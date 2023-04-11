40 comments

    1. @Brazucacalifornia80where is your love for innocent children and people being cut down every day…America need strict gun laws…

  3. Most people are taught that “you only need a good job to become rich”. These billionaires are operating on a whole other playbook that many don’t even know exists.

    2. The people didn’t vote. Citizens don’t vote in the Tennessee general assembly. Learn how government works..

    3. @Scott Eric Lmao Enough people put pressure on these clowns to make them realize the utter mistake they just made…Never said they voted BUT THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN! 😉

  6. আমাগো মাছ মাংস চাইলের স্বাধীনতা লাগবো says:

  10. “The United States is the greatest law factory the world has ever known .”

    –Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes

    1. And what specifically do you mean by that? Exactly what has caused the city to no longer be beautiful?

  13. holy crap, at 9:38 thats me walking behind the reporter from right to left, Wearing the black shirt and sunglasses

    1. @Grayareas27 hey ask them to get the shine box we have to make sure Justin can shine it were I can still see myself in it

    2. @Bo Know I love when people like you comment. It always makes me feel smarter than I thought I was.

  18. ‘ ! ⚖️ ! Equality with Integrity of Self & Others ‘ ! ‘ ! ❤️ ! ” Responsibility Matters for ALL Lives ” ! 🇺🇸 ! ‘

  20. I have never cried so much than I did today , those kids and adults didn’t deserve to be taking away from us so soon. 9 year olds shouldn’t have to worry will I make it back home to see my mom and dad or my grandma and grandpa. As a matter of fact no one should have to endure this type of trauma. AR15 shouldn’t even be sold here in the U.S. period. I’m so glad that these young men are given the chance to reclaim their time back. Guns should never be over people, Money should never be a choice over if you’ll do the right thing to protect who u serve. Americans have had enough and this should make all Republicans fear. You don’t have the right to police our minds , our bodys and damn for sure not our freedom. We will see u at every ballot box there is to show you we will not stand to see our Loved ones continue to be put in body bags when we can lift our voices and show you who’s boss. Truly inspired to do more than ever. This is what u asked for and now your gonna get it. All of us Americans stand up and be counted because the enemy waits seeking whom he may devour.

