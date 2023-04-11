Recent Post
- Expelled Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson asked if he would change behavior if he’s reappointed
- Killed BLM protester’s family reacts to Texas governor’s plans to pardon man responsible
- Tennessee lawmaker heading back to House after GOP members expelled him
- Hear ousted lawmaker speak after being reappointed to Tennessee House
- Ex-intelligence chief Clapper weighs in on leaked Pentagon documents
40 comments
Is there anyone on the planet that doesn’t think Clapper has a place in hell waiting for him?
@paladinodlanier bot
He is not
@paladinodlanier not her
In other words, top secret Pronoun reconditioning training docs are not as important
Spoken like a true “it”.
Who had access to such ☢intelligence info, and did they steal the 🔸folders they were in?
Pretty sure when you get fooled into believing hunter’s laptop was planted by the Russians, nobody is going to take you seriously lol.
Who hacked the laptop and added files. I don’t think it’s Russians. I think it’s republicans.
@Mike Kelley disproven lol. There are zero people on earth that disproved it. Hunter and his lawyers are attempting to sue for releasing information to the public. And you’re claiming Hunter is lying about his own computer lol. Let that simmer champ. 🤨
It seems that the Biden’s family hand is involved here, too
Yeah it’s aliens alright. Push back on your door and it goes back to its room. Truly remarkable piece of Tavistock
Here is a recommended clip that says it:-
https://youtu.be/ZULsUWxd2cA
@Sohila Temptation
Did the leaked documents happened to be stored in the basement of a Florida golf club??🤔
@Mike B reading comprehension fail bruv
@Mike B Says who?
😅😅😮🤣😁that’s 4 real✔️💯💯💯👍🏻
MTG seeing this doesn’t make anybody feel comforted
To obtain financial freedom, one must either be a business owner, an investor or both, generating passive income, particularly on a monthly basis.
The best feeling is knowing you’re going to make a profit today and tomorrow, and you’re 101% sure, Donald, you’re a Genius.
Wow 😲! Nicely said indeed Mr. Donald Roth is the best step to take following the situation of the world economy, I had never believed in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency in all, but this has been a life changing encounter today!
My cousin was claiming to make over $30,000 per month with them. Was reluctant to join before, but now I guess I have no choice.
Thank you for this. Will definitely reach out to him now. I really appreciate this opportunity.
Yes and me too investing is the fastest way to Financial freedom. Investing is building wealth and that has been my priority thanks. 🙏
This is a non-issue as long as all countries around the world will obey US
Quite comical coming from a justice department that leaks like a spaghetti strainer
Clarence Thomas must be happy that this leak will move the news cycle’s attention off him.
Nah. Clarence hasn’t even begun to “go through some things” yet.
He picked up a BFF Billionaire AFTER 6 years on SCOTUS, not B4
Your a really brilliant JoeClone bot
Sounds like Trump taking revenge!!! Plus Trump is a huge Putler fan and loves collecting Classified documents as a hobby and maybe potential blackmail!!!
Cool story, bot.
What if it came from an AI, putting together all the small informations it can get online, interviews, documents worldwide? Just thinking. 😮
Do you wanna know the cure for this sort of thing ?
ACCOUNTABILITY !!!! But we are all aware now that when it comes to governmental crimes there is 0 accountability !
I’m certain they will form a committee ..
Should go over all the networked copier machines in that place for possible weak link. The computers & laptops are likely up to date with whatever security used but the printers and copiers may not be so easily or frequently updated also I dunno whether audits cover copiers and printers. All copiers have some kind of hard drives that are usually encrypted but sometimes are not so somebody needs to check. Also check if any copier recently got replaced and what happened to the hard drive in them.
The us is more worried about who leaked it than how it effect the relationship with its allies.
Edward Snowden is a hero.
And he made to the right destination. Unlike Assange.
Until this story completely drops off the news cycle in a few weeks when the apparent leaks achieve what they were meant to do
whatever you do, do NOT take alcoholic shots whenever blitzer says the word “very” 🤣🤣🤣