34 comments
0:23- look at that crazy lady smiling in the background!!! 😂😂😂😂😅😅😅😅🤣🤣
The one knodding her head wearing a hat.
Bomani Jones for the win!
What happened to separation of church and state?!? And what happened to getting over yourself and being human!?!… this has just gotten ridiculous….
There is no separation of church and state. Rather, there is ‘no establishment of religion’. Meaning no denomination gets to be officially sanctioned over the others. It does not mean the government has to be godless or that elected officials can’t appeal to religious truth or that religion can inform voters’ choices
I feel like he would have been found not guilty if not for some of the very worrying things he has put out on social media. For example, he had posted “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work…”
He never posted that grow up
@C0Y0TE you know what does matter though the fact that the guy he killed never pointed his weapon at him he confessed to the police that he felt like the guy was gonna poin tit at him and he didnt wanna give him a chance so he shot him first. KEY WORD HE FELT he never actually got the gun aimed at him that makes it murder right there thats united states law buddy whether you like it or not stand your ground didnt even kick in man
watch where you point that thing!! you might poke your eye out.
Why should anyone be willing to be a juror in Texas, if the governor is just going to invalidate the jury?
As a Texan, if I’m called to be a juror, that is going be the thing I ask the judge before being selected.
@Roger McGee Fair enough. I was questioning the logic of never using a pardon because it overrules a jury, since by definition, a pardon overrules a jury.
@Adrian Polit . The founders didn’t know what they were doing, because they didn’t have a single view. They disagreed on many things, both before and after the constitution was ratified.
You know, that’s historical reality. There were multiple founders and they didn’t all have the same ideas about how the country should operate or evolve. So if ‘they knew what they were doing’, it’s only in a highly schizophrenic way. Because they can’t all be right and disagree at the same time.
But I wasn’t arguing whether ‘the founders knew what they were doing’, that’s frankly a meaningless thing to say, as is ‘checks and balances’. I was arguing whether there was any justifiable basis for asserting that it functioned in that way either formally or practically.
The pardon power derives from the historic idea of the sovereign as a judge. I.E. the King was the highest judge. Something Coke claims he debunked to King James at the outset of the 17th century, though many doubt that he ever actually had the nerve to really do so. It was always a purely arbitrary power.
A lot of American constitutional concepts derive from other systems, but they are also often drawn from moments in time in those systems, and those systems evolved away from those concepts in the form they took.
For instance, the second amendment is almost word for word taken from the english bill of rights which guaranteed the right to bear arms to protestants.
I think this is important to point out. You can’t just revere the founders and use that as a defence for a proposition. You have to defend the proposition itself.
As to checks and balances, I could write you entire essays on how problematic that is in terms of the inherent constitutional dynamism of any real system. For example the effect on jurisprudence of the relative plasticity of a constitutional system can be significant, where different competing principles have different weight based on the function of the system.
@Darksnowman1 that being the case…his attorney should have brought that up to the judge and asked for a miss trial. My issue is with the governor stepping in before the sentencing or any appeals. Greg Abbot is over stepping, when he could have just waited to see what the courts are going to do. That was my only point in this matter.
@Simon Kapadia Simon, you are incoherent, or governed by mere pride of opinion, or a troll. I cited to bodies of information, not mere phrases. ‘Concession?’ How is that a concession? More importantly, it’s not about ‘points’ it’s about analysis. The founders drafted and ratified a Constitution with executive branch pardon in it, and every single state has adopted the same. That’s a pretty strong consensus. Your style of response is inflammatory and contains non sequiturs. Peace out. I will not read your reply.
if Ricky had a Gun then Ricky Shot the Hoodlum in Self-Defense Then Ricky would be going to play College Ball. He will Make Mama Proud. 😊 -boys N the good
It’s time to allow TX to secede from the Union. FL and a handful of other states should follow suit. Maybe MTG was right about something, after all.
yes but I live in florida 🙁 I’d have to move
That would be wonderful for all bleu states. Let the fascist run their own states. Let the bleu states keep their money instead of giving it to all this failing red states.
Lmao this isnt an airport, no need to announce your departure!
@Hope and Peace yes! Let’s get it done!!
Why would anyone protest against the Bureau of Land Management? I camp on BLM land and those folks do a great job.
It really is nice that the dislike counter is disabled… isn’t it…
If you read the comments you MIGHT be surprised to find out they most likely are close to each other lol people are waking up to your guys bullshite.
What ever they were paying him to wave around a AR-15 wasn’t enough
Law abiding 🤔
Jesus Christ called people everywhere to repent, so if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe with all your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved and inherit the kingdom of heaven and eternal life. To this, people would accept Jesus Christ in life in their hearts and told other people how Good he is, how he saves, heals and frees and gives eternal life for freе 5
Then why bother even having the man get locked up and going to court, being heard by a jury of his peers. Makes no damn sense!
I guess the judicial system or the jury doesn’t matter anymore
Anymore? Huh? Executive pardon has existed and been used since 1789. How does this pardon means ‘juries don’t matter any more’?
Did they ever do an audio analysis considering it definitely sounded like 2 different guns went off
The BLM protestors surrounded the defendants car, with one carrying a weapon, is what I heard. If that is accurate the shooting was justified.