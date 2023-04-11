Recent Post
46 comments
They always try and keep failing. Like why keep ignoring gen Z and millennials?? It’s like they want to lose on purpose
@make it make sense
There was no armed guard present at Uvalde TX.
So why try it? Are you being intentionally dishonest, or just an accidental mistake?
@castanza128 Really? It’s not about guns? How many senseless mass murders have to take place before that broken record refrain finally stops. Bc yes, at long last, it IS about the guns. Specifically, it’s about the access and availability to guns. The laws need to begin to reflect the desires of the vast majority of the ppl, not the all poweful lobbyists.
It’s why no position of power should be permanent. If all these seats had to be voted on, this country would be run more smoothly based on the needs of the majority
GenX here…Bravo,brother! It’s ridiculous that we expect children to go to school, which is a LAW, and they are being massacred slowly. With the added pressure of death, learning is secondary. If our country’s officials have a damn about mental illness, the pressure of living in America right now, and some kind of assault weapons legislation maybe we could stand a chance.
Ether5150 Need security at schools. Very simple. Out of curiosity what exactly is an assault weapon ? Can u define it and give its parameters? Why ? Because one cannot legislate on what cannot b defined
THE LESSON HERE FOR THOSE WHO CONTINUE TO DENY “WE TOLD YOU RACISM IS ALIVE AND AS UGLY AS EVER”!!!
THE GOOD FIGHT SHALL CONTINUE UNTIL WE ERASE THIS EVIL.
@castanza128 silence means incompetence! Simpletons
The number of comments calling for Justin Jones to be locked up is concerning (assuming they’re not all just bots) .
They are bots
@queenmefirst your moms a bot
Nice work.
I need to buy pork meat
@Rick Jones 🌊🌊🌊
I’m so proud of this young man 💙🇺🇸💙
@J Hughes duck the police
@Smooth Duck They are the first ones you call when your ideology (thugs) finds you.
Tenn turns into Penn. 🤣😂
🌊🌊🌊
EXCELLENT,good for him .
Yay happy to see this ❤
Camerin Sexton needs to resign as speaker of the house. He is a disgrace. An embarrassment to our great state. There is no room for racism or inaction on gun violence in this country.
Right, the loudest voice is heard—what kind of crap is this lmfao😂
@Nikolas vogtman Therapy and reading would do wonders for your life.
There are many across this country in local state legislatures and in OUR house of reps that should resign as well!
The real voice of the people
Look at our young men, y’all. So proud, I could bust!
He knows nothing about common sense or democracy.
@Martin Dread Why you hatin’, Boo?
That’s a brilliant young man.
lmao
You bump your head
I wish you the best in health heart and spirits
He’s Future POTUS and the GOP hate In Tennessee will be the reason historians point too that started this Presidential movement .. Absolutely incredible
lmao
lmao
Yea right
You’re insane.. hahaha
Hope this inspires more people!
To do what? To aid in helping out in tornado recovery?
@Bootsie Robicheaux 🌊🌊🌊
Thank you, young man.!! You are an inspiration – Justin.!!!! …. 👍
Yet it’s those who kicked him out that claim to be “pro-life”. 🙄 Give me a freakin’ break!
If I was a republican I would be very angry at that speaker of the house for creating a new Democratic Superstar
Thank you young man.
What an inspiring young man! We need more local leaders like this across the states. He’s right, it will be up to ask to speak up, create a new movement, and demand change.