons not paying them just sounds like a public control excuses that you fell into.
Vitalik buterin does not own 15% of crypto or anywhere near it. He owns a small portion of ether and co founded ethereum and ether. He is a billionaire but nothing close to 15% of crypto which would amount to him being many times over the richest man on earth. He also champions DECENTRALIZATION for a reason so if you think he’s pro Putin you are very uninformed
@Iqbal Ahmadzai , blah, blah, blah,Otvali, TROLL
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!!!😭💔🇺🇦🙏
Yes.
The actions of Russia’s rulers are a disgrace to humanity.
Love to ukraine.
Love to all nice and sense people in Russia.
Putin is the same as the guy you have on your profile pic my friend. He was part of the killing machine murdering Amharas and oromos! You right about the civilians ! #tplf is a the Nazi of Africa !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXpBtWDdHSU
I keep seeing this comments the trolls might attack you because of how cringe it is to the rusky bots view
Congratulations Russia! End these Nazis placed by the USA in Ukraine!
This guy put his life on the line in this.
@Junksaint exactly what putin said
@Magnus Heridersson thanks Magnus! Finly someone who does own research who is being interviewed and what is his bachground! Not even cnn does say so
@Hector Toledo Oh look a mask freak
@Hubertus Graf Strachwitz me too. I wish no one had them.
@King Trutin I thought this could be a real quote till the part about fellatio 😂
Well spoken sir, the world need to stop him now
absolutely the best opinion I’ve heard since the begging of the war and what we should have done years ago
Should have done many more things years ago…climate crisis!
I particularly like and agree with his statement that anyone who supports Putin…is not normal. It’s quite simple.
He should know. When Putin came to power he threw this man in prison and took his businesses away from him. I stumbled across him on Wikipedia a few years ago.
@Maribel Caudillo like Trump supporters!
@Maribel Caudillo Who says the majority of Russians support him? Eight thousand Russian protesters beg to differ! And I wouldn’t be surprised if that number is much higher. Putin is just wrong period! His own people are turning against him.
Nina dos Santos should do more of CNN’s interviews. She asks a question, then just listens. Her tone of voice is very non-confrontational. And Mr. Khodorkovsky spoke with conviction. Good interview.
@Amar Revolver That’s kind of the point. She’s doing her job right, by interviewing people who know Putin personally. So others can form their own opinions. I would imagine it’s hard to find people that were that close to him and get them to speak out about him, honestly.
@Pete Roberts yeah, she is
@Toeknee Chestknut while I appreciate your sentiment, one of the ways I don’t want to die is from nuclear fallout or blast. Escalating to war between NATO and Russia would very likely end our current way of life. There will have to be another option to get him out of power.
@Matthew Martin That is exactly what NATO is doing. Spearheaded by Canada, Germany, that are throwing everything at Putin without triggering a nuclear war with a nentally unstable man. 16,000 Volunteers are coming in, 10,000 more on the way, 1/2 billion in arms arriving, the highest tech stuff there is, and the sanctions are biting extremely hard. And the country is falling fast. Computer hacks are targeting Putin. That convoy is being knocked out now, a sitting duck. Damn …. And there are divine forces at work as well.
The tide is starting to turn. Russian soldiers are deserting too…. the Russian Titanic hit an iceberg and is sinking. a matter of time, fast…
Two things are for sure:
1) It won’t end well for Putin.
2) For the rest of us, we’ll fare better.
God bless this man for what he has done. Respect sir
I totally believe me. He knows he’s risking his life by speaking up.
I believe me too😏🤨
@Xander Joe Aorus How’s the ruble doing..
@Sue Howie is being manipulated but Ruble has a Backup with tons of Gold Unlike the Dollar which worth nothin at all anyday may worth 1000000 times
Less
@Xander Joe Aorus Then you will be paid Well..#PariahPutin
This guy is extremely brave for coming out with this. He put his life on the line for this.
putin has no way out now. putin is too busy to worry about someone coming after him than going after the whole long list.
@P K hahahahah!
This guy it’s nothing
So the Russian oligarchs are evil, but the US and other western oligarchs are great. Putin might be bad, but he pales in comparison to the last 20 presidential administrations when it comes to war crimes and destruction to countries around the world.
any former russian that calls putin out has a habit of dieing in britain.he is brave.
Listen to this man: “There is no price too high to stop this war.” We CANNOT give him any room.
…NO liar should be put forth any space…Amen!!! If one lies, one will stealllll, if one steals, one willlll killedddddddddddd!!! Amennnnnnnn!!! He is an Anti-Christ!!!
biden could have stopped it. He knew it is coming. He has been saying it for weeks before it happened. But he chose to do nothing.
Deeply touched and impressed by this man risking his life to uncover and face evil.
Our fight is not with the Russians. Our fight is with Putin and his security council.
True but at some point people have the government they deserve.
putin doesnot deserved to be capitalized. he is a micro pinus.
The security council, like the military, is just doing their jobs (i.e. they’re stooges). The real fight should be the oligarchs that support Putin and his actions for their own personal gain.
The guy is speaking common sense. He knows exactly what he is saying .USA,NATO and other partners should listen to him and take serious measures.
I think covert actions are being taken by the US/NATO.
USA is part of NATO not separate, it’s not “USA and NATO”. it’s NATO
This man worked most of his life to show Putins real face. We need to listen to him and apply all the pressure for Putin to stop! So many people are suffering and we could do much more to prevent it.
This guy is an absolute hero. He was once Russia’s richest man. He could have just been a “yes man” to Putin and made even more billions. He spent 10 years in jail for standing up against Putin. Nothing but respect for him.
no respect for rich people he would do as bad as any rich in the world to keep his power and wealth this is all made up hollywood garbage
@Glory to Russia!!!! Not to nazism!!!!! <— Ah, a Russian troll…
@Glory to Russia!!!! Not to nazism!!!!! Your Putin is the Nazzi. He must be related to Hitler.
@MariS Oooo… You don’t know any words?? The Nazis teach you what to write, but they don’t teach you what to answer?? My condolences🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Glory to Russia!!!! Not to nazism!!!!! Admitting that you’ve been brainwashed by a terrorist dictator isn’t something to brag about, no matter how many laughing-to-tears emojis you end your comments with.
Remember only a Nazi would send his men to bomb a Holocaust memorial.